TDI Smart Level Ultimate

🔹 TDI Smart Money – Ultimate EA (MT4)

TDI Smart Money – Ultimate EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence.
The Expert Advisor is designed to manage trades systematically using basket logic, optional filters, and robust execution safeguards that comply with MetaTrader Market requirements.

🔧 Core Features

✅ TDI-Based Entry Logic

  • Uses Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) conditions to identify trade opportunities

  • Supports multiple confirmation components for structured entries

  • Designed for discretionary-style logic translated into automation

✅ Smart Money Filters (Optional)

  • Support & Resistance / Supply & Demand logic

  • Fibonacci premium / discount filtering

  • Trend alignment filters (optional)
    These filters can be enabled or disabled via inputs.

✅ Multi-Basket Trade Management

  • Each signal can create and manage its own basket

  • Independent basket tracking using unique magic numbers

  • Suitable for traders who prefer structured basket management rather than single trades

✅ Grid & Scaling Logic

  • Optional grid-style position building

  • Adjustable grid distance and maximum additions

  • Lot progression controls available via inputs

✅ Basket-Level Exit System

  • Basket Take Profit options

  • Basket Stop Loss options

  • Break-even logic

  • Dynamic basket handling based on floating results

✅ Market-Safe Execution (Validation Compliant)

  • Margin pre-check before every trade

  • Automatic lot downscaling when margin is insufficient

  • Trade skipping when conditions are not executable

  • Order rate protection to prevent terminal overload

These safeguards ensure smooth operation during Strategy Tester, Market validation, and live trading.

⚙️ Customisable Inputs

  • Lot sizing options

  • Grid distance and maximum additions

  • Basket TP / SL modes

  • Trend and zone filters

  • Execution and safety parameters

All settings are fully adjustable to match different trading styles and risk preferences.

📊 Recommended Usage

  • Timeframes: H1 and above

  • Symbols: Major and minor Forex pairs (testing recommended)

  • Account type: Standard or ECN

  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading carries risk.
This Expert Advisor uses advanced trade management techniques that may increase exposure in certain market conditions. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account and apply appropriate risk management.

No trading system can guarantee profits.

🛠️ Updates & Support

  • Free updates included

  • Ongoing stability and performance improvements

  • Built to meet MetaTrader Market quality standards

✅ Why Choose This EA?

  • Structured smart-money-style logic

  • Clear basket-based trade management

  • Fully Market-compliant execution rules

  • Designed for disciplined, rule-based automation


Altri dall’autore
TDI Pro Grid Basket EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview: TDI Pro Grid Basket EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor that combines the power of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals with smart basket money management. It is designed for trend trading with flexible grid adds, risk-based lot sizing, and cumulative basket-level take profit. Main Features: TDI signals: Sharkfin, MBL cross, and MA cross (configurable, ANY/ALL). Trend filter: EMA 50/200 confirmation filter. Smart sizing: Fixed lot or % of equity risk. Grid adds:   fixed distance, wi
LFA EA Pro
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket , adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status. Core Features TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntr
LFA TDI entry
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Indicatori
TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntry) MBL Cross MA Cross (Green/Red cross) Level Guide Filter Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50): ZONE mode CROSS50 mode Custom mid level and tolerance Trend Filters Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA) Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled) Entry Modes Conservative mode : one basket at a time per symbol Aggressive mode : allows multiple baskets
TDI Smart EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview TDI Smart Money – MultiBasket Grid EA v4.4 is an automated trading system built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence. The EA opens trades only when your selected TDI signal conditions align with optional filters such as Supply/Demand zones , Fibonacci premium/discount , and trend filters . Each signal can create its own independent basket , meaning the EA can manage multiple baskets at the same time (depending on your chosen entry mode). The grid logic
HMA Multi Basket Grid EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA (MT4) HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 designed to manage multiple independent trade baskets using a structured grid approach. The Expert Advisor focuses on order management, basket control, and risk handling , making it suitable for traders who want an organized grid framework rather than a single-trade system. Key Features Multi-Basket Architecture Each signal opens and manages its own basket independently using
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione