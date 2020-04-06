Aurora X
Aurora X — Dynamic ATR-Driven Breakout System
Aurora X is an advanced volatility-adaptive Expert Advisor designed for netting accounts.
It combines a dual pending breakout logic (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) with ATR-based spacing and a trend filter (EMA 9 / EMA 34) to trade only during meaningful volatility expansions.
Each trade is handled independently through a multi-phase protection cycle, balancing aggressiveness with safety to achieve consistent performance in both trending and ranging conditions.
Core Logic
-
ATR-adaptive spacing automatically adjusts entry distance to market volatility.
-
Dual pending system: one Buy Stop and one Sell Stop per symbol, trend-aligned.
-
Initial ATR Stop: protective volatility stop beyond short-term noise.
-
Breakeven and Trailing: once profit exceeds 0.5 × ATR, the position locks safety and begins dynamic trailing.
-
Soft Stop and Basket exit: closes profitable baskets during strong reversals to protect accumulated gains.
Aurora X does not use martingale, averaging, or grid layering.
It trades with one position per direction, maintaining institutional-level discipline and volatility-based entries rather than fixed pip grids.
This makes it a breakout system, not a classical grid EA — though it uses a dual-pending structure similar to grid entry setups.
Key Features
-
Full netting compatibility (one active position per symbol).
-
Built-in broker safety filters (stop-level and freeze-level protection).
-
Dynamic lot sizing based on equity risk percent or fixed volume.
-
Automatic Daily Drawdown Guard.
-
Optimized for MQL5 Market validation and stable backtesting.
-
Highly recommended for XAUUSD (Gold) due to its strong ATR response and robust volatility adaptation.
Recommended Settings
-
Pairs: XAUUSD (Highly Recommended), EURUSD, GBPUSD
-
Timeframes: M15 – H1 – D1
-
Account type: Netting
-
Minimum balance: 100 USD (50 USD for validation)
Summary
Aurora X is an intelligent, volatility-driven breakout system designed for disciplined risk control and adaptive entries.
It is especially effective on XAUUSD, where ATR-based dynamics allow precise alignment with real market volatility.