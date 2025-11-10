Rabih_EA Pro – Smart Trend Follower with Protective Trailing Stop

Rabih_EA Pro is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built to align with the market’s dominant direction and capture profits during natural pullbacks.

It synchronizes higher and lower timeframes — confirming the main trend on the H1 chart and executing precise entries on the M5 chart.

The EA features a Protective Shield Filter that validates real market momentum before entering any trade, filtering out sideways conditions and weak signals.

It also includes a built-in Trailing Stop system for additional safety, ensuring profits are protected once the trade moves in the right direction.

Both Take Profit and Stop Loss are point-based and automatically adjusted to the chart’s decimal digits, with a recommended setup where the target is twice the stop value for optimal risk/reward balance.

The name “Rapih” (رابح) means “winner” or “profitable” in Arabic — a name that reflects the EA’s spirit and purpose.

Recommended Use Entry Chart: M5 timeframe

Best pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD

Strategy type: Trend-following with protective trailing stop Follow the trend — and let Rabih_EA Pro protect and grow your winning edge. Use Default Settings

🔵 MAJOR FOREX PAIRS (Lowest Volatility)

Pair TP (pips) SL (pips) Trailing Stop (pips) Risk:Reward Notes EURUSD 1000 500 350 1:2 Most liquid, tight spreads GBPUSD 1000 500 350 1:2 Stable, good for beginners USDCHF 900 450 300 1:2 Safe-haven, lower volatility USDJPY 1000 500 350 1:2 Influenced by JPY policy

JPY CROSSES (High Volatility - "The Beasts")