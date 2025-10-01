Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold. It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results, and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum, designed for traders who value consistency, risk control, and transparent logic.





Strategy Overview

The EA scans for breakout opportunities by identifying recent price extremes and placing market buy orders as price exceeds the high of a defined lookback period — no waiting for pullbacks or complex filters. It’s a pure momentum system built for long-only entries in markets with a strong upside bias.

Price Breakout Trigger – Uses the highest high over X candles to detect breakout levels

Immediate Execution – Places market buy orders once price breaks above the calculated trigger

Multiple Stop Loss Modes – Choose from fixed point SL , percentage of price , or ATR-based SL

Risk-Based TP – Take profit calculated from stop loss and a customizable risk/reward ratio

Optional Break-Even – Move SL to breakeven after reaching a defined profit multiple

⚙️ Stop Loss Options (Flexible Risk Control)

You’re not limited to just one SL method. Choose what fits your trading style:

Fixed SL in Points – Traditional static stop loss Percentage-Based SL – SL as a % of entry price (e.g. 1%) ATR-Based SL – SL calculated dynamically based on market volatility

Combine this with your preferred risk/reward ratio, and the EA will auto-calculate your take profit level.

✅ Key Features

Long-only breakout system – Designed to ride bullish momentum in trending markets

Breakout trigger from highest high over a customizable lookback period

Fast market order execution – No pending orders, no waiting

Smart SL and TP logic – Customizable risk setup with 3 SL modes

Built-in break-even mechanism

Live strategy usage – Powers the Darwinex DARWIN: EWLT

No grid, no martingale, no overfitting

Simple, clean codebase – Native MQL5, modular and editable

💼 Ideal Use Cases

✅ Long-biased markets like NAS100 , US500 , DE40 , and XAUUSD

✅ H1 and higher timeframes

✅ Traders looking for low-frequency, high-conviction setups

✅ Prop firm challenges (no risky money management)

✅ Traders who value clean logic and transparent execution

🧪 Backtesting & Live Use

Backtesting shows robust results with steady equity growth and controlled drawdowns, especially on indices and gold.

Used live in Darwinex under the DARWIN code: EWLT Real results. Real capital. No gimmicks.

🛠️ Setup Guide

Attach EA to H1 chart (e.g., XAUUSD or NAS100) Set your desired: Stop loss method

Risk/reward ratio

Lot size Enable or disable break-even Let the EA monitor for breakout triggers and handle execution

⚠️ What This EA Is NOT

❌ No Martingale

❌ No Grid

❌ No overfitted strategies

❌ No artificial equity curves

This is a professional-grade breakout system, used by serious traders in real-money environments.



