Dual Timeframe Price vs MA EA MT5

What it does (strategy logic)

  • Two timeframes

    • TF1 (Entry):

      • Buy when a completed TF1 candle closes below the TF1 MA (contrarian buy).

      • Sell when a completed TF1 candle closes above the TF1 MA (contrarian sell).

      • Optionally require an actual cross from the previous bar to the current bar.

    • TF2 (Exit):

      • If long, exit when TF2 close crosses below the TF2 MA (or below MA-ATR band if enabled).

      • If short, exit when TF2 close crosses above the TF2 MA (or above MA-ATR band if enabled).

  • Optional filters & quality-of-life

    • No-trade band around the TF1 MA (fixed points or ATR-based) to avoid “right at the mean” churn.

    • Regime filter using TF2 MA slope to skip strongly trending conditions (tunable slope threshold).

    • Session window & Friday cutoff (optional).

    • Per-day trade cap and an entry cooldown (in TF1 bars).

  • Risk & exits

    • Default risk per trade = 2% (can be set to fixed lots if you prefer).

    • SL/TP can be ATR-based or fixed points.

    • Optional breakeven, trailing stop, and partial take profit (all off by default).

Built-in safety (why it’s “market-ready”)

  • Final Margin Gate before sending any order (prevents “No money” errors).

  • Auto-Reduce Volume (on by default): if margin is tight, lots are shrunk to the largest affordable value.

  • Volume limit clamp: respects broker min/step/max and SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT (netting limit), reducing volume if necessary.

  • Stop/freeze-level aware: SL/TP are clamped with generous buffers for both entry and later modifies.

  • SafeClose with OrderCheck and throttling to avoid “too close to market / freeze level” spam.

  • Closed-bar signals only (no intra-bar repainting).

  • Plain ASCII logs (English only).

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (netting accounts).

  • Symbols: FX majors/minors, metals (e.g., XAUUSD), indices, energies, cryptos (CFD) — anything with a standard price feed.

  • Timeframes: You can attach the EA to any chart timeframe; it still reads TF1/TF2 from inputs and uses completed bars.

  • Position accounting: Designed for netting (one position per symbol).

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging.

Inputs (what you can change)

General & Risk

  • Lots , RiskPercent (defaults to 2% risk), Magic , SlippagePoints , MaxSpreadPoints (0 disables),
    AutoReduceVolume (default true).

Entry (TF1)

  • TF_Entry , MAPeriod1 , MAMethod1 , Price1 ,
    EntryCrossOnly (only act on true crosses),
    NoTradeBandPoints or NoTradeBandATRMult .

Exit (TF2)

  • TF_Exit , MAPeriod2 , MAMethod2 , Price2 ,
    ExitATRBandMult (0 = exit vs pure MA; >0 = exit vs MA±ATR band).

Regime filter

  • UseRegimeFilter , TF2SlopeLookback , TF2MaxSlopePtsPerBar .

Stops / TP

  • StopLossPoints , TakeProfitPoints (or use ATR via SL_ATR_Mult , TP_ATR_Mult ),
    ATRPeriod .

Management (optional; off by default)

  • UseBreakEven , BreakEven_ATR_Mult , BreakEvenLockPoints ,
    UseTrailingStop , TrailingStopPoints ,
    UsePartialTP , PartialTP_R , PartialTP_Percent .

Housekeeping

  • CooldownTF1Bars , MaxTradesPerDay ,

  • UseSessionFilter , SessionStartHour , SessionEndHour , NoFridayLateEntries , FridayCutoffHour .

How to use (live & demo)

  1. Attach to a chart for the symbol you want. Any timeframe is fine.

  2. Allow Algo Trading and confirm the smiley/auto-trading is enabled.

  3. Defaults are sensible and will trade without extra files.

  4. If you’re running multiple symbols, change Magic per chart.

  5. One chart per symbol (netting). Avoid removing the EA while a position is open.

Backtesting & optimization (read this)

  • Modeling: Works with Open Prices Only and with Every tick based on real ticks. Signals are closed bar.

  • Spreads & commission: Use your broker’s typical spread/commission if available; otherwise keep defaults.

  • Data window: Choose any period; the EA does not need extra files.

  • Optimization: You can explore (if you wish) the MA periods, cross-only toggle, ATR band multiplier, no-trade band, or regime filter parameters. This is optional — the EA will run fine out-of-the-box.

  • Screenshots: The Pictures section includes an optimized settings result on a public dataset for illustration (not a recommendation).

Notes: Backtests are for research, not promises. Different brokers, liquidity, and execution will change results.

FAQ / Troubleshooting

Q: “There are no trading operations.”
A: Check these first: market is open on your account; MaxSpreadPoints is not filtering you out (0 disables); session filter off (default) or within hours; no open position on the same symbol with a different Magic.

Q: “Not enough money / No money.”
A: The EA pre-checks margin and auto-reduces lot size. If margin is still insufficient for even the broker’s minimum lot, it will skip and log a clear message.

Q: “Volume limit reached.”
A: Your dealer set a netting volume limit. The EA clamps to this limit automatically. If the limit is extremely small, some trades may still be skipped.

Q: “Invalid stops” (on modify).
A: The EA clamps SL/TP with wide buffers and pre-checks with OrderCheck . If the dealer would reject, the EA simply doesn’t send the modify and retries later, avoiding spam.

Q: Can I run it on metals or indices?
A: Yes. The EA uses symbol metadata (tick size, min/step/max volume, stop/freeze levels) and adjusts automatically.

What this EA does not do

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging, no recovery mode.

  • No hedging logic (designed for netting).

  • No external files, presets, or PDFs required.

Licensing & updates

  • Delivered as an MT5 Expert Advisor.

  • Lightweight and self-contained; ongoing maintenance focuses on platform compatibility and stability improvements.

Risk disclosure

Trading involves risk. This tool is provided for educational and research use. No performance guarantees. You are responsible for your own risk management and compliance with your broker’s terms and local regulations.

TL;DR

A sturdy, two-timeframe contrarian MA strategy with clean engineering: closed-bar signals, robust safety, margin-aware position sizing, and netting-ready execution. Defaults are ready to run; the Pictures tab shows an optimized example result for illustration.


Prodotti consigliati
Goldfish FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
GoldFish FX – Intelligent Trading Precision for XAUUSD H1 GoldFish FX is an advanced expert advisor designed for precision trading on the XAUUSD pair using the H1 chart. Built for disciplined execution, it incorporates a structured framework of configurable parameters, giving traders full control over risk, session timing, and market conditions. At its core, GoldFish FX features dynamic trade management options including adjustable lot sizing (manual, fixed, or balance-based), directional input,
Supreme Edge MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Experts
<<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/ncemt5_ea Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and in
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
Experts
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Simo Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Kureopatora no Sakura
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Kureopatora no Sakura   -   Where Egyptian Wisdom Meets Shogun Strategy Embodying Cleopatra's cunning as a Japanese Shogun, this EA wages calculated market campaigns. Its core deploys Fibonacci-tuned Ichimoku lines –   Tenkan-sen scouts   (8-55 periods) and   Kijun-sen battlements   (89-377 periods) – to pinpoint assaults at decisive crossovers. Like an archaeologist deciphering Rosetta Stone secrets, the EA reads Japanese candlesticks as modern hieroglyphs: each pattern reveals hidden market na
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i merca
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Nova EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (1)
Experts
NOVA EA   È   un       Sistema di indicizzazione completamente automatico e accessibile [DE40 / GER40]   con parametri di ottimizzazione aperti e un   meccanismo di recupero opzionale. Only 3 Copies of 10 Left  for 345 $ Next Price 890 $ GUIDA NOVA Segnali Rimborso del broker di commissioni Aggiornamenti Il mio blog Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        DE40 H1 Ogni posizione ha sempre una
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (2)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.81 (21)
Experts
Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor disciplinato di tipo “mean-reversion” per le coppie Forex maggiori e minori. Testato su 6 coppie e 5 anni di dati (~1350 operazioni) . Combina RSI, ADX e doppia conferma EMA per fornire segnali di ingresso e uscita precisi, basati su evidenze . Nessun martingala, nessun grid – solo logica trasparente, controllo rigoroso del rischio e trailing stop opzionale . Progettato per i trader che cercano coerenza senza artifici . Concetto principale Tipo di mercato : mean
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. Caratteristiche Principali Il sistema utilizza 10
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Nova MBB Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MBB Trader is a disciplined automation combining the MACD and Bollinger Bands (BB) indicators — blending momentum, trend, and volatility into a structured trading system. This EA waits for the alignment of MACD signals with price behavior around the Bollinger Bands to identify high-quality entry opportunities. Instead of reacting to every market wiggle, Nova MBB Trader filters out noise, trading only when momentum, trend, and volatility all confirm the move. It focuses on setups with clear
Gold Farming
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Kaiju X EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Experts
Kaiju X EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced indicators such as Bulls Power, Williams' Percent Range, Moving Average of Oscillator, and Money Flow Index to analyze market movements. Built to adapt to Yen volatility, it incorporates both aggressive trade execution and structured risk management. The EA offers flexibility through the Risk Percentage Method and a fixed lot option, catering to different trading styles. With controlled drawdo
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
BTC Scalper King
Soraya Bahlekeh
Experts
BTC Scalper King – Scalping di Precisione per l’Era del Bitcoin BTC Scalper King   è un Expert Advisor (EA) avanzato progettato esclusivamente per il mercato veloce e altamente volatile del Bitcoin.  Sia che il mercato sia rialzista o ribassista, BTC Scalper King segue una strategia comprovata che si adatta alle condizioni in tempo reale. L’EA rileva e aggiorna automaticamente i segnali di acquisto/vendita, identifica configurazioni ad alta probabilità ed esegue più operazioni strategiche con
My Capital
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
My Capital is a high frequency trading. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server can process
Norma dev waves robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
NormaDevWaves is EA designed to trade the most juicy and liquid pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Main idea: EA implements the concept of a base indicator and utilizes statistical principles of correlation between price flow determination metrics in relation to standard deviations of prices from their driving force. This allows for a deep analysis of market behavior and the identification of hidden patterns.   Market Adaptation: thanks to a balanced consideration of short and long time
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
Experts
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Universal MA EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Trade any currency, crypto, cfd or stock in any timeframe depending on 2 moving averages , from scalping to position trading. All parameters and functions can be modified and de/activated in the settings, there's no hidden algorithm. The  Universal Moving Average Expert Advisor ( UniMA EA ) trades a simple strategy that works well with dozens of profitable settings. All backtest results shown in the screenshots below and tradet in the signals can be tested with the provided set files in the com
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     è un robot di trading multifunzionale progettato per il trading attivo sugli strumenti finanziari più richiesti, tra cui le coppie di valute più popolari (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’oro (XAU/USD), il petrolio (Brent, WTI) e le criptovalute (BTC, ETH, LTC e altre). Al cuore dell’algoritmo c’è una versione modernizzata della media mobile di Hull (HMA), in grado di fornire segnali più nitidi rispetto alle classiche Moving Average. L’Expert Advisor reagisc
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
GbpUsd Commander
Ibrahim Aljaref
4.61 (23)
Experts
GBPUSD Commander – Scalping di Precisione su M30 Questo Expert Advisor è progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute GBP/USD e offre una strategia di scalping potente ma sicura sul timeframe M30 (30 minuti). Combina ingressi precisi con una gestione rigorosa del rischio — rischiando solo il 2% per operazione — rendendolo ideale per i trader che desiderano proteggere il capitale e ottenere una crescita costante. Con una gestione dinamica della dimensione dei lotti, livelli SL/TP ben visibil
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione