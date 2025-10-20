Aurora X
- Experts
- Daniele Pio Candido
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🟦 Aurora X — Adaptive Grid Intelligence EA
Aurora X is a fully automated adaptive grid trading system designed to evolve with changing market conditions.
It dynamically adjusts grid spacing, trade timing, and risk parameters based on real-time volatility, trend structure, and price behavior — providing a smarter, more stable grid strategy for professional traders.
⚙️ Core Features
-
🔁 Adaptive Market Regime Detection — automatically distinguishes between trending, ranging, or choppy phases using volatility and EMA structure.
-
📏 ATR-Based Grid Spacing — grid distance adapts to live market volatility (no fixed step).
-
🧩 Dynamic Risk Management — lot size scales with equity and volatility; never exceeds user-defined exposure.
-
🧠 Soft-Stop System — gracefully exits stale or weak trades after specific conditions (time, loss, or trend flip).
-
🧭 Precision Filters — combine volatility, volume, and multi-timeframe confirmation for cleaner entries.
-
📊 Basket Profit Management — closes grouped trades once total profit target in USD is reached.
-
🔒 Equity Protection — optional daily drawdown guard to pause all trading when a limit is hit.
-
⚙️ ATR-Based SL & TP — stop loss and take profit levels scale automatically with current volatility.
💡 Trading Logic Overview
Aurora X follows a volatility-sensitive grid approach:
it opens pending orders (Buy Stops / Sell Stops) aligned with the prevailing market direction, spacing them dynamically according to the detected regime.
-
In strong trends, the grid becomes tighter and more responsive.
-
In choppy or sideways conditions, it widens spacing and reduces trading frequency.
-
Each trade includes optional ATR-based SL/TP and a dynamic “soft-stop” mechanism for risk control.
The result: a balanced, controlled, and sustainable grid system designed to avoid overexposure and overtrading.
⚡ Main Advantages
✅ Self-adaptive behavior — adjusts to volatility and market rhythm
✅ No martingale or unlimited averaging
✅ Strict trade limit per side
✅ Built-in basket management and floating profit tracking
✅ ATR-driven spacing and stop logic
✅ Compatible with prop firm rules
✅ Fully automated and backtestable
📊 Inputs Overview
-
General: Allow Buy/Sell, Magic Number, Max Spread, Timeframe Manage
-
Trend Filter: EMA fast/slow periods, MTF confirmation, trade direction control
-
Grid Control: ATR Multiplier, adaptive step multiplier, regime detection
-
Lot Management: Dynamic Risk %, Base Lot, Max Lot, Trend Boost
-
Trade Limits: Max Trades per Side, Delay Between Operations
-
Basket Settings: Global Take-Profit, Auto-Close per Side, Hard Loss limit
-
Stops: ATR-based SL/TP with min points
-
Soft Stop: adaptive loss/time control and optional trend-flip close
-
Safety: Max Daily Drawdown %, Stop-All option
🔍 Recommended Setup
-
Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD (low-spread symbols)
-
Timeframes: M5 – M15
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Min Balance: $500+
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
🧩 How It Differs
Aurora X is not a simple fixed-step grid or averaging bot.
It’s a fully adaptive, volatility-aware engine that regulates its activity, spacing, and risk exposure dynamically — aiming for steady performance and reduced drawdowns in all market regimes.