Secura Gold Wave

Secura Tactical KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED 5 (1) Experts

Secura Tactical EA - Version 1.0 Smart Trend Following with Pullback Entries Secura Tactical is a professional trading system that identifies strong trends and enters on strategic pullbacks to moving averages. The EA waits for price to retrace to key levels before entering, maximizing your profit potential while managing risk. How It Works: Identifies trending markets using dual moving averages and ADX indicator Enters trades when price pulls back to the moving average and bounces Places stop lo