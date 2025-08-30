Advanced Neural Breakout

**Neural Breakout - AI-Powered Portfolio Manager**

  **🚀 Turn Your MT5 Terminal into a Self-Learning Trading Hub. Manage Multiple Forex Pairs with Institutional-Grade Risk Management from a Single Chart.**

  Tired of EAs that overpromise and underdeliver? Neural Breakout isn't just another robot; it's a sophisticated trading system engineered for traders who demand **adaptability, transparency, and uncompromising risk control.**

 

GET SETFILES HERE: https://tinyurl.com/3vkms93z 

✨ WHY TRADERS CHOOSE NEURAL BREAKOUT:

🧠 ADAPTIVE AI INTELLIGENCE

  • Self-Learning Neural Network: Goes beyond static rules. Our proprietary AI analyzes real-time market data to calculate a confidence score for every potential entry, constantly refining its strategy based on live performance.

  • Walk-Forward Engine: Built-in protection against overfitting. Periodically resets its learning to ensure robustness and adaptability to future market changes, not just past performance.

⚖️ UNMATCHED RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Global Drawdown Guard: Our flagship feature. Automatically halts ALL trading across every symbol if your total account equity drawdown exceeds your preset limit (e.g., 15%). This is your ultimate safety net.

  • Virtual Protection Suite: Choose between invisible, broker-manipulation-resistant stops or traditional broker orders. You get maximum flexibility with basket-level SL/TP logic that manages all positions per symbol as one.

  • Multi-Layered Safety: Hard caps on orders, daily risk, lot sizes, and margin usage work in concert to prevent catastrophic losses.

📊 PORTFOLIO COMMAND CENTER

  • Unified Multi-Symbol Dashboard: Monitor everything in real-time from a single chart. See AI confidence, open P/L, position count, and status for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and more—all at a glance.

  • Complete Transparency: Optional live decision logging lets you see the "why" behind every trade the AI makes, building trust and understanding.

⚡ EFFORTLESS & POWERFUL

  • Set & Forget: Define your symbol list once. The AI handles the rest, 24/5.

  • Smart Capital Allocation: Choose fixed lots or let the EA calculate position size based on a percentage of your equity, aligning risk with your account size.


🆚 NEURAL BREAKOUT vs. THE COMPETITION


 Neural Breakout  Standard EAs
Strategy
  Self-Learning AI + Breakout Static, Rule-Based
Symbols
  Multi-Symbol Portfolio from one chart Usually Single-Symbol
Risk Management
  Global Account DD Guard + Virtual SL/TP Basic Stop-Loss
Adaptability
  Yes - Learns from live results No - Prone to Overfitting
Transparency
  Live AI Confidence Dashboard Black Box


✅ IS THIS FOR YOU?

YES, if you...

  • Want to leverage AI and machine learning without being a programmer.

  • Believe robust, multi-layered risk management is non-negotiable.

  • Prefer a diversified portfolio approach over putting all your capital on one pair.

  • Want a transparent system that shows you its confidence level on every trade.

  • Are looking for a sophisticated, long-term solution, not a get-rich-quick scheme.

📋 TECHNICAL SPECS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Recommended Pairs: Major Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, etc.)

  • Recommended Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $3000 (Single Pair), $5,000+ (Multi-Symbol)

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (Recommended)

🧰 WHAT YOU GET

  • A lifetime license for Neural Breakout.

  • Detailed Setup Guide & Documentation.

  • Free updates for the purchased version.

  • dedicated customer support.

>> BUY Now and Transform Your MT5 Platform into an AI Trading Command Center! <<

While the EA can be rigorously tested in the Strategy Tester, its true potential is unlocked in live trading. Unlike static systems, its self-learning neural network continuously adapts and improves its decision-making with every real-world trade it executes.

For optimal backtesting: Enable 'Walk-Forward Mode' during Strategy Tester simulations. This feature periodically resets the AI's knowledge, providing a more robust and realistic assessment of its long-term adaptability and helping to prevent overfitting to historical data.



