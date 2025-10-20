Aurora X

🟦 Aurora X — Adaptive Grid Intelligence EA

Aurora X is a fully automated adaptive grid trading system designed to evolve with changing market conditions.
It dynamically adjusts grid spacing, trade timing, and risk parameters based on real-time volatility, trend structure, and price behavior — providing a smarter, more stable grid strategy for professional traders.

⚙️ Core Features

  • 🔁 Adaptive Market Regime Detection — automatically distinguishes between trending, ranging, or choppy phases using volatility and EMA structure.

  • 📏 ATR-Based Grid Spacing — grid distance adapts to live market volatility (no fixed step).

  • 🧩 Dynamic Risk Management — lot size scales with equity and volatility; never exceeds user-defined exposure.

  • 🧠 Soft-Stop System — gracefully exits stale or weak trades after specific conditions (time, loss, or trend flip).

  • 🧭 Precision Filters — combine volatility, volume, and multi-timeframe confirmation for cleaner entries.

  • 📊 Basket Profit Management — closes grouped trades once total profit target in USD is reached.

  • 🔒 Equity Protection — optional daily drawdown guard to pause all trading when a limit is hit.

  • ⚙️ ATR-Based SL & TP — stop loss and take profit levels scale automatically with current volatility.

💡 Trading Logic Overview

Aurora X follows a volatility-sensitive grid approach:
it opens pending orders (Buy Stops / Sell Stops) aligned with the prevailing market direction, spacing them dynamically according to the detected regime.

  • In strong trends, the grid becomes tighter and more responsive.

  • In choppy or sideways conditions, it widens spacing and reduces trading frequency.

  • Each trade includes optional ATR-based SL/TP and a dynamic “soft-stop” mechanism for risk control.

The result: a balanced, controlled, and sustainable grid system designed to avoid overexposure and overtrading.

Main Advantages

✅ Self-adaptive behavior — adjusts to volatility and market rhythm
✅ No martingale or unlimited averaging
✅ Strict trade limit per side
✅ Built-in basket management and floating profit tracking
✅ ATR-driven spacing and stop logic
✅ Compatible with prop firm rules
✅ Fully automated and backtestable

📊 Inputs Overview

  • General: Allow Buy/Sell, Magic Number, Max Spread, Timeframe Manage

  • Trend Filter: EMA fast/slow periods, MTF confirmation, trade direction control

  • Grid Control: ATR Multiplier, adaptive step multiplier, regime detection

  • Lot Management: Dynamic Risk %, Base Lot, Max Lot, Trend Boost

  • Trade Limits: Max Trades per Side, Delay Between Operations

  • Basket Settings: Global Take-Profit, Auto-Close per Side, Hard Loss limit

  • Stops: ATR-based SL/TP with min points

  • Soft Stop: adaptive loss/time control and optional trend-flip close

  • Safety: Max Daily Drawdown %, Stop-All option

🔍 Recommended Setup

  • Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD (low-spread symbols)

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Min Balance: $500+

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🧩 How It Differs

Aurora X is not a simple fixed-step grid or averaging bot.
It’s a fully adaptive, volatility-aware engine that regulates its activity, spacing, and risk exposure dynamically — aiming for steady performance and reduced drawdowns in all market regimes.



