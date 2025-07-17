Iconic Trendline Signal

In-Depth Analysis of the "ICONIC TRENDLINE SIGNAL" Indicator

The provided MQL5 code is for a sophisticated, multi-faceted trend-following indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It moves beyond simple line crossovers by integrating trend strength, volatility, multi-timeframe analysis, and a quantitative scoring system into a single, comprehensive decision-support tool.

1. Core Trading Strategy and Logic

The indicator's strategy is built upon a robust, multi-layered logical framework to identify high-probability trend entries.

A. Trend Definition: The Multi-EMA System

The foundation of the trend detection is an advanced system of five Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). While the visual trendline on the main chart is determined by a classic EMA cascade (defaulting to 9, 21, and 50), the system leverages a broader spectrum in the background (up to a 200-period EMA) for a deeper market analysis.

  • Bullish Trend (Main Chart): A strong uptrend is confirmed only when the primary EMAs are perfectly aligned in a "bullish order": the fastest EMA (9) is above the medium EMA (21), which in turn is above the slowest EMA (50). This EMA(9)>EMA(21)>EMA(50) structure signifies a strong consensus across short, medium, and long-term traders.

  • Bearish Trend (Main Chart): Conversely, a bearish trend is defined by the opposite alignment: EMA(9)<EMA(21)<EMA(50).

This cascading approach is more reliable than a simple two-line crossover because it demands confirmation from multiple trend durations, filtering out weaker or less established moves.

B. Trend Confirmation: The ADX Filter

To avoid disastrous trades in sideways or "choppy" markets, the indicator employs the Average Directional Index (ADX) as a strength filter. A trend signal (either bullish or bearish) is only considered valid if the ADX value is above the specified threshold (default is 20.0).

Function: The ADX does not indicate trend direction, only its strength or momentum. By requiring a value above 20, the indicator effectively waits for the market to demonstrate sufficient directional energy to sustain a trend.

C. Risk & Volatility: The ATR Engine

For dynamic risk management, the indicator uses the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate stop-loss and take-profit levels.

  • Stop-Loss (SL): The SL is not a fixed number of pips but is calculated as EntryPrice±(SL_ATR_MultiplierATRvalue). This makes the stop-loss volatility-adjusted. In highly volatile markets, the ATR is larger, placing the SL further away to avoid being stopped out by random noise. In quiet markets, the ATR is smaller, allowing for a tighter SL.

  • Take-Profit (TP): The three TP levels are based on fixed Risk-to-Reward (R:R) ratios.

    • TP1 = 1R (Reward equals the initial risk)

    • TP2 = 2R (Reward is twice the initial risk)

    • TP3 = 3R (Reward is three times the initial risk)

This enforces a structured and disciplined approach to profit-taking.

D. Confluence Analysis: The Scoring System (NEW)

One of the most powerful new features is the integrated Scoring System. This quantitatively rates the quality of a signal by measuring its alignment across multiple timeframes.

  • How it Works: When a signal is generated on the current chart, the indicator checks the trend status on five key timeframes (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1). For each timeframe whose trend aligns with the signal, 20 points are awarded.

  • Signal Quality: The result is a Score from 0 to 100. A score of 100 means all five timeframes are trending in the same direction—a sign of extremely strong confluence and an "A+ Trade Idea".

  • Filtering: The trader can set a Minimum Score ( MinScore ) to only receive alerts for signals that meet a certain threshold of confluence. This is a powerful filter to ignore low-probability setups.

2. Features and Functionality

The indicator packages its complex logic into a user-friendly and feature-rich interface.

A. Chart Visualization: The Colored Trendline

The primary EMA (9-period) is plotted directly on the chart as a color-changing line.

  • Blue: Indicates a confirmed bullish trend (EMA cascade is bullish AND ADX is strong).

  • Red: Indicates a confirmed bearish trend (EMA cascade is bearish AND ADX is strong).

This provides an immediate, at-a-glance understanding of the current, valid trend.

B. The GUI Dashboard: A Central Information Hub

The on-chart panel is the indicator's command center, providing critical data points:

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis & Score: Displays the live trend status for M5, M15, H1, H4, and D1. This allows for top-down analysis to avoid trading against the dominant market flow.

  • Signal and Trade Parameters: When an active signal meets the MinScore requirement, the dashboard clearly displays:

    • Signal: BUY or SELL

    • Score: The quantitative quality rating (e.g., "80/100")

    • Entry: The exact entry price.

    • SL: The calculated stop-loss price.

    • TP1, TP2, TP3: The calculated take-profit prices.

  • Customization (NEW): The trader has full control over the dashboard's appearance, including its position, background color, border, text colors, and font size.

C. Signal Generation and Trade Management

The code includes sophisticated logic for the entire lifecycle of a trade signal.

  • Stable Signal Detection: A new signal is generated only on the close of the first bar that confirms a new trend direction. The logic if(is_bullish && (!last_trend_bullish || !signal_valid)) ensures the indicator does not repeatedly fire alerts during a long, established trend and is based on closed, confirmed data to prevent repainting.

  • Intelligent Notifications: If enabled, the indicator sends Push Notifications and triggers on-screen Alerts. The messages are dynamic, highlighting setups with a perfect score as an "A+ Trade Idea".

  • Breakeven Management: The indicator actively monitors the trade's progress. If the price reaches the 1R level, an alert is sent to "Move SL Breakeven," a critical capital preservation technique.

  • Signal Invalidation: A signal is automatically considered complete and is cleared from the dashboard once the price hits either the initial Stop-Loss or the final Take-Profit (TP3).

3. The Value Proposition for a Trader

The "ICONIC TRENDLINE SIGNAL" serves as a powerful decision-support system that offers several key benefits:

Clarity and Confidence: It transforms a multi-indicator, multi-timeframe analysis into a simple, actionable visual interface with a quantitative score that builds confidence in a setup.

Discipline and Objectivity: By providing clear, rule-based entry and exit parameters, further objectified by the MinScore filter, it helps to eliminate emotional decision-making.

Superior Context: The MTF dashboard and the scoring system provide an essential top-down perspective, helping the trader trade in harmony with the broader market trend.

Efficiency and Focus: It automates the repetitive tasks of monitoring market conditions and calculating positions. The scoring system allows the trader to focus their energy and capital on the highest-quality opportunities.

Important Disclaimer:

This indicator is a tool to assist with analysis, not a fully automated trading system or a "holy grail." It generates signals based on a mathematical interpretation of past price data and cannot predict the future. Its greatest power is unlocked when combined with sound risk management, an understanding of market structure, and the trader's own discretion. Nevertheless, it is an exceptionally well-designed tool that can massively simplify the trading process and augment a trader's ability to make high-quality, data-driven decisions.


Prodotti consigliati
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicatori
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicatori
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Power Trend Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Power Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Power Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a dynamic trading utility designed to help traders pinpoint both the direction and momentum of ongoing market trends. This oscillator uses a color-coded histogram to visually represent trend strength. A red bar signifies a trend shift, blue indicates mild trend activity, green denotes strong momentum, and black reflects a flat or indecisive market. It's particularly useful for spotting trend reversals and rapid
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicatori
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (5)
Indicatori
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicatori
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicatori
Descrizione:  siamo felici di presentare il nostro nuovo indicatore gratuito basato su uno degli indicatori professionali e popolari nel mercato forex (PSAR) questo indicatore è una nuova modifica sull'indicatore SAR parabolico originale, nell'indicatore pro SAR puoi vedere l'incrocio tra i punti e il grafico dei prezzi, questo il crossover non è un segnale ma parla del potenziale di fine movimento, puoi iniziare a comprare con un nuovo punto blu e posizionare lo stop loss un atr prima del pri
FREE
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Pattern DejaVu
Andriy Konovalov
Indicatori
This indicator predicts the nearest bars of the chart based on the search of up to three best coincided patterns (a sequence of bars of a given length) in the history of the current instrument of the current timeframe. The found patterns are aligned with the current pattern at the   opening price   of the current (last) bar. The predicted bars are bars following immediately for patterns found in history. Pattern search is performed once every time a new bar of the current timeframe opens. The i
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
Indicatori
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicatori
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Smart FVG indicator
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (6)
Indicatori
Smart FVG (MT5) — Fair Value Gap Visualizer Summary Detect and visualize Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with ATR-aware sensitivity and optional alerts. What it does Smart FVG identifies price ranges not overlapped by adjacent candles (FVGs) and displays them on the chart as bullish/bearish zones. Shading and colors are configurable. Optional alerts can notify you when new gaps appear or when existing gaps are filled. This is a visual analysis tool ; it does not execute trades. Key features Automatic
FREE
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI   è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicatori
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" per MT5 è stato creato per facilitare l'analisi al momento del trading. La barra HLC è stata utilizzata da Richard Wyckoff ed è attualmente ampiamente utilizzata nelle operazioni "VSA". Wyckoff ha scoperto che l'utilizzo di High, Low e Close ha reso il grafico molto più pulito e più facile da analizzare. L'indicatore "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" consente: # Cambia la larghezza della barra; # Lascia la barra dello stesso colore; # Ed evidenzia la barra che si è aperta
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilità
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Indicatori
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicatori
My Fibonacci MT5 An automated Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764114 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formatio
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Indicatori
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a reliable tool for identifying trends and breakouts in MetaTrader 5. Featuring a dynamic line and peak markers, it effectively signals changes in price direction and highlights potential reversal points. This indicator is classified under support and resistance tools, where the position of the line in relation to price serves as a critical market zone for analysis. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicatori
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Altri dall’autore
Iconic SMC Signal Indicator
Maurice Prang
Indicatori
ICONIC SMC Indicator — Trade with Institutional Clarity Finally, objective SMC—without the manual grind. Tired of spending hours marking charts only to miss the entry by a few pips? Doubting your read when real money is on the line? The era of subjective, time-consuming SMC is over. The ICONIC SMC Indicator is not “another tool.” It’s an institutional-grade analysis engine that automates the full Smart Money Concepts workflow and turns your chart into a live dashboard of high-probability opport
FREE
Iconic Reversal Trend and Pattern Push Signals
Maurice Prang
Indicatori
ICONIC Reversal Engine Quality over quantity. Trade only the reversals that matter. The Problem: Noise, Overload, False Signals Most indicators flood charts with arrows but ignore context. A hammer in a strong downtrend is irrelevant. An engulfing without volume is a trap. Result: analysis paralysis, missed moves, costly errors. The Solution: Your Analytical Co-Pilot The ICONIC Reversal Engine is not “just another arrow.” It explains why a setup matters. Every signal is stress-tested through a
FREE
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
Indicatori
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 “Don’t trade like the crowd – trade like a legend.” The ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL is more than just an indicator. It’s your personal mentor. Your scanner. Your signal provider. A hybrid masterpiece of market experience, mathematical logic, and institutional precision – crafted for those who aim not just to trade, but to dominate. What does the ICONIC TITAN do? It filters 24/7 through the chaos of the four most relevant markets in the world: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100
Iconic 24h Breakout
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT EA The ultimate combination of classic trading strategy, modern automation, and maximum capital protection. Chapter 1 – The Eternal Dream of the Perfect Entry Every trader knows this moment: You sit in front of your screen. Hours go by. Gold (XAUUSD) moves sideways. EURUSD does nothing. Your eyes wander, you quickly check your phone – and exactly in that second it happens. The market explodes. A strong impulse breaks through the daily high. Traders with fast orders jump in
FREE
Iconic Trendline EMA Combi Push signals
Maurice Prang
5 (1)
Indicatori
ICONIC TRENDLINE for MetaTrader 5 Title: ICONIC TRENDLINE: Advanced Trend Indicator with MTF Panel & Alerts Short Description Tired of identifying trends too late and getting tricked by false signals in sideways markets? The ICONIC TRENDLINE indicator for MT5 is your solution. This advanced tool combines intelligent EMA logic with the power of the ADX to provide you with clear, early, and filtered trend signals. With a dynamic trendline, a multi-timeframe dashboard, and instant push notificatio
FREE
Iconic Breakout Pro 2 for MT4
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 Trasforma l’impulsività in routine ripetibile. Dalla fortuna al metodo. Immagina la tua mattinata di trading. Niente più allarmi frenetici, niente montagne russe emotive. Al loro posto:   un piano chiaro , finestre orarie definite,   regole non negoziabili   ed esecuzione priva di esitazioni. Prima si osserva, poi si misura, e solo dopo   si lascia che il prezzo lavori per te , con il rischio confinato fin dall’inizio e un take-profit concepito in termini di   profitto nett
Iconic Pulse The Flagship for Trend News Volumen
Maurice Prang
Indicatori
ICONIC PULSE — The Manifesto Silence the noise. Trade with data, not emotion. Every trader knows the standoff: a dozen indicators, conflicting signals, FOMO vs. fear. Result: hesitation, frustration, missed moves. ICONIC PULSE wasn’t built to add another voice—it was built to turn the noise off . PULSE is a high-fidelity filter grounded in two market truths: Money moves price (momentum & volume). Trend is the dominant force (confluence). It’s your always-on, quant-minded co-pilot—cold, consiste
Iconic Breakout Pro
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO EA di breakout della sessione NAS100 — ora anche con operatività su massimo/minimo del giorno precedente Disciplina, non dramma. Il capitale prima di tutto. L’idea alla base di ICONIC – progettato per il giorno che, altrimenti, azzera tutto Finché il mercato rimane ordinato, quasi ogni strategia suona convincente. Ma esiste quel giorno inevitabile: la liquidità salta, lo spread si allarga, l’esecuzione scivola e le persone iniziano a piegare le regole. Per molti sistemi è l
Iconic Breakout Pro 2
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 Trasforma l’impulsività in routine ripetibile. Dalla fortuna al metodo. Immagina la tua mattinata di trading. Niente più allarmi frenetici, niente montagne russe emotive. Al loro posto: un piano chiaro , finestre orarie definite, regole non negoziabili ed esecuzione priva di esitazioni. Prima si osserva, poi si misura, e solo dopo si lascia che il prezzo lavori per te , con il rischio confinato fin dall’inizio e un take-profit concepito in termini di profitto netto (spread
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione