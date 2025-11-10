Rapih Pro
- Experts
- Mhmwd Hsn Mhmwd Mhmd
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Rabih_EA Pro – Smart Trend Follower with Protective Trailing Stop
Rabih_EA Pro is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built to align with the market’s dominant direction and capture profits during natural pullbacks.
It synchronizes higher and lower timeframes — confirming the main trend on the H1 chart and executing precise entries on the M5 chart.
The EA features a Protective Shield Filter that validates real market momentum before entering any trade, filtering out sideways conditions and weak signals.
It also includes a built-in Trailing Stop system for additional safety, ensuring profits are protected once the trade moves in the right direction.
Both Take Profit and Stop Loss are point-based and automatically adjusted to the chart’s decimal digits, with a recommended setup where the target is twice the stop value for optimal risk/reward balance.
The name “Rapih” (رابح) means “winner” or “profitable” in Arabic — a name that reflects the EA’s spirit and purpose.
Recommended Use
-
Entry Chart: M5 timeframe
-
Best pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD
-
Strategy type: Trend-following with protective trailing stop
Follow the trend — and let Rabih_EA Pro protect and grow your winning edge.
Use Default Settings
🔵 MAJOR FOREX PAIRS (Lowest Volatility)
|
Pair
|
TP (pips)
|
SL (pips)
|
Trailing Stop (pips)
|
Risk:Reward
|
Notes
|
EURUSD
|
1000
|
500
|
350
|
1:2
|
Most liquid, tight spreads
|
GBPUSD
|
1000
|
500
|
350
|
1:2
|
Stable, good for beginners
|
USDCHF
|
900
|
450
|
300
|
1:2
|
Safe-haven, lower volatility
|
USDJPY
|
1000
|
500
|
350
|
1:2
|
Influenced by JPY policy
JPY CROSSES (High Volatility - "The Beasts")
|
Pair
|
TP (pips)
|
SL (pips)
|
Trailing Stop (pips)
|
Risk:Reward
|
Notes
|
GBPJPY
|
1400
|
700
|
480
|
1:2
|
"The Dragon" - extreme moves
|
EURJPY
|
1100
|
550
|
380
|
1:2
|
Moderate JPY cross
|
AUDJPY
|
1100
|
550
|
380
|
1:2
|
Commodity + JPY volatility
|
CADJPY
|
1000
|
500
|
350
|
1:2
|
Oil prices influence
|
CHFJPY
|
1150
|
575
|
400
|
1:2
|
Safe-haven cross
|
NZDJPY
|
1200
|
600
|
420
|
1:2
|
Dairy + risk sentiment