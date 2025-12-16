TDI Smart EA

Overview

TDI Smart Money – MultiBasket Grid EA v4.4 is an automated trading system built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence. The EA opens trades only when your selected TDI signal conditions align with optional filters such as Supply/Demand zones, Fibonacci premium/discount, and trend filters.

Each signal can create its own independent basket, meaning the EA can manage multiple baskets at the same time (depending on your chosen entry mode). The grid logic is fully basket-based, and exits are controlled at the basket level using pips-from-break-even, money, or percent targets.

Key Features

✅ Multi-Basket Trading (Per Signal Basket)

  • Each signal opens a separate basket with its own Magic Number

  • Supports:

    • Conservative Mode (one basket at a time)

    • Aggressive Mode (multiple baskets allowed)

✅ TDI Signal Engine (Choose Any Combination)

  • TDI Cross

  • MBL Cross

  • Sharkfin reversal signal

✅ Smart Filters (Optional)

  • Supply & Demand (Support/Resistance zones) using pivot structure + ATR sizing

  • Fibonacci Premium/Discount filter

  • Trend Filter:

    • EMA Fast/Slow filter

    • Optional HMA filter (if enabled)

✅ Advanced Grid Engine (Per Basket)

Choose one grid mode:

  1. Grid from Last Add (Tick)

  2. Grid at Candle Close

  3. Expanded Grid (Tick) – grid distance expands as adds increase

Grid controls:

  • GridStepPoints

  • Max_Adds

  • Lot_Factor (compounding progression)

✅ Basket Exit System (Per Basket)

Basket Take Profit Modes:

  • TP from Break-even (points/pips)

  • TP in Money

  • TP as % of Equity

Basket Stop Loss Modes:

  • SL Off

  • SL in Money

  • SL as % of Equity

  • SL from Break-even (points/pips)

✅ Dynamic TP (For TP from Break-even)

  • TP can automatically change depending on whether the basket has additions:

    • NoAdd_TP

    • AfterAdd_TP

✅ On-Chart Basket Lines (Visual Management)

For each basket the EA draws:

  • Break-even line (BE)

  • Basket TP line

  • Basket SL line
    Works with all TP/SL modes, including money and percent modes.

✅ Dashboard + Performance Stats

Displays:

  • Active baskets, orders, lots, floating P/L

  • Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly closed P/L

  • Total trades, wins/losses, win rate

  • Grid mode + settings

  • Last error code (for diagnostics)

✅ Prop Firm Dashboard (DISPLAY ONLY)

Includes a prop-style panel showing:

  • Profit %

  • Daily drawdown %

  • Max drawdown %

  • Level 1 / Level 2 status

Note: Prop section is display only and does not block trading.

Recommended Use

  • Works best on liquid FX pairs with reasonable spread.

  • Always test on a demo account before live trading.

  • Start with conservative risk settings and small lots.

  • Use Aggressive mode only if you understand multi-basket exposure.

Inputs Summary

You can configure:

  • Entry mode (Conservative/Aggressive)

  • Signals (TDI/MBL/Sharkfin)

  • Zone & Fibonacci filters

  • Trend filters (EMA/HMA)

  • Grid behavior and risk progression

  • Basket TP/SL type (pips, money, percent)

  • Dynamic TP and dashboard options

Disclaimer

Trading Forex/CFDs carries a high level of risk. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. You are responsible for your risk settings, broker conditions, and account management.


