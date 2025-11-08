TDI Pro Grid Basket EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor that combines the power of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals with smart basket money management. It is designed for trend trading with flexible grid adds, risk-based lot sizing, and cumulative basket-level take profit.





Main Features:

TDI signals: Sharkfin, MBL cross, and MA cross (configurable, ANY/ALL).

Trend filter: EMA 50/200 confirmation filter.

Smart sizing: Fixed lot or % of equity risk.

Grid adds: fixed distance, with lot multiplier.

Basket TP: Close all trades by % equity or money target.

Basket SL: Optional safety net by % equity or money.

Projection lines: Visual TP/SL levels updated dynamically.

Trade quality controls: Spread filter, slippage, cooldown bars.

One basket per symbol/magic – safe, simple, effective.

Advantages: