TDI Pro Grid Basket EA

Overview:
TDI Pro Grid Basket EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor that combines the power of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals with smart basket money management. It is designed for trend trading with flexible grid adds, risk-based lot sizing, and cumulative basket-level take profit.


Main Features:

  • TDI signals: Sharkfin, MBL cross, and MA cross (configurable, ANY/ALL).

  • Trend filter: EMA 50/200 confirmation filter.

  • Smart sizing: Fixed lot or % of equity risk.

  • Grid adds:  fixed distance, with lot multiplier.

  • Basket TP: Close all trades by % equity or money target.

  • Basket SL: Optional safety net by % equity or money.

  • Projection lines: Visual TP/SL levels updated dynamically.

  • Trade quality controls: Spread filter, slippage, cooldown bars.

  • One basket per symbol/magic – safe, simple, effective.

Advantages:

  • Clear R/R framework (ATR or points).

  • Cumulative profit target ensures consistent exits.

  • Robust equity protection.

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes.

  • Perfect for cent account, and good for large prop firm account with SL feature turned on

