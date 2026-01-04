TDI Smart Levels Ultimate

📌 Overview

TDI Smart Money Ultimate (MT5) is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who understand confluence-based trading and controlled grid execution.

This EA is a true MT5 port (1-to-1 logic) of the proven MT4 version, preserving every trading rule, filter, and risk mechanism with no simplification.

It combines:

  • Traders Dynamic Index (TDI)

  • Smart Money concepts

  • Supply & Demand zones

  • Fibonacci premium/discount

  • Trend filters (EMA + internal HMA)

  • Multi-basket grid management

  • Dynamic basket TP/SL

  • Telegram alerts & reports

All trades are managed at basket level, not per order giving you professional risk control.

🧠 Trading Logic (How It Works)

1️⃣ Signal Generation (Independent Baskets)

Each signal creates its own basket:

  • TDI Cross

  • MBL Cross

  • TDI Sharkfin

Each basket:

  • Has its own magic number

  • Is managed independently

  • Can scale using grid logic

2️⃣ Confluence Filters (Optional & Modular)

You can enable or disable each filter independently:

  • Level Guide

    • Off

    • 50-level

    • Custom buy/sell zones (e.g. 30/70)

  • Trend Filter

    • EMA Fast / Slow crossover

    • Internal HMA slope (no iCustom)

  • Supply & Demand Zones

    • Structure-based zones using ATR expansion

  • Fibonacci Filter

    • Automatic premium / discount detection (5061.8%)

If both Zone and Fibonacci filters are OFF, the EA still trades normally.

3️⃣ Multi-Basket Grid System (Controlled)

Grid expansion is optional and fully controlled:

  • Grid modes:

    • From last add (tick)

    • Candle close

    • Expanded grid (distance increases with adds)

  • Lot scaling:

    • Fixed lot

    • Risk-based lot sizing

    • Lot multiplier per add

  • Maximum grid adds enforced

⚠️ This is NOT a blind martingale EA
Grid logic only activates after a valid signal.

4️⃣ Basket-Level Risk Management (Professional)

Each basket supports:

Take Profit modes

  • Pips from Break-Even

  • Fixed money

  • % of equity

  • Dynamic TP (tightens after grid adds)

Stop Loss modes

  • Fixed money

  • % of equity

  • Pips from Break-Even

  • Optional global SL (Aggressive mode)

All exits are handled at basket level, not individual trades.

📊 Dashboard & Monitoring

On-chart dashboard displays:

  • Active baskets

  • Floating P/L

  • Daily / weekly / monthly performance

  • Basket SL hit count

  • Win / loss statistics

📲 Telegram Integration (No DLLs)

Optional Telegram notifications via WebRequest:

  • New basket opened

  • Basket closed (TP / SL)

  • Optional daily performance report

Works on MQL5 Market rules (no DLLs, no external files).

⚙️ Key Features Summary

✔ True MT5 Expert Advisor (no indicators required)
✔ Hedging-account compatible
✔ Internal HMA (no iCustom)
✔ Multi-basket architecture
✔ Advanced grid logic (optional)
✔ Dynamic TP after grid adds
✔ EMA + HMA trend confirmation
✔ Supply & Demand + Fibonacci filters
✔ Telegram alerts & reports
✔ Fully configurable inputs
✔ Suitable for manual supervision or semi-automation

⚠️ Important Notes (Market Compliance)

  • This EA does NOT guarantee profits

  • Grid trading involves risk and requires proper capital

  • Best used on Forex majors

  • Recommended timeframes: M15 H1

  • Always test on demo first

🎯 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who understand TDI & Smart Money concepts
✔ Users who want basket-level control, not single-trade bots
✔ Traders who want flexibility, not locked logic
✔ Those who prefer transparency over black-box systems

📌 Final Note

TDI Smart Money Ultimate (MT5) is not a set-and-forget toy EA.
It is a professional trading tool designed for traders who value structure, confluence, and controlled execution.


