ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT EA

The ultimate combination of classic trading strategy, modern automation, and maximum capital protection.

Chapter 1 – The Eternal Dream of the Perfect Entry

Every trader knows this moment:

You sit in front of your screen. Hours go by. Gold (XAUUSD) moves sideways. EURUSD does nothing. Your eyes wander, you quickly check your phone – and exactly in that second it happens.

The market explodes.

A strong impulse breaks through the daily high. Traders with fast orders jump in and ride the move. And you?

You were too late.

The problem isn’t that you didn’t understand the market. You had the levels in your head. You knew: “If Gold breaks 1950, it’s going to fly!” – but your click came too late, your order was misplaced, or your stop loss was set wrong.

The consequence: Missed opportunities, unnecessary losses, emotional decisions.

This is no exception. Studies show that more than 70% of retail traders fail not because of knowledge, but because of discipline and reaction speed.

This is exactly where ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT comes in.

This Expert Advisor was built to automate a market mechanism that has worked for decades: Breakouts at 24-hour extremes.

No more screen-watching.

No more missed chances.

No more emotional mistakes.

Instead: An algorithm that works for you 24/5.

Chapter 2 – The Idea Behind ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT

The core idea is as old as the markets themselves:

Every trading day forms a high and a low. When price breaks above or below, strong and fast movements often occur.

Institutional traders know this. They’ve been placing orders at these exact spots for decades. And whenever liquidity gets triggered, movements follow – which you as a retail trader can capitalize on.

But here’s the problem:

If you set these orders manually, you risk mistakes.

Broker rules often prevent stops from being placed “too close.”

Traders hesitate or forget to act in time.

ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT takes this burden off your shoulders.

The EA automatically calculates the high and low of the past 24 hours.

At these levels, it places pending orders:

Buy Stop above the high.

Sell Stop below the low.

As soon as the market breaks one of these levels, you’re automatically in – with stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.

Special feature: The stops are ATR-based, meaning they adapt to market volatility.

Quiet markets = tighter stops.

Volatile markets = wider stops.

This ensures maximum adaptability and safety.

Chapter 3 – The Problems This EA Solves

Let’s be honest.

Most traders don’t lose money because they’re dumb – they lose because they’re human.

The usual problems:

Emotions: “Should I enter? Or wait a bit more?”

FOMO: You jump in too late because you fear missing the move.

Overleveraging: You risk too much and blow up your account.

Indiscipline: You move your stop loss because you’re “sure the market will turn.”

Distraction: You miss the entry because you looked at your phone for two minutes.

The ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT EA eliminates exactly these errors.

It places the orders automatically.

It calculates lot size based on your risk.

It protects you with dynamic stops.

It trails automatically – without emotions.

It sticks to the rules – every day, every week, every month.

In short: It trades like a professional, even while you sleep.

Chapter 4 – How It Works in Practice

An example:

Yesterday, Gold formed a high at 1950 and a low at 1920.

The EA automatically sets a Buy Stop at 1950 + 5 points and a Sell Stop at 1920 – 5 points.

At the new day, pending orders are active.

If the market breaks up, the Buy Stop is triggered – with SL (ATR-based) and TP (ATR-based).

If it breaks down, the Sell Stop is triggered.

The result:

You’re always in the market when it matters.

You never miss a breakout again.

You always have clean risk management in place.

Chapter 5 – Settings in Detail + Recommendation for XAUUSD

The EA comes with a comprehensive settings menu, yet it’s simple to use.

Position Sizing: Choose between LOTS_PER_1000 (default: 0.15 lot per $1,000) or RISK_BY_SL_PERCENT .

Tip: Beginners should use LOTS_PER_1000 for stability. Advanced traders may prefer risk by % of balance .

Stops & Targets (ATR-based): SL = 1.0 ATR (default). TP = 1.5 ATR . Adaptive and self-adjusting to volatility.

Entry Buffer: Default +5 / -5 points from daily high/low. Ensures breakout confirmation.

Trailing Stop: ATR-based, starts after 0.5 ATR profit.

Broker Safety: Special built-in safeguards (hard gap filter, freeze level checks, buffer points) ensure 100% error-free execution and MQL5 Market validation.

Best performance: XAUUSD (Gold) on D1 (levels) and M30/M15 (execution).

Chapter 6 – Social Proof

Meet Alex.

Alex had struggled for years. He knew the markets, but his discipline was the problem. He missed trades, chased moves, and overleveraged.

Then he installed ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT.

Day one: automatic pending orders.

Week one: consistent execution.

Month one: fewer mistakes, less stress, real growth.

Alex didn’t suddenly become “smarter.” He just removed the weak link – his own emotions.

That’s the power of automation.

Chapter 7 – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Which markets does this EA work best on?

XAUUSD (Gold). But also works on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY.

Which timeframe should I use?

Pending levels = calculated on D1. Execution = smaller timeframes (M15/M30).

How high is the risk?

You decide. Default = 0.15 lot per $1,000. Adjustable in the settings.

Does it work with small accounts?

Yes. From as little as $500 starting capital.

Is it MQL5 Market validatable?

Yes. 100%. Zero errors, zero warnings.

Chapter 8 – Why Should I Buy?

If you keep trading manually, you’ll keep facing the same problems:

Stress.

Missed opportunities.

Emotional mistakes.

Or… you let an algorithm handle it.

The ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT EA brings you:

Calmness.

Discipline.

Automation.

Safety.

Get your license now and start trading XAUUSD breakouts today.

Click Buy, install the EA, and let it work for you from the very next candle.

MQL5 Signals

Validation Mode – Safe Settings for MQL5 Market Approval

ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT EA comes with pre-configured validation settings.

These ultra-conservative parameters (wider buffers, stronger distance filters, larger safety margins) are designed exclusively to guarantee a smooth validation process in the MQL5 Market and to avoid any broker-related errors during backtests.

Important: These validation settings are not meant for live trading.

Once the EA is installed, you can easily adjust the parameters to your preferred risk profile. For real trading, we recommend lowering the buffers and optimizing the trailing stop to unlock the full performance potential of the strategy.

In short:

– Validation Mode = Stability & zero errors

– Live Mode = Performance & optimized trading.

This dual-mode approach ensures that you pass validation seamlessly and have a powerful tool for real-world markets.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. The ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT EA is a professional trading tool, not a guarantee of profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. CFDs, Forex, Metals, and Indices are leveraged products and can result in losses exceeding deposits.

By purchasing and using this EA, you acknowledge that you alone are responsible for your trading decisions and outcomes. The author cannot be held liable for any financial losses incurred.

Use the EA responsibly, apply proper risk management, and treat it as the professional instrument it was designed to be.



