Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals





“Don’t trade like the crowd – trade like a legend.”





The ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL is more than just an indicator.

It’s your personal mentor. Your scanner. Your signal provider.

A hybrid masterpiece of market experience, mathematical logic, and institutional precision – crafted for those who aim not just to trade, but to dominate.









What does the ICONIC TITAN do?





It filters 24/7 through the chaos of the four most relevant markets in the world:





XAUUSD





EURUSD





BTCUSD





NAS100

US30 GER40 NDX100 GER30





It does this using a combination of H4 market structure and M15 entry analysis, objectively calculating whether an “A+ Setup” is forming – but only if the probability for a strong move is high.





No guessing. No flickering lights. No hopium.

Only when everything aligns, the ICONIC TITAN sends a precise push notification to your phone.









The 5 traders who inspired this system:





1. Mark Minervini – Momentum is king

U.S. Trading Champion & bestselling author

In ICONIC TITAN: EMA trend filter (50/150/200 on H4) to define real trends









2. Linda Raschke – Breakout & volume power

Wall Street legend & hedge fund manager

In ICONIC TITAN: Volume spike filter + ATR median as volatility booster









3. Larry Williams – Context & exhaustion patterns

11,000% performance in 1 year – trading world record

In ICONIC TITAN: Volume consolidation → explosive energy breakout









4. Michael J. Huddleston (ICT) – Smart Money Perspective

Mentor to thousands of institutional traders

In ICONIC TITAN: Retest logic & price positioning relative to EMA200









5. Rayner Teo – Technical clarity over chaos

YouTube star & trading educator with a global audience

In ICONIC TITAN: Strict ruleset with objective 100-point scoring system









These five icons represent discipline, logic.

ICONIC TITAN fuses their principles into one unified system.









How does the indicator work in detail?





The ICONIC TITAN analyzes the following components in real-time:





Trend direction (H4 EMAs) – true momentum

Price position vs. EMA200 – institutional dominance

MACD & RSI – momentum confirmation

Tick volume spikes – breakout potential

ATR – only setups with real room to move





Each component is scored and weighted.

Only when the total score hits 85/100 or higher, a signal is activated.





The result:

High-conviction, A+ setups – and nothing else.









What happens when a signal appears?





When the market meets all conditions, you receive:





A push notification directly on your phone, including:





Symbol

Entry, TP, SL

Trend direction

Setup score (0–100)

Setup description

Automatically calculated lot size (e.g. 1% risk)

Timestamp & comment









No analysis. No spreadsheets. No indicator jungle.

Just a ready-to-execute setup – right when you need it.





And: only ONE signal per event.

No spam. No noise. Just clarity – with purpose.









Who is ICONIC TITAN made for?





Perfect for:





Traders who want to act systematically and rule-based

Busy professionals who can’t spend 10 hours analyzing charts

Experts who prefer quality over quantity

Beginners who want to evolve like elite traders





You don’t need to build strategies anymore.

You just need to react – when your Titan calls.









Conclusion: Become iconic. Trade like a Titan.





The ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL is no gimmick.

It’s the digital mindset of five trading legends – merged into one system that tells you: Now is the time.





It scans. It scores. It only speaks when it matters.

And you? You execute – like a pro. With purpose. With power.





A+ only. ICONIC only.

You want it simple? Precise?





Then ICONIC TITAN is your gamechanger.





PLUG AND PLAY.

ACITIVATE ON M15

ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6



