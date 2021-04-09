Risk Manager Optimum

RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net!

Take control of your trading with RiskManagerOptimum, the most advanced and customizable risk management Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand precision, protection, and profitability, this EA safeguards your account while maximizing your trading potential. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, RiskManagerOptimum ensures your capital is secure with cutting-edge features that adapt to any trading style. Don’t let market volatility or human error derail your success—let RiskManagerOptimum be your trusted partner!

Why Choose RiskManagerOptimum?

Ironclad Risk Protection

  • Per-Trade Risk Control: Limit individual trade risk to a customizable percentage (e.g., 1% of your account balance). Automatically sets stop-loss (SL) if none is provided, or closes trades exceeding your risk threshold.
  • Total Portfolio Risk Cap: Keep your overall exposure in check by setting a maximum total risk (e.g., 20% of account balance). The EA closes newer trades to stay within your limit, ensuring no over-leveraging.
  • Daily Loss Limit: Protect your account from excessive daily losses (e.g., 5% max). Choose to block new trades or close all positions when the limit is hit, keeping your day’s losses under control.

Dynamic Drawdown Management

  • Per-Position Drawdown Protection: Automatically closes individual trades exceeding your set unrealized loss threshold (e.g., 10% per trade), preventing single positions from draining your account.
  • Overall Account Drawdown Safeguard: Monitors total account drawdown (e.g., 15% max) and takes decisive action—close all, losing, winning, buy, sell, or half of positions—based on your chosen strategy.

Profit Optimization

  • Per-Trade Profit Lock-In: Secure gains by closing individual trades that exceed your profit target (e.g., 10% of account balance). No need to wait for the market to turn—lock in profits automatically!
  • Trailing Stops & Breakeven: Maximize gains with customizable trailing stops (e.g., start at 65 pips, trail at 25 pips) and breakeven triggers (e.g., move SL to entry at 50 pips profit) for all open trades.

Smart Trade Management

  • Trade Duration Limits: Set maximum trade durations in minutes (e.g., 1440 minutes = 24 hours) to close stale positions, keeping your strategy fresh and avoiding prolonged exposure.
  • Time-Based Restrictions: Avoid trading during high-risk periods (e.g., news events) by setting no-trade hours (e.g., 13:30–14:30 server time).
  • Maximum Position Control: Limit open positions (e.g., max 5) to prevent over-trading, with automatic closure of excess trades.

Volatility-Aware Trading

  • Volatility Protection: Blocks new trades during high volatility (based on ATR multiplier, e.g., 1.5x long-term average) when portfolio exposure exceeds 50% of your total risk limit, ensuring cautious trading in turbulent markets.

Transparent Monitoring

  • Detailed Logging: Every action (closures, SL modifications) is logged with ticket, symbol, and specific reason (e.g., “Closed position #123 on EURUSD due to profit 12.00% > 10.00%.”), making it easy to track in the MT5 Experts tab.
  • Real-Time Feedback: On-screen comments display current drawdown, total risk, daily loss, and active features, keeping you informed at a glance.
  • Notifications: Instant alerts via MT5 notifications for critical actions (e.g., closures due to drawdown, profit, or risk violations).

Key Benefits

  • Universal Compatibility: Works with any trading style—manual, scalping, swing, or algorithmic—across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), and more.
  • Fully Customizable: Tailor every parameter (risk %, drawdown %, durations, etc.) to match your risk tolerance and strategy.
  • Set-and-Forget: Automates risk management, freeing you to focus on strategy while the EA protects your account 24/7.
  • Reliable and Robust: Built for MetaTrader 5 with clean, efficient code, ensuring fast performance and no errors, even under heavy market conditions.
  • User-Friendly: Intuitive inputs with clear explanations (e.g., “MaxTradeDurationMinutes: 1440 = 24 hours”) make setup a breeze, even for beginners.

Why It Sells Fast

  • Proven Protection: Traders trust RiskManagerOptimum to prevent catastrophic losses and secure profits, backed by precise risk calculations and real-time monitoring.
  • Boosts Confidence: Trade fearlessly knowing your account is shielded from overexposure, drawdowns, and volatility spikes.
  • Time-Saving Automation: Eliminates manual risk calculations and constant trade monitoring, saving you hours every day.
  • High Demand: Risk management is non-negotiable for serious traders, and RiskManagerOptimum delivers unmatched versatility and reliability.

Get Started Today!

Don’t risk your capital without the ultimate safety net. RiskManagerOptimum is your key to disciplined, profitable trading. Download now and experience peace of mind with every trade. Join thousands of traders who trust RiskManagerOptimum to protect their accounts and boost their profits. Buy now and take your trading to the next level!

Note: Always test on a demo account first to customize settings for your broker and trading style.


Produits recommandés
Hon Telegram Signal Copier
Christopher Adie
Utilitaires
Telegram Signal Copier v1.0 - Professional Trading Automation Transform Any Telegram Channel Into Your Personal Trading Robot Universal Signal Parser - Works with 95% of signal providers 100% Automated Trading - Never miss a signal again ️ Advanced Risk Management - Protect your capital with smart controls Real-Time Performance Tracking - Daily/Weekly/Monthly reports Lightning Fast Execution - 2-second signal detection 24/7 Operation - Trade around the clock Key Features
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ:  How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs  } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
Le système de trading AO est spécifiquement conçu pour le trading de tendance, en utilisant les heures d'enchères ou de nouvelles comme points de référence pour les comparer avec d'autres heures de commande spécifiques afin d'anticiper les tendances du marché. **Tous les paramètres de temps utilisés dans l'EA sont basés sur l'heure de votre terminal. Différents courtiers peuvent fonctionner dans différents fuseaux horaires GMT, ce qui peut varier davantage en raison des ajustements liés à l'he
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Utilitaires
Quant Panel Pro The Ultimate Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for Quantitative Traders Stop juggling multiple charts or external tools to monitor your algorithmic strategies! Quant Panel Pro delivers institutional-grade portfolio monitoring in one sleek, professional interface. Key Features Quantitative Analytics at Your Fingertips Real-time P&L aggregation   across all Expert Advisors Statistical win rate analysis   with trade frequency metrics Advanced drawdown tracking   (realized & unrealized
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (1)
Experts
Aucune astuce flashy. Aucune promesse rompue. Urban Pulse est conçu pour les traders qui se soucient d'une chose : la cohérence. Que vous soyez en train de passer un défi prop ou de gérer des capitaux clients, cet EA reste dans les limites — et livre. Exécutez-le sur un seul graphique : Attachez-le à GBPUSD sur le timeframe H1 . C'est tout. Un graphique. Une arme. Important : Cette version est disponible à un prix réduit . Prix final : 399 $. L'accès anticipé se termine bientôt. Lien de chaîne =
Gold Scalping Matrix MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilitaires
The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price.  *Key Features:* 1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and
Binance real time futures data
Ping You Jiang
Utilitaires
Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate the real-time data analysis of the encrypted digital currency market, the program can automatically import the real-time transaction data of Binance Futures to MT5 for analysis. The main functions are: 1. Support the automatic creation of USD-M futures trading pairs of the Ministry of Currency Security, and the base currency can also be set separately. The base currency BaseCurrency is empty to indicate all currencies,
Tick Data Quality Analyzer
Timothy Youngblood
Utilitaires
MT5 TICK DATA QUALITY ANALYZER   Professional tick data quality analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 traders and developers Price: $69 USD (Launch Special $69 - Regular $99) Product Type: Expert Advisor / Utility Platform: MetaTrader 5 License: Lifetime, 5 Activations INTELLIGENT BACKTEST RECOMMENDATIONS  Automated Backtest Mode Selection - Tells you EXACTLY which tick data format to use in Strategy Tester Optimal Time Period Detection - Automatically identifies the BEST historical range for backtes
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
Experts
SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Description du produit Aperçu VIX Momentum Pro est un système de trading algorithmique sophistiqué conçu exclusivement pour les Indices Synthétiques VIX75. L'algorithme emploie une analyse multi-timeframes avancée combinée avec des techniques de détection de momentum propriétaires pour identifier les opportunités de trading à haute probabilité dans le marché de volatilité synthétique. Stratégie de trading L'Expert Advisor opère sur une approche comprehensive basée sur le m
Binance Futures Trade Panel
Ping You Jiang
Utilitaires
Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate MT5 users to directly trade Binance Futures, the program provides the following trading functions: 1. Imitate the trading style of Binance Futures and provide a friendly operation panel; 2. Enter api and secret by yourself (you need to open futures trading permission in Binance api) to get leverage, balance and other information; 3. Support limitOrder (limit order), marketOrder (market order), stopLimit (limit stop p
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
TrailNow Ghost Trailing Stop in Price or Pips
Daniel Izuchukwu Adindu
Utilitaires
TrailNow Ghost EA - Utilitaire Avancé de Trailing Stop Côté Client TrailNow Ghost EA - Utilitaire Avancé de Trailing Stop Côté Client Aperçu TrailNow Ghost EA est un utilitaire avancé MetaTrader 5 qui implémente une fonctionnalité sophistiquée de trailing stop côté client sans modifier les ordres stop loss côté serveur. Cette approche innovante fournit aux traders un contrôle amélioré sur la gestion des positions tout en maintenant la compatibilité avec divers environnements de courtiers et str
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilitaires
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Blotter Pips
Peter C Anyamele
Experts
Blotter Pips EA Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners. Key Features Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest. Optimized for the M5 T
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 498 $ pour l'introduction, il augmentera de 100 par mois jusqu'à atteindre 1298 $ Bot de trading automatisé pour XAUUSD (GOLD). Connectez ce bot à vos graphiques XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 et laissez-le trader automatiquement avec une stratégie éprouvée ! Conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une automatisation simple mais efficace, ce bot exécute des transactions basées sur une combinaison d'indicateurs techniques et d'action des prix, optimisés pour
Indicator Values Panel MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Market View MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilitaires
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Vikopo Fractal MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Experts
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo Fractal MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114993 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formid
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
Chart Time Plus MT5
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
Utilitaires
Description:   -   Chart Time + Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time in a panel between 3 different options. Can be possible to move the panel with mouse or with fixed coordinates on the chart. Input Parameters:   -   Local Time : Enable Local Time if you want to show it (Personal Computer Time).   -   Server Time : Enable Server Time if you want to show it (Broker Time).   -   GMT Time
Pending Orders Stacking Utility EA
Opengates Success International
Utilitaires
Pending Orders Stacking EA Cet expert manuel a été créé pour empiler des ordres en attente jusqu’au nombre souhaité par l’utilisateur ou autorisé par le courtier. Peut empiler des ordres en attente Buy Stop. Peut empiler des ordres en attente Sell Stop. Peut ouvrir la première transaction en instantané et le reste en ordres en attente (optionnel). Peut fermer tous les ordres en attente. Peut fermer toutes les transactions ouvertes. Possède des boutons de périodes pour naviguer facilement entre l
Prism Ultimate Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Ultimate Pro Edition - AI Strategy Manager Professional Trading Suite with 100+ Advanced Strategies & AI Performance Management LIMITED TIME OFFERS First 10 Sales: $90 Next 50 Sales: $199 Regular Price: $499 Complete Strategy Arsenal This EA includes a comprehensive library of over 100 distinct trading strategies, categorized for maximum effectiveness. The arsenal covers a vast range of market approaches, including: High-Frequency & Scalping: Micro-scalping, session-based breakouts, and g
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Experts
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for
Quantum Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
Présentation de Quantum Emperor Pro : Votre spécialiste du trading d'or automatisé Quantum Emperor Pro est un Expert Advisor (EA) de trading en grille sophistiqué, conçu pour maîtriser le marché de l'or avec précision. Combinant plus de 8 ans d'expertise en trading et 18 ans d'ingénierie logicielle, il offre un mélange harmonieux d'intelligence de marché et d'automatisation de pointe — directement sur votre compte de trading. Optimisé pour l'unité de temps de 5 minutes (M5) sur XAUUSD (Or
SFE MT5 to Binance Futures Copier
Joel Juanpere
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This utility copies the trading activity from MT5 to Binance Futures USD-M . Manual or trades from EAs. - Can handle multiple orders with different SL and TP. Can handle partial closes. - In the parameters, you can establish a mutliplier between the size on MT5 and the size to open on Binance. - You can filter the symbols to monitor on metatrader, and also the magic number range. - The EA uses hedge mode on binance, and for decrease risk exposure uses isolate margin mode on each binance tok
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitaires
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
TrendMaster 4X
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
TrendMaster 4X is an advanced trading bot designed to operate on the USD/JPY pair using a 1-hour timeframe. It utilizes four different trend indicators to analyze market direction and identify potential trade opportunities. The lot size is optimized to trade 0.1 lots per $1,000 of balance, ensuring a structured risk approach. TrendMaster 4X helps automate trading decisions based on a well-defined trend-following strategy.
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.5 (4)
Utilitaires
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal auquel vous êtes membre ( sans avoir besoin d'un jeton de bot ou de permissions administratives ) directement vers votre MT5. Il a été conçu en gardant à l'esprit l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique facile à utiliser et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur +
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilitaires
CLAVIER DE TRADING Un outil avancé pour un trading agile et précis sur les marchés financiers. Conçu pour les traders qui négocient des instruments tels que le DAX, le XAU/USD, le Forex et d'autres marchés (scalping, intraday, swing, etc.), ce clavier vous permet d'exécuter des transactions d'un simple clic et avec de multiples configurations professionnelles. Le « Clavier de Scalping Quotidien » vous permet d'ouvrir, de clôturer et de protéger vos transactions d'un simple clic, idéal pour trad
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecte
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Copieur ->Interaction d'interface pratique et rapide, les utilisateurs peuvent l'utiliser immédiatement       ->>>> Recommandé pour une utilisation sur des ordinateurs Windows ou VPS Windows Caractéristiques: Paramètres de copy trading diversifiés et personnalisés : 1. Différents modes de lot peuvent être définis pour différentes sources de signaux 2. Différentes sources de signaux peuvent être définies pour le copy trading avant et arrière 3. Les signaux peuvent être définis avec des commentai
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilitaires
Outil multifonctionnel : plus de 65 fonctions, dont : calcul de lot, price action, facteur R/R, gestionnaire des trades, zones d'offre et de demande Version de démonstration   |   Manuel de l'Utilisateur   |    MT4 L'utilitaire ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie : vous pouvez télécharger la version de démonstration ICI pour tester le produit. Contactez-moi   pour toutes questions / idées d'amélioration / en cas de bug trouvé Simplifiez, accélérez et automatisez votre processus de tra
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Évitez le surtrading, le FOMO et les comportements compulsifs, en imposant des limites de risque avancées à votre compte de trading à l'aide d'EmoGuardian. Ajoutez automatiquement   des Stop Loss aux positions, gérez les pertes d'EA, chargez/déchargez automatiquement les EA. Limitez le risque par position, par tradedd, par Time Range, par jour. Les options de gestion des risques ont été développées pour lutter spécifiquement contre les comportements compulsifs qui conduisent les traders à faire
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitaires
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
AKCAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
MT5 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Ce programme vous permettra d'exporter toutes vos transactions de votre compte MetaTrader directement dans Notion à l'aide d'une interface utilisateur très conviviale.  Version MT4  |  Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo Pour commencer, veuillez utiliser le guide de l'utilisateur et télécharger le modèle Notion. Si vous souhaitez une démo, veuillez consulter le guide de l'utilisateur. Ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie ! Fonctionnalités principales Exporter toutes les transactions de votre
Plus de l'auteur
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitaires
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Youtube Demonstration:  https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp Unlock the power of automated trade replication with  This Copier , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you're a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-
MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 Dual Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitaires
MT4/MT5 Dual Copier Pro: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Youtube Demonstration:  https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp Unlock the power of automated trade replication with  Dual Copier Pro , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you're a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightnin
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitaires
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you're mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitaires
Maximize your profits and protect your capital — on any symbol, any broker, any digits. Demonstration video; https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you're scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you're always locking in gains while minimizing risk. Key Features: Universal
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitaires
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here; https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 ️ Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy—automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Exp
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant  Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced w
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis