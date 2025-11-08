TDI Pro Grid Basket EA
- Experts
- Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
TDI Pro Grid Basket EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor that combines the power of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals with smart basket money management. It is designed for trend trading with flexible grid adds, risk-based lot sizing, and cumulative basket-level take profit.
Main Features:
-
TDI signals: Sharkfin, MBL cross, and MA cross (configurable, ANY/ALL).
-
Trend filter: EMA 50/200 confirmation filter.
-
Smart sizing: Fixed lot or % of equity risk.
-
Grid adds: fixed distance, with lot multiplier.
-
Basket TP: Close all trades by % equity or money target.
-
Basket SL: Optional safety net by % equity or money.
-
Projection lines: Visual TP/SL levels updated dynamically.
-
Trade quality controls: Spread filter, slippage, cooldown bars.
-
One basket per symbol/magic – safe, simple, effective.
Advantages:
-
Clear R/R framework (ATR or points).
-
Cumulative profit target ensures consistent exits.
-
Robust equity protection.
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes.
-
Perfect for cent account, and good for large prop firm account with SL feature turned on