Iconic Pulse The Flagship for Trend News Volumen

ICONIC PULSE — The Manifesto

Silence the noise. Trade with data, not emotion.

Every trader knows the standoff: a dozen indicators, conflicting signals, FOMO vs. fear. Result: hesitation, frustration, missed moves. ICONIC PULSE wasn’t built to add another voice—it was built to turn the noise off.

PULSE is a high-fidelity filter grounded in two market truths:

  1. Money moves price (momentum & volume).

  2. Trend is the dominant force (confluence).
    It’s your always-on, quant-minded co-pilot—cold, consistent, and relentlessly objective.

Part 1 — The Core: Two Profit Engines

ICONIC PULSE fuses two specialized engines, each engineered to capture a distinct edge.

Engine A — IGNITION (Explosive Momentum)

Targets fast, decisive moves the moment they go “live.”

  • The Compass (H4 Trend): Establishes institutional direction so you never fight the current.

  • The Spark (M15 Entry): Zooms in to confirm ignition via Volume Spikes, RSI Strength, MACD Shift, and ATR Regime (volatility).

  • The Gatekeeper (A+ Score): Signals only trigger when confluence reaches a high threshold. Mediocre setups are filtered out by design.

Engine B — CONFLUENCE (The Power of Trend)

Stacks alignment across timeframes to ride dominant moves.

  • Trend DNA (EMA Ribbon): A clean, aligned ribbon confirms a healthy directional state.

  • Power Meter (ADX Filter): Trades only when trend energy is real—no low-energy chop.

  • Multi-TF Confirmation (0–100 Score): M5/M15/H1/H4/D1 alignment is quantified. 100 means the market is shouting: this is the path.

Part 2 — Your Intelligent Toolkit

ICONIC PULSE is more than detection—it’s discipline in a box.

  • Absolute Control (NEW): Choose 1–3 take profits, or none. Optional SL for free scaling. Run full trade plans—or strip to a “naked” signal. Your rules, your style.

  • Command Center (GUI Panel): Clean, on-chart cockpit with direction, score, entry, TP(s), SL—fully positionable and customizable.

  • Universal News Filter (IMPROVED): Symbol-agnostic radar (FX, GER40, Gold, BTCUSD, etc.) warns of incoming events so you can avoid turbulence.

  • Automated Trade Plan: ATR-aware entries/TP/SL convert volatility into structured decisions. Emotion off, process on.

  • Breakeven Alert: On TP1 hit, you’re prompted to move SL to entry—locking risk to zero while keeping upside open.

Part 3 — Your 3-Minute Launch Sequence

  1. Get Your Key: Create a free API key at finnhub.io.

  2. Prep MT5: In MT5, allow WebRequest for https://finnhub.io .

  3. Launch: Paste the key into the indicator inputs. Done.

Your Invitation

You’ve seen the logic and the depth. ICONIC PULSE is not magic; it’s rigorous, systematic edge. The question isn’t if it works—it's whether you’re ready to use it with discipline.

Stop reacting to the market. Start dictating the terms.
Get ICONIC PULSE and trade like the pilot, not the passenger.

Disclaimer

ICONIC PULSE is an advanced analysis tool that generates potential trade ideas via mathematical/statistical methods. It is not financial advice or an investment recommendation. Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

This tool does not replace your analysis, judgment, or risk management. You alone decide when to open, manage, and close trades. ICONIC SOLUTIONS assumes no liability for losses arising from its use. Always trade responsibly.


Prodotti consigliati
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Indicatori
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
LT Super Trend
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
4.92 (13)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Super Trend è uno strumento popolare di analisi tecnica utilizzato dai trader per identificare la direzione di un trend e i possibili punti di ingresso e uscita dal mercato. Si tratta di un indicatore di tipo trend-following che fornisce segnali in base all'azione del prezzo e alla volatilità. L'indicatore Super Trend è composto da due linee - una che indica il trend rialzista (di solito colorata di verde) e l'altra che indica il trend ribassista (di solito colorata di rosso). Le
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Reversal Candles MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Introduction Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting   forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals. Signal Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
SUPERTREND; È un indicatore di trend following basato sull'ATR SuperTrend creato da Olivier Seban. Può essere utilizzato per rilevare i cambiamenti nella direzione del trend e individuare gli arresti. Quando il prezzo scende al di sotto della curva dell'indicatore, diventa rosso e indica una tendenza al ribasso. Al contrario, quando il prezzo si sposta al di sopra della curva, l'indicatore diventa verde, indicando un trend rialzista. Come altri indicatori, funziona bene su SuperTrend se utilizza
FREE
Power Trend Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Power Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Power Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a dynamic trading utility designed to help traders pinpoint both the direction and momentum of ongoing market trends. This oscillator uses a color-coded histogram to visually represent trend strength. A red bar signifies a trend shift, blue indicates mild trend activity, green denotes strong momentum, and black reflects a flat or indecisive market. It's particularly useful for spotting trend reversals and rapid
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicatori
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
Bollinger RSI ReEntry
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Versione Expert Advisor (EA) Se preferisci il trading automatizzato invece dei segnali manuali, puoi trovare qui la versione Expert Advisor di questo indicatore: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148222 Questo indicatore calcola i momenti di rientro del prezzo dopo che una candela ha attraversato esternamente le Bollinger Bands , combinando tale segnale con una conferma tramite RSI per ridurre i falsi positivi. Viene rilevato un segnale di Buy ReEntry quando il prezzo era uscito sotto la
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicatori
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
MACD 3 Color Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Download the MACD 3 Color Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The MACD 3 Color Oscillator available on the MetaTrader 5 terminal assists traders in detecting momentum shifts and spotting potential trend changes. It features a green signal curve alongside two histogram variations in light and dark purple tones, which visually indicate trend continuation or reversal. The alternating histogram colors and the movement of the signal line above or below the zero level can highlight possible buy or sell opportu
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicatori
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Trade Mirror Master
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilità
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Follower here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133890 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Instal
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Trade Mirror Follower
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilità
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Revolution martingale
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Revolution Martingale is an indicator designed for trading binary options on the M5 timeframe. Features: M5 Timeframe: It is recommended to use the indicator on the M5 timeframe for optimal trading. Trade Entry: Trades should only be opened on the first candle after a signal appears. Signals: A blue diamond indicates a buying opportunity for upward movement, while a red diamond indicates a buying opportunity for downward movement. Configured for Effective Binary Options Trading: The indicator i
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione generale Questo indicatore è una versione avanzata del classico Donchian Channel , arricchita con funzioni operative per il trading reale. Oltre alle tre linee tipiche (massimo, minimo e linea centrale), il sistema rileva i breakout e li segnala graficamente con frecce sul grafico, mostrando solo la linea opposta alla direzione del trend per semplificare la lettura. L’indicatore include: Segnali visivi : frecce colorate al breakout Notifiche automatiche : popup, push e email Filtro R
FREE
True Day
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicatori
True Days is a tool designed specifically for the trader who wants to catch intraday volatility in price charts.  True day makes it easier for the trader to avoid trading in the dead zone - a period in time where markets are considered dead or non volatile. The trader can concentrate on finding opportunities only during periods of profound market movements. By default the indicator gives you a true day starting at 02:00 to 19:00 hours GMT+2. You can adjust according to your Time Zone. By deafult
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
SuperTrend for MT5
Ulises Calderon Bautista
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Il popolare indicatore "SuperTrend" è uno strumento di analisi tecnica che aiuta a identificare la direzione di un trend e i possibili punti di ingresso o uscita nei mercati finanziari. L'indicatore si basa sulla Media dell'Intervallo Effettivo (ATR), che misura la volatilità del mercato in base agli intervalli di prezzo. È gratuito su altre piattaforme e qui non c'è motivo per cui non dovrebbe esserlo! Viene comunemente utilizzato in tre modi: Per identificare il trend attuale: quando il prezzo
FREE
High Trend Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
BOA Burn Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hear
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Only One Trade a Day strategy indicator is designed to identify and visually display optimal buy and sell signals on the MetaTrader 5 platform.  This indicator uses two moving averages with different periods to assess market trends. The outcomes of the analysis are shown directly on the chart using colored arrows: blue for buy signals and red for sell signals. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a D
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicatori
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicatori
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Neuro Resonance
Pawel Lozinski
Indicatori
1. NeuroResonance v13.2 - Advanced Multi-Mode Analysis Indicator NeuroResonance is a sophisticated, multi-faceted trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide non-repainting signals based on advanced market analysis. The indicator goes beyond traditional methods by integrating cycle analysis, market regime detection (trending vs. mean-reversion), and a proprietary Quantum State Collapse (QSC) engine to identify trading opportunities. It is designed as a comprehensive trading framework
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicatori
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore per analisi grafica. Segna i principali modelli di candele giapponesi sul grafico. Al momento, il trader ha a disposizione la seguente serie di modelli:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Hara
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicatori
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
AW Prime Oscillator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicatori
Una combinazione di due oscillatori. Il primo mostra i punti di ingresso, il secondo mostra l'andamento attuale. L'indicatore può visualizzare i segnali dell'oscillatore tramite frecce in due modalità, tutti i segnali dell'oscillatore veloce o segnali solo nella direzione della tendenza attuale. Ha un pannello multi-intervallo temporale e tre tipi di notifiche di segnali. Benefici: Adatto per il trading giornaliero e scalping Filtraggio delle tendenze Configurazione semplice e sensibile Pannell
Altri dall’autore
Iconic SMC Signal Indicator
Maurice Prang
Indicatori
ICONIC SMC Indicator — Trade with Institutional Clarity Finally, objective SMC—without the manual grind. Tired of spending hours marking charts only to miss the entry by a few pips? Doubting your read when real money is on the line? The era of subjective, time-consuming SMC is over. The ICONIC SMC Indicator is not “another tool.” It’s an institutional-grade analysis engine that automates the full Smart Money Concepts workflow and turns your chart into a live dashboard of high-probability opport
FREE
Iconic Reversal Trend and Pattern Push Signals
Maurice Prang
Indicatori
ICONIC Reversal Engine Quality over quantity. Trade only the reversals that matter. The Problem: Noise, Overload, False Signals Most indicators flood charts with arrows but ignore context. A hammer in a strong downtrend is irrelevant. An engulfing without volume is a trap. Result: analysis paralysis, missed moves, costly errors. The Solution: Your Analytical Co-Pilot The ICONIC Reversal Engine is not “just another arrow.” It explains why a setup matters. Every signal is stress-tested through a
FREE
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
Indicatori
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 “Don’t trade like the crowd – trade like a legend.” The ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL is more than just an indicator. It’s your personal mentor. Your scanner. Your signal provider. A hybrid masterpiece of market experience, mathematical logic, and institutional precision – crafted for those who aim not just to trade, but to dominate. What does the ICONIC TITAN do? It filters 24/7 through the chaos of the four most relevant markets in the world: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100
Iconic Trendline Signal
Maurice Prang
Indicatori
In-Depth Analysis of the "ICONIC TRENDLINE SIGNAL" Indicator The provided MQL5 code is for a sophisticated, multi-faceted trend-following indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It moves beyond simple line crossovers by integrating trend strength , volatility , multi-timeframe analysis , and a quantitative scoring system into a single, comprehensive decision-support tool. 1. Core Trading Strategy and Logic The indicator's strategy is built upon a robust, multi-layered logical framewor
FREE
Iconic 24h Breakout
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT EA The ultimate combination of classic trading strategy, modern automation, and maximum capital protection. Chapter 1 – The Eternal Dream of the Perfect Entry Every trader knows this moment: You sit in front of your screen. Hours go by. Gold (XAUUSD) moves sideways. EURUSD does nothing. Your eyes wander, you quickly check your phone – and exactly in that second it happens. The market explodes. A strong impulse breaks through the daily high. Traders with fast orders jump in
FREE
Iconic Trendline EMA Combi Push signals
Maurice Prang
5 (1)
Indicatori
ICONIC TRENDLINE for MetaTrader 5 Title: ICONIC TRENDLINE: Advanced Trend Indicator with MTF Panel & Alerts Short Description Tired of identifying trends too late and getting tricked by false signals in sideways markets? The ICONIC TRENDLINE indicator for MT5 is your solution. This advanced tool combines intelligent EMA logic with the power of the ADX to provide you with clear, early, and filtered trend signals. With a dynamic trendline, a multi-timeframe dashboard, and instant push notificatio
FREE
Iconic Breakout Pro 2 for MT4
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 Trasforma l’impulsività in routine ripetibile. Dalla fortuna al metodo. Immagina la tua mattinata di trading. Niente più allarmi frenetici, niente montagne russe emotive. Al loro posto:   un piano chiaro , finestre orarie definite,   regole non negoziabili   ed esecuzione priva di esitazioni. Prima si osserva, poi si misura, e solo dopo   si lascia che il prezzo lavori per te , con il rischio confinato fin dall’inizio e un take-profit concepito in termini di   profitto nett
Iconic Breakout Pro
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO EA di breakout della sessione NAS100 — ora anche con operatività su massimo/minimo del giorno precedente Disciplina, non dramma. Il capitale prima di tutto. L’idea alla base di ICONIC – progettato per il giorno che, altrimenti, azzera tutto Finché il mercato rimane ordinato, quasi ogni strategia suona convincente. Ma esiste quel giorno inevitabile: la liquidità salta, lo spread si allarga, l’esecuzione scivola e le persone iniziano a piegare le regole. Per molti sistemi è l
Iconic Breakout Pro 2
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 Trasforma l’impulsività in routine ripetibile. Dalla fortuna al metodo. Immagina la tua mattinata di trading. Niente più allarmi frenetici, niente montagne russe emotive. Al loro posto: un piano chiaro , finestre orarie definite, regole non negoziabili ed esecuzione priva di esitazioni. Prima si osserva, poi si misura, e solo dopo si lascia che il prezzo lavori per te , con il rischio confinato fin dall’inizio e un take-profit concepito in termini di profitto netto (spread
Filtro:
Craig1984
46
Craig1984 2025.09.05 23:19 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Maurice Prang
1211
Risposta dello sviluppatore Maurice Prang 2025.09.05 23:20
Thanks bro, happy profits 💲💲💲
Rispondi alla recensione