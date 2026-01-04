TDI Smart Levels Ultimate

📌 Overview

TDI Smart Money Ultimate (MT5) is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who understand confluence-based trading and controlled grid execution.

This EA is a true MT5 port (1-to-1 logic) of the proven MT4 version, preserving every trading rule, filter, and risk mechanism with no simplification.

It combines:

Traders Dynamic Index (TDI)

Smart Money concepts

Supply & Demand zones

Fibonacci premium/discount

Trend filters (EMA + internal HMA)

Multi-basket grid management

Dynamic basket TP/SL

Telegram alerts & reports

All trades are managed at basket level, not per order giving you professional risk control.

🧠 Trading Logic (How It Works)

1️⃣ Signal Generation (Independent Baskets)

Each signal creates its own basket:

TDI Cross

MBL Cross

TDI Sharkfin

Each basket:

Has its own magic number

Is managed independently

Can scale using grid logic

2️⃣ Confluence Filters (Optional & Modular)

You can enable or disable each filter independently:

Level Guide Off 50-level Custom buy/sell zones (e.g. 30/70)

Trend Filter EMA Fast / Slow crossover Internal HMA slope (no iCustom)

Supply & Demand Zones Structure-based zones using ATR expansion

Fibonacci Filter Automatic premium / discount detection (5061.8%)



If both Zone and Fibonacci filters are OFF, the EA still trades normally.

3️⃣ Multi-Basket Grid System (Controlled)

Grid expansion is optional and fully controlled:

Grid modes: From last add (tick) Candle close Expanded grid (distance increases with adds)

Lot scaling: Fixed lot Risk-based lot sizing Lot multiplier per add

Maximum grid adds enforced

⚠️ This is NOT a blind martingale EA

Grid logic only activates after a valid signal.

4️⃣ Basket-Level Risk Management (Professional)

Each basket supports:

Take Profit modes

Pips from Break-Even

Fixed money

% of equity

Dynamic TP (tightens after grid adds)

Stop Loss modes

Fixed money

% of equity

Pips from Break-Even

Optional global SL (Aggressive mode)

All exits are handled at basket level, not individual trades.

📊 Dashboard & Monitoring

On-chart dashboard displays:

Active baskets

Floating P/L

Daily / weekly / monthly performance

Basket SL hit count

Win / loss statistics

📲 Telegram Integration (No DLLs)

Optional Telegram notifications via WebRequest:

New basket opened

Basket closed (TP / SL)

Optional daily performance report

Works on MQL5 Market rules (no DLLs, no external files).

⚙️ Key Features Summary

✔ True MT5 Expert Advisor (no indicators required)

✔ Hedging-account compatible

✔ Internal HMA (no iCustom)

✔ Multi-basket architecture

✔ Advanced grid logic (optional)

✔ Dynamic TP after grid adds

✔ EMA + HMA trend confirmation

✔ Supply & Demand + Fibonacci filters

✔ Telegram alerts & reports

✔ Fully configurable inputs

✔ Suitable for manual supervision or semi-automation

⚠️ Important Notes (Market Compliance)

This EA does NOT guarantee profits

Grid trading involves risk and requires proper capital

Best used on Forex majors

Recommended timeframes: M15 H1

Always test on demo first

🎯 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who understand TDI & Smart Money concepts

✔ Users who want basket-level control, not single-trade bots

✔ Traders who want flexibility, not locked logic

✔ Those who prefer transparency over black-box systems

📌 Final Note

TDI Smart Money Ultimate (MT5) is not a set-and-forget toy EA.

It is a professional trading tool designed for traders who value structure, confluence, and controlled execution.