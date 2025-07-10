Iconic SMC Signal Indicator

ICONIC SMC Indicator — Trade with Institutional Clarity

Finally, objective SMC—without the manual grind.

Tired of spending hours marking charts only to miss the entry by a few pips? Doubting your read when real money is on the line? The era of subjective, time-consuming SMC is over.

The ICONIC SMC Indicator is not “another tool.” It’s an institutional-grade analysis engine that automates the full Smart Money Concepts workflow and turns your chart into a live dashboard of high-probability opportunities. Stop guessing. Start executing with data-driven clarity.

Why ICONIC? The All-in-One Advantage

Ditch the clutter of five separate tools. ICONIC SMC unifies every critical element of pro analysis into one coherent system.

Core Engines

Automated Market Structure Instant mapping of BOS and CHOCH with surgical precision—see who’s in control at a glance.

Precision POI Detection Auto-identifies and draws Order Blocks (OBs) and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) ; tags zones as mitigated in real time.

Intelligent Liquidity Mapping Locates Equal Highs/Lows (EQL) as liquidity pools and detects Liquidity Sweeps (stop hunts) —a key trigger for explosive entries.



The Setup Quality Score (0–100)

At the heart of ICONIC: a proprietary scoring engine that evaluates each opportunity across 7 confluence pillars (Trend, Structure, POI, Sweep, Confirmation, etc.).

Result: clear, objective scores—no “maybe” trades. You define the minimum threshold; the indicator enforces it.

Pro-Grade GUI & Alerts

Configurable On-Chart Panel: Clean, professional cockpit with all vital data. Choose from 6 screen positions to fit your workspace.

Complete Trade-Plan Alerts: Instant push + platform alerts on valid, high-score setups with Symbol, Score, BUY/SELL, Entry, TP, SL.

The Logic — Your Systematic Co-Pilot

Map the Field: Analyze structure and liquidity to define the current market narrative. Identify the Zone: Highlight high-probability POIs (OBs/FVGs) where reactions are most likely. Wait for the Action: Require price to tap the zone and print a confirmation candle. Score the Setup: Confluence engine evaluates all factors in real time. Deliver the Plan: If the score ≥ your threshold, a full, actionable trade plan is generated and sent.

Important Notice & Disclaimer

The ICONIC SMC Indicator accelerates analysis, enforces discipline, and adds objectivity. It is a decision-support tool, not an autopilot. It cannot replace your judgment, risk management, or trading skill. Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. No profit guarantees. Use this tool to augment a robust strategy, not to substitute it.



