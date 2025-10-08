Daily Bias Pro
- Indicatori
- Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Trade the day with clarity.
Dual-TF Daily Bias Dashboard gives you a crisp, at-a-glance read of the intraday directional bias using a robust, dual-timeframe engine (H1 + M15). It also shows a single London→NY trading window so you instantly know when to engage and when to stand down. This is an add-on tool to keep you disciplined: buy when the bias aligns bullish, sell when it aligns bearish, or don’t trade when conditions are mixed.
Built for serious day traders who want one high-quality trade idea per day—or none when it’s not there.
What it does
-
Dual-Timeframe Bias (H1 + M15): A structured read of the day’s directional bias for higher confidence and fewer forced trades.
-
London→NY Trading Window: Visual session markers so you focus only during the active part of the day.
-
Clear Action Line:
-
Look for buys when both timeframes align bullish
-
Look for sells when both align bearish
-
Don’t trade when mixed
-
Wait if outside trading hours
-
-
Clean, Lightweight Panel: No clutter; just the essentials to make fast, confident decisions.
How to use it (recommended workflow)
-
Wait for bias to clearly read Bullish or Bearish (if mixed → stand by).
-
Trade only during the trading window (London→NY). If it’s outside the window → Wait.
-
Refine entries manually using your own price action tools:
-
Look for Order Blocks or Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on M15 or M5 for precise entries and risk placement.
-
-
Manage risk as usual (pre-defined SL/TP, partials, and trade invalidation).
This indicator is not a signal generator. It’s a discipline and context tool that helps you choose the right side—or choose not to trade at all.
Why traders like it
-
Filters out noise: Prevents counter-trend and boredom trades.
-
Saves time: Clear bias + clear window = faster decisions.
-
Fits any strategy: Works alongside your OB/FVG playbook, ICT-style entries, or classic PA.
Inputs & Customization
-
Panel: Position, size, padding, and colors.
-
Trading Window: Enable/disable session lines; define your GMT offset (default +3); customize line style.
-
No parameter overload: Sensible defaults that you can adapt in seconds.
Best practices
-
Treat the dashboard as your first filter (direction + timing).
-
Let M15/M5 OB or FVG provide the entry trigger and SL logic.
-
If the bias flips or becomes mixed, don’t force it—capital preservation wins.
Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (indicator).
-
Symbols/Timeframes: Works on any symbol; bias engine uses H1 + M15 internally.
-
Performance: Lightweight; safe to keep on your primary day-trading chart.
Disclaimer
This product provides market context, not investment advice. Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo and use proper risk management.