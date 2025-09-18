Risk Manager Optimum

5

RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net!


RiskManagerOptimum is the most advanced and professional trade and account risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
It does not open trades. It monitors and manages existing positions in real time to control risk, drawdown, and exposure across all symbols.

The EA is designed for manual traders, algorithmic traders, and portfolio traders who require strict and automated risk control across Forex, metals, crypto, indices, and CFDs.

What’s New in Version 2.0

Trailing stop controls are now separated for chart positions and all open positions.
Trailing stop and breakeven triggers can be based on a percentage of account balance.
Partial close on trailing stop hit is supported, with the remaining volume optionally moved to breakeven.
Universal pip calculation has been unified across all symbols and brokers. For example, 500 pips equals 5 points on XAUUSD, BTCUSD, JPY pairs, and standard Forex symbols.

Core Risk Management Features

Per-trade risk control allows limiting risk for each position as a percentage of account balance.
If no stop loss is set, the EA can automatically calculate and apply one based on the defined risk.
Positions exceeding the allowed risk can be closed automatically.

Total portfolio risk control monitors combined exposure across all open positions.
When the maximum allowed total risk is exceeded, newer positions are closed to maintain the defined limit.

Daily loss limitation restricts maximum allowable loss per trading day.
When reached, the EA can either block new trades or close all active positions.

Drawdown Protection

Per-position drawdown protection closes individual trades when unrealized loss exceeds a defined percentage.
Overall account drawdown monitoring tracks equity drawdown and can respond by closing:
all positions, losing positions only, winning positions only, buy positions, sell positions, or a partial set based on user selection.

Profit Management

Individual profit targets can be set per trade based on account percentage.
Trailing stop and breakeven systems support fixed pip values or balance-based triggers.
Trailing and breakeven logic can be applied globally or per chart.

Trade Lifecycle Controls

Maximum trade duration can be defined in minutes to close positions that remain open longer than intended.
Time-based trading restrictions allow disabling trade management during specific server-time intervals.
Maximum open position limits prevent overexposure by closing excess trades automatically.

Volatility-Based Protection

The EA can restrict new trade management during high volatility conditions using ATR-based filtering.
When volatility exceeds the defined threshold and portfolio risk is already elevated, protective actions are applied.

Monitoring and Transparency

All actions are logged in the Experts tab with ticket number, symbol, and execution reason.
On-chart information displays current drawdown, total risk, daily loss status, and active protections.
Optional notifications can be enabled for critical actions such as forced closures or risk violations.

Compatibility and Usage

RiskManagerOptimum works with:
manual trading
expert advisors
scalping and swing strategies
Forex, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices, and other CFD instruments irrespective of broker

The EA is fully configurable through clearly grouped input parameters.

Important Notes

RiskManagerOptimum manages trades only and does not open initial positions.
Demo testing is recommended to adjust settings according to broker conditions and trading style. Feel free to reach out to me for support 

评分 2
Marcoroni
236
Marcoroni 2025.10.20 12:30 
 

Hey, I was not sure if I needed this, but after testing and trading a few days with it, I noticed how much hassle it can save you. Very easy to use and really nice way of handling risk better. I did not understand one thing and contacted the developer, which responded and helped me within a few hours. I can recommend.

筛选:
Marcoroni
236
Marcoroni 2025.10.20 12:30 
 

Hey, I was not sure if I needed this, but after testing and trading a few days with it, I noticed how much hassle it can save you. Very easy to use and really nice way of handling risk better. I did not understand one thing and contacted the developer, which responded and helped me within a few hours. I can recommend.

Vicosky
19
Vicosky 2025.10.09 15:55 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

