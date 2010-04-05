Gilded Egg

Gilded Egg EA is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading XAUUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into Gilded Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital. 


Price: $220


LIVE Signals:


Requirements

  • Minimum balance $2000 
  • Recommended leverage 1:200 or more


Allow Web Request

To allow the market filter work properly, please allow web requests to the following URLs (remove the whitespaces):

  • https : // ec . forexprostools . com
  • https : // api . jrtrader . org


Operating Environment

  • Recommended Timeframe:  M15
  • Trading Currency:  XAUUSD

Setup Guide

  • Open the currency pair and launch the EA
  • This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables

Settings

Variable Description
Magic Number Magic number for EA
Prefix for Comment
Part of the trade comment
Your Broker Time Zone (GMT) Set your broker's GMT timezone


Backtest Information

  • Test on M15 timeframe only.
  • You can use default settings for backtest.
  • It is NOT possible to backtest with my special designed market filter.  In some circumstances, the backtest results cannot reflect the true state.  
  • For example, my market filter will stop EA from trading before 5 Feb 2020 due to the obvious situations.  It prevented EA fall into the non-stop USD 138 movement trap in XAUUSD.  Due to the non-complete backtest capability and the non-stop XAUUSD movement, Gilded Egg blows in Feb 2020 in the backtest results.
  • Multiple years backtest results with 99.9% data quality, variable spreads and latency multiple years backtest results were provided to save your times.

Remarks

  • We sell Expert Advisor (EA) only on mql5.com. If you see my EA for sale on any other platform, they are scammers.





Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
Filtro:
