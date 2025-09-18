Risk Manager Optimum

5

RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net!


RiskManagerOptimum is the most advanced and professional trade and account risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
It does not open trades. It monitors and manages existing positions in real time to control risk, drawdown, and exposure across all symbols.

The EA is designed for manual traders, algorithmic traders, and portfolio traders who require strict and automated risk control across Forex, metals, crypto, indices, and CFDs.

What’s New in Version 2.0

Trailing stop controls are now separated for chart positions and all open positions.
Trailing stop and breakeven triggers can be based on a percentage of account balance.
Partial close on trailing stop hit is supported, with the remaining volume optionally moved to breakeven.
Universal pip calculation has been unified across all symbols and brokers. For example, 500 pips equals 5 points on XAUUSD, BTCUSD, JPY pairs, and standard Forex symbols.

Core Risk Management Features

Per-trade risk control allows limiting risk for each position as a percentage of account balance.
If no stop loss is set, the EA can automatically calculate and apply one based on the defined risk.
Positions exceeding the allowed risk can be closed automatically.

Total portfolio risk control monitors combined exposure across all open positions.
When the maximum allowed total risk is exceeded, newer positions are closed to maintain the defined limit.

Daily loss limitation restricts maximum allowable loss per trading day.
When reached, the EA can either block new trades or close all active positions.

Drawdown Protection

Per-position drawdown protection closes individual trades when unrealized loss exceeds a defined percentage.
Overall account drawdown monitoring tracks equity drawdown and can respond by closing:
all positions, losing positions only, winning positions only, buy positions, sell positions, or a partial set based on user selection.

Profit Management

Individual profit targets can be set per trade based on account percentage.
Trailing stop and breakeven systems support fixed pip values or balance-based triggers.
Trailing and breakeven logic can be applied globally or per chart.

Trade Lifecycle Controls

Maximum trade duration can be defined in minutes to close positions that remain open longer than intended.
Time-based trading restrictions allow disabling trade management during specific server-time intervals.
Maximum open position limits prevent overexposure by closing excess trades automatically.

Volatility-Based Protection

The EA can restrict new trade management during high volatility conditions using ATR-based filtering.
When volatility exceeds the defined threshold and portfolio risk is already elevated, protective actions are applied.

Monitoring and Transparency

All actions are logged in the Experts tab with ticket number, symbol, and execution reason.
On-chart information displays current drawdown, total risk, daily loss status, and active protections.
Optional notifications can be enabled for critical actions such as forced closures or risk violations.

Compatibility and Usage

RiskManagerOptimum works with:
manual trading
expert advisors
scalping and swing strategies
Forex, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices, and other CFD instruments irrespective of broker

The EA is fully configurable through clearly grouped input parameters.

Important Notes

RiskManagerOptimum manages trades only and does not open initial positions.
Demo testing is recommended to adjust settings according to broker conditions and trading style. Feel free to reach out to me for support 

レビュー 2
Marcoroni
236
Marcoroni 2025.10.20 12:30 
 

Hey, I was not sure if I needed this, but after testing and trading a few days with it, I noticed how much hassle it can save you. Very easy to use and really nice way of handling risk better. I did not understand one thing and contacted the developer, which responded and helped me within a few hours. I can recommend.

おすすめのプロダクト
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Expert Advi
CloseTimer Pro
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
ユーティリティ
This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically closes market orders after a specified time interval — essentially, it works as a trade timer. Use this tool when you need to automatically close trades after a certain period. Input Parameters: Only current symbol – If set to true , the EA will close only the orders for the chart's symbol. If false , it will close orders on any symbol. Timeout – The duration (in seconds) after which open orders will be closed. This EA is lightweight, easy to use, and has n
HotKeysMT5
David-andrei Palade
5 (1)
エキスパート
シンプル、信頼性、バグなしホットキー!! エキスパートアドバイザーは、HotKeysを使用して、より迅速な購入、販売、取引からの撤退を許可します。 キー： A- 1ロット購入 S- 1ロット販売 D- すべてのオープントレードを閉じる 余分： Q - 3ロット購入 W - 3ロット販売 Z -0.5ロット購入 X- 0.5ロットを売る *これらのホットキーはキーボードから使用できますが、ゲーミングマウスやキーパッドなどのマクロを使用するデバイスをお持ちの場合は、これらの特定のキーのマクロを作成し、それらのボタンをホットキーとして使用できます。 ......................................................................
FREE
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
ユーティリティ
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
ライブラリ
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
MultiEMAExpertAdvisor
Maik Dreissigacker
ユーティリティ
Unlock the Power of Automated Trading with Cutting-Edge Moving Average Signals! Are you looking for a reliable and efficient way to trade the markets? Our automated trading system leverages the power of moving average signals to identify high-probability trading opportunities with precision and speed. Why Choose Our Trading Bot? Advanced Moving Average Strategies – Our algorithm dynamically adapts to market conditions using short-term and long-term moving averages to detect optimal entry and
Auto Breakeven MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
損益分岐点レベルを自動的に設定するためのユーティリティで、指定された距離を通過するときに取引を損益分岐点に転送します。リスクを最小限に抑えることができます。トレーダーのためにプロのトレーダーによって作成されました。ユーティリティは、トレーダーが手動で、またはアドバイザーを使用して開いたすべての成行注文で機能します。魔法数で取引をフィルタリングできます。ユーティリティは、同時に任意の数の注文を処理できます。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57076 ユーティリティでできること： 1ピップから仮想ブレークイーブンレベルを設定 損益分岐点の実際のレベルを設定する 各注文を個別に処理します（ブレークイーブンレベルは注文ごとに個別に設定されます） 一方向注文のバスケットで作業します（損益分岐レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、購入と販売は別々に設定されます） 双方向注文のバスケットを操作します（ブレークイーブンレベルはすべての注文に共通に設定されており、一緒に購入と販売を行います） テストと作業には、チャートのボタンを使
Auto stops trailer
Abdulsalim Usman
ユーティリティ
Introducing our Trailing Stop Tool, a powerful solution designed to enhance your trading strategy by trailing your trades based on a selected number of candles. This tool provides an advanced feature that allows you to dynamically adjust your stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, aiming to lock in profits while minimizing potential losses. With the Trailing Stop Tool, you have the flexibility to choose the number of candles you want the tool to trail. Whether you prefer a conservat
MT5 to Telegram SignalFlow
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
THE BEST! yet easy-to-use MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier [MANUAL HERE] Overview: This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and group, ensuring they never miss an important market move.  TeleBot5 is an innovative MQL5 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with Telegram.   **Key Features:** - **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT5 accoun
Trading Copilot Beginner
Ilian Alexandre Thro
ユーティリティ
Expert Advisor to help beginners. It allows you to adjust the following parameters: Number of simultaneous positions The asset allowed to trade Maximum lots allowed per position Maximum number of positions per day When one of the parameters is not/no longer valid, the EA automatically closes new positions, preventing you from trading. This Expert Advisor helps you trade by mastering your trading psychology for you. VPS essential. Feel free to give me feedback and suggest further improvement
FREE
Breakout Intraday Expert
David Chidiebere Chinweike
エキスパート
Description Breakout Intraday Expert Advisor This EA is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities when the price breaks above or below the previous week's high or low. It focuses on capturing strong momentum moves that often follow such breakouts. Recommended Pairs : GBPJPY |  XAUUSD "These pairs are selected due to their strong reactions around previous weekly highs and lows, making them ideal for breakout strategies." Parameters Auto Start Bot Risk per Trade (The
FREE
Rosy Pro Panel MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
EngulfxPro
Domantas Juodenis
エキスパート
Engulfx Pro – Advanced Breakout & News-Driven EA for MT5 Engulfx Pro is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand smart decision-making, precision entries, and dynamic risk control. This EA combines high-quality technical confirmations with market timing logic to trade breakouts effectively — while staying ahead of volatility caused by major news events. Whether you're a trend trader or a volatility hunter, Engulfx Pro adapts with two professional-grade strategi
FREE
Trading Panel SL TP
Sirojiddin Sobitov
ユーティリティ
MQL5 Trading Panel SL TP — это мощный инструмент, призванный помочь трейдерам эффективно управлять своими позициями на платформе MetaTrader 5. Эта торговая панель предоставляет простой в использовании интерфейс для установки уровней Stop Loss (SL) и Take Profit (TP) для открытых позиций. MQL5 Trading Panel SL TP обладает широкими возможностями настройки и может быть адаптирована к конкретным потребностям отдельных трейдеров. Панель можно изменять в размере, перемещать и настраивать с помощью ра
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Simple And Unique Tool
Arinze Michael Ejike
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility with Integrated AI Demo In Comments. A comprehensive trading assistant that puts control at your fingertips. The tool streamlines order execution and position management while offering intelligent support through multiple AI providers. TRADE - Execute long and short positions with hedge capabilities. Configure stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels with precision. Place pending orders and manage volume settings. The interface supports both MARKET and HEDGE modes with adjusta
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
エキスパート
Yellowstone FX：製品説明 XAUUSD M15チャートのために設計された決定版のトレーディングソリューション、 Yellowstone FX で、ゴールド市場の生の、予測可能な力にアクセスしましょう。市場の日々の混乱の中で一貫性を見いだせない不安定なEAにうんざりしていませんか？Yellowstone FXは信頼性を基盤に構築されており、自然の力のような信頼性で、強力な取引機会が噴出するように設計されています。 Yellowstone FXの中核をなすのは、 OpenAIとGoogle Gemini との直接統合によって強化された先進的なニューラルネットワークです。このデュアルAIエンジンはM15チャートの潜在的な圧力を分析し、高確率のブレイクアウトやトレンド継続に至るまでのエネルギーの蓄積を検出します。取引が「噴出」する前に、大規模言語モデルに相談して文脈的な検証を行い、各動きが技術的な力とファンダメンタルズな理由の両方に裏付けられていることを保証します。これは単なる自動化ではなく、 予測市場地質学 です。 お使いのMetaTrader 4またはMetaTrader 5
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
エキスパート
AOトレードシステムは、市場のトレンドを利用したトレードに特化しており、競売やニュースの時間を参照ポイントとして、他の特定の注文時間と比較し、市場のトレンドを予測します。 **EAで使用されるすべての時間パラメータは、あなたの端末の時間を基にしています。異なるブローカーは異なるGMTのタイムゾーンで動作する場合があり、夏時間の調整によりさらに変化する可能性があります。** **実装前に、端末に合わせて時間設定を十分に確認してください。** 推奨設定: M1タイムフレームで使用する HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 時間のチェック中には、特定のチェック時間の分後に価格のチェックが行われることに気付くでしょう（1.2チェック時間の分）。この設計は意図的であり、参照されているバーが完了することを許可し、オープン、ハイ、ロー、およびクローズの値が注文時間と正確に比較できるようにします。 設定 -----------------1 タイマー------------------- 1.1 チェック時間の時間（HH） -- 価格を記録するために使用されるタイムスタンプ
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
ユーティリティ
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
エキスパート
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
ユーティリティ
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
ユーティリティ
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Project Maximum Heat MT5
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
Project Maximum Heat is a unique fully automated system designed to operate on 28 currency pairs and 5 timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. The strategy is based on numerous strategies such as working on a sideways trend, downtrend, uptrend, breakout of triangular trends and others. To calculate the required combinations, such indicators are used as: Moving Average, MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index, RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands. The EA uses a hidden one: stop loss, take profit, b
FJ Universe LOT Price Analyzer
Frantisek Juris
ユーティリティ
FJUNIVERSE | MT5 最小ロット価格スナップショットツール 取引ごとのリスクを理解するためのシンプルかつ効果的な方法。 このスクリプトは、初心者トレーダーが「マーケットウォッチ」にリストされている各シンボルで最小ロットサイズを取引する際の潜在的なリスクを明確に把握できるように設計されています。ワンクリックで、スクリプトは現在の市場（アスク）価格と契約サイズを使用して、最小ロットサイズでオープンしたポジションの推定価値を計算します。そして、その銘柄の価格がゼロに下落した場合にどのくらいのリスクがあるかを判定します。 すべての結果は構造化されたCSVファイルに保存され、MetaTraderターミナルのログにも印刷されて素早く確認できます。 特徴： 現在の市場価格に基づいて各シンボルの最小金銭的エクスポージャーを計算します。 最小許可ロットサイズに対して、100%の価格下落に基づく潜在的な最大損失を表示およびエクスポートします。 データの正確性とリアルタイムの市場状況を反映するために、現在の価格のスナップショットを取得します。 結果を、シンボル、スナップショット価格、ロットごと
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
エキスパート
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
MiniFullIndexTrader
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
エキスパート
FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
Telegram EA Manager
Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
ユーティリティ
All in one Multipurpose Telegram Trade Management , Manage and Copy Trades on the go From Telegram Pro Version MT5:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95742 Pro Version MT4:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85691 Execute Trades on mobile with fast execution When away from desktop MT5, or scalping the market with mobile device, or needed to copy trades from telegram groups while away, or doing some other activities, Telegram EA Manager is an effective tool to perform any trade operation with swift
FREE
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
エキスパート
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
エキスパート
このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
ProTrader B3 Mini
Lucas Henrique Fukabori
ユーティリティ
zap 43996914141 pelo valor de 50 + brinde ProTrader B3 Mini é um utilitário para a plataforma de negociação MetaTrader 5 Foi programado especialmente para os ativos WIN (mini índice bovespa) e WDO (mini dólar) O conceito do B3 Mini é ser simples, prático e intuitivo, um excelente assistente para scalpers/day traders! Opere totalmente pelo teclado do seu PC, experimente, você vai gostar de usar!  ( 'ω' ) Nota: 1 - Este utilitário não funciona no testador de estratégia 2 - Teste a versão demo
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
作者のその他のプロダクト
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Expert Advi
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4! Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades wi
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you are mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
Maximize your profits and protect your capital on any symbol, any broker, any digits. Demonstration video: https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you are scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you are always locking in gains while minimizing risk. What's New in 2.0? Perce
FREE
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Unlock the power of automated trade replication with This Copier, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual
MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 Dual Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
MT4/MT5 Dual Copier Pro: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Youtube Demonstration: https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp Unlock the power of automated trade replication with Dual Copier Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fa
MT4 to MT4 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
MT4 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Unlock the power of automated trade replication with This Copier, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4  Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual trade management a
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced wo
フィルタ:
Marcoroni
236
Marcoroni 2025.10.20 12:30 
 

Hey, I was not sure if I needed this, but after testing and trading a few days with it, I noticed how much hassle it can save you. Very easy to use and really nice way of handling risk better. I did not understand one thing and contacted the developer, which responded and helped me within a few hours. I can recommend.

Vicosky
19
Vicosky 2025.10.09 15:55 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

レビューに返信