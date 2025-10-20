🟦 Aurora X — Adaptive Grid Intelligence EA

Aurora X is a fully automated adaptive grid trading system designed to evolve with changing market conditions.

It dynamically adjusts grid spacing, trade timing, and risk parameters based on real-time volatility, trend structure, and price behavior — providing a smarter, more stable grid strategy for professional traders.

⚙️ Core Features

🔁 Adaptive Market Regime Detection — automatically distinguishes between trending, ranging, or choppy phases using volatility and EMA structure.

📏 ATR-Based Grid Spacing — grid distance adapts to live market volatility (no fixed step).

🧩 Dynamic Risk Management — lot size scales with equity and volatility; never exceeds user-defined exposure.

🧠 Soft-Stop System — gracefully exits stale or weak trades after specific conditions (time, loss, or trend flip).

🧭 Precision Filters — combine volatility, volume, and multi-timeframe confirmation for cleaner entries.

📊 Basket Profit Management — closes grouped trades once total profit target in USD is reached.

🔒 Equity Protection — optional daily drawdown guard to pause all trading when a limit is hit.

⚙️ ATR-Based SL & TP — stop loss and take profit levels scale automatically with current volatility.

💡 Trading Logic Overview

Aurora X follows a volatility-sensitive grid approach:

it opens pending orders (Buy Stops / Sell Stops) aligned with the prevailing market direction, spacing them dynamically according to the detected regime.

In strong trends , the grid becomes tighter and more responsive.

In choppy or sideways conditions , it widens spacing and reduces trading frequency.

Each trade includes optional ATR-based SL/TP and a dynamic “soft-stop” mechanism for risk control.

The result: a balanced, controlled, and sustainable grid system designed to avoid overexposure and overtrading.

⚡ Main Advantages

✅ Self-adaptive behavior — adjusts to volatility and market rhythm

✅ No martingale or unlimited averaging

✅ Strict trade limit per side

✅ Built-in basket management and floating profit tracking

✅ ATR-driven spacing and stop logic

✅ Compatible with prop firm rules

✅ Fully automated and backtestable

📊 Inputs Overview

General: Allow Buy/Sell, Magic Number, Max Spread, Timeframe Manage

Trend Filter: EMA fast/slow periods, MTF confirmation, trade direction control

Grid Control: ATR Multiplier, adaptive step multiplier, regime detection

Lot Management: Dynamic Risk %, Base Lot, Max Lot, Trend Boost

Trade Limits: Max Trades per Side, Delay Between Operations

Basket Settings: Global Take-Profit, Auto-Close per Side, Hard Loss limit

Stops: ATR-based SL/TP with min points

Soft Stop: adaptive loss/time control and optional trend-flip close

Safety: Max Daily Drawdown %, Stop-All option

🔍 Recommended Setup

Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD (low-spread symbols)

Timeframes: M5 – M15

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Min Balance: $500+

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🧩 How It Differs

Aurora X is not a simple fixed-step grid or averaging bot.

It’s a fully adaptive, volatility-aware engine that regulates its activity, spacing, and risk exposure dynamically — aiming for steady performance and reduced drawdowns in all market regimes.