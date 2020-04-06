Contact me after the purchase to receive the correct file sets.

Aurora X — Dynamic ATR-Driven Breakout System

Aurora X is an advanced volatility-adaptive Expert Advisor designed for netting accounts.

It combines a dual pending breakout logic (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) with ATR-based spacing and a trend filter (EMA 9 / EMA 34) to trade only during meaningful volatility expansions.

Each trade is handled independently through a multi-phase protection cycle, balancing aggressiveness with safety to achieve consistent performance in both trending and ranging conditions.

Core Logic

ATR-adaptive spacing automatically adjusts entry distance to market volatility.

Dual pending system : one Buy Stop and one Sell Stop per symbol, trend-aligned.

Initial ATR Stop : protective volatility stop beyond short-term noise.

Breakeven and Trailing : once profit exceeds 0.5 × ATR, the position locks safety and begins dynamic trailing.

Soft Stop and Basket exit: closes profitable baskets during strong reversals to protect accumulated gains.

Aurora X does not use martingale, averaging, or grid layering.

It trades with one position per direction, maintaining institutional-level discipline and volatility-based entries rather than fixed pip grids.

This makes it a breakout system, not a classical grid EA — though it uses a dual-pending structure similar to grid entry setups.

Key Features

Full netting compatibility (one active position per symbol).

Built-in broker safety filters (stop-level and freeze-level protection).

Dynamic lot sizing based on equity risk percent or fixed volume.

Automatic Daily Drawdown Guard .

Optimized for MQL5 Market validation and stable backtesting .

Highly recommended for XAUUSD (Gold) due to its strong ATR response and robust volatility adaptation.

Recommended Settings

Pairs: XAUUSD (Highly Recommended), EURUSD, GBPUSD

Timeframes: M15 – H1 – D1

Account type: Netting

Minimum balance: 100 USD (50 USD for validation)

Summary

Aurora X is an intelligent, volatility-driven breakout system designed for disciplined risk control and adaptive entries.

It is especially effective on XAUUSD, where ATR-based dynamics allow precise alignment with real market volatility.