Liquidity Pro EA

The Liquidity Pro is an advanced AI-powered trading tool that automatically identifies liquidity and supply & demand zones across any financial instrument, including currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices. Leveraging artificial intelligence, it highlights these critical zones down to the present minute, providing optimal trade entry and exit points for traders conducting chart analysis or initiating trades.

Powered by GPT-5 a proprietary AI algorithm, Liquidity Pro instantly detects your selected trading pair and dynamically maps supply and demand zones. The integrated interval period feature allows you to analyze market conditions over the current week, previous week, and the week before that, up to 3 weeks of precise AI driven historical zone mapping. At Liquidity Pro Expert Advisor, the indicator supports popular trading pairs listed below, with additional pairs added regularly based on user feedback.

Liquidity Pro uses real-time market data to visually display where price action consolidates, retraces, resists, or settles within support and resistance areas. These AI-generated insights reveal where market participants are most likely to react to price movements, empowering traders with actionable information as price approaches potential supply & demand zones.

A standout capability of The Liquidity Pro is its momentum detection system. Using AI data recognition, it instantly determines whether market momentum is bullish or bearish at the close of the last tick, regardless of the chosen time frame. Traders can seamlessly view supply & demand zones for the current week, previous week, or last three weeks, though default AI-optimized settings are recommended for best results


Machine Learning

A chart screenshot and its matching CSV file can work together to train a machine learning system that predicts winning trades based on price action around supply and demand zones.

The CSV file contains the raw, structured data: candle open/high/low/close prices, tick volumes, directions, price change percentages, and clearly defined supply and demand zones. This allows a machine learning model to detect numerical patterns for example, how prices behave before and after touching supply and demand zones. By labeling past actions and scenarios in this data as wins or losses, the model can learn which patterns lead to winning outcomes.

The chart screenshot adds the visual side. Price action traders often see opportunities by spotting chart shapes, candle patterns, or the way price interacts with supply and demand zones in real time. A computer vision model (such as a convolutional neural network) can be trained on these screenshots to recognise patterns and price action, around supply and demand zones visually.

When combined, the system can use both numerical metrics from the CSV and visual cues from the chart to make predictions. For example, the CSV might show strong upward momentum with high tick volume approaching a tested demand zone, while the chart image confirms a bullish engulfing pattern. The AI could then assign a high win probability to this setup. Over time, the model learns to filter out weak setups and focus on those, where the price action and zone behavior have a winning outcome based on historical learning.

Disclaimer: News events and economic data releases can affect the accuracy and performance of the expert advisor. Supply zones may also shift into demand zones, or vice versa, based on market conditions. It is recommended to use this expert advisor in conjunction with proper risk management and additional analysis.

Please refer to our attached YouTube video for valuable insights into the functionality and detailed breakdown of how the "Liquidity Pro" algorithm is a game changer, assisting traders view charts with clarity.


Liquidity Pro Expert Advisor

The Liquidity Pro Expert Advisor now supports Telegram Bot API integration, enabling traders to receive instant notifications directly on their mobile or desktop devices., you can receive instant alerts when a new supply or demand zone forms or when price touches an existing zone, keeping you connected to the market anywhere.

Every detected event and relevant chart detail is automatically saved to a CSV file, ready for machine learning analysis. This enables you to train algorithms to spot high-probability trades based on real price action around key zones, improving efficiency and profitability.

Liquidity Pro AI combines real-time AI insights, mobile alerts, and machine learning-ready data. Giving traders the speed, precision, and edge they need.

Setting it up is simple: (See Youtube Tutorial)

  1. Create your own Telegram Bot using BotFather and generate a unique Bot API token.

  2. Create a private or public Telegram channel and retrieve its Channel ID from RawData Bot.

  3. Enter your Bot API token and Channel ID into the new Settings Window within The Liquidity Pro Expert Advisor.

  4. Click Tools options on MT4 header - Tick Allow algorithmic trading

  5. Tick Allow web request for listed URL and Add Telegram URL. (See Screenshots or Youtube Tutorial for URL)

Once configured, the EA automatically sends you real-time alerts via Telegram whenever:

  • A new supply or demand zone is created.

  • The price touches or breaks an existing supply or demand zone.

This integration ensures you never miss critical market developments, even when you’re away from your trading terminal. The AI-driven detection combined with instant Telegram alerts allows for faster decision-making and more efficient trade execution.

NOTICE: Before adding the demo expert advisor to your chart, please follow the steps outlined in the video to ensure the algorithm gathers the necessary data points from all time frames. If you have any questions, feel free to write to us in the comment section, and we’ll respond promptly.

PROP FIRMS:  Liquidity Pro is NOT compatible with the "FTMO" Prop Firm because they restrict access to their broker's data output, however "Liquidity Pro is compatible with all other Prop Firms"

What is Liquidity? 

Liquidity refers to when traders are actively buying or selling at a particular price level, causing the price to remain relatively stable over a certain period. High liquidity indicates a substantial presence of both buyers and sellers actively participating in currency trading, resulting in narrow bid-ask spreads and stable market prices. On the contrary, low liquidity may lead to broader spreads and heightened price volatility due to a reduced number of market participants.

Liquidity Pro highlights liquidity zones as smaller rectangular zones, irrespective of colour, confined to a narrower price range. Liquidity is often found near support and resistance levels or areas where traders have placed stop-loss or pending orders, Indicating where large volumes of trades may occur, attracting institutional traders or market makers.

Liquidity can exist within supply and demand zones, as these zones attract orders, but not all liquidity areas are necessarily supply or demand zones.


What are "Supply & Demand" zones? 

Specific areas on a chart where selling (supply) or buying (demand) pressure is dominant, causing price reversals or sharp price movements away from a zone, indicating a prior imbalance in buy and sell orders.

Strong Zones Zones (Red): Represents areas of high selling pressure, where price has consistently reversed or been rejected previously.

Supply Zones (Pink): Indicates less dominant selling pressure or potential areas where price may pause but not necessarily reverse strongly.

Strong Demand Zones (Blue): Represents areas of high buying pressure, where price has historically bounced with significant momentum.

Demand Zones (Light Blue): Suggests areas of lower buying pressure or possible price pauses rather than a stronger bounce.


Key Features

  • Once loaded, the Liquidity Pro algorithm automatically identifies the trading pair and begins highlighting liquidity and supply & demand zones.
  • Review liquidity and supply & demand zones for the current week, current week & previous week or the previous 3 weeks.
  • Track liquidity and supply & demand zones down to the present second, through our superior algorithm. 
  • Liquidity areas are depicted as smaller rectangular zones, limited to a narrower price range.
  • Displays distribution of prices across different levels to identify areas of concentrated trading activity.
  • The algorithm updates liquidity zones and supply and demand zones in real time, tick by tick, with no data lag
  • Dynamic coloured rectangular zones indicate supply or demand zone.
  • Quickly visualize bullish or bearish momentum, through coloured rectangular zones.
  • Offers an intuitive interface for easy interpretation and analysis of incoming data.
  • Visual representation of price movement such as spikes, divergences or trends.
  • Can be used in conjunction with other technical indicators for comprehensive market analysis.
  • Allows users to examine historical areas of liquidity and supply & demand zones.
  • Allows users to personalize settings such as zone colours.


Pricing 

Our MT5 expert advisor is priced at $266.00 per month, reflecting over two years of development, rigorous backtesting, and diligent bug fixing to ensure optimal functionality. Our confidence in the precision and accuracy of our indicators is such that we regularly showcase them in real-time market conditions through daily content on our social media channels.

Our belief in trading simplicity, adhering to the principle of buying low and selling high, is echoed in our indicators' clear display of potential entry and exit points. We consistently provide daily content demonstrating our indicators and expert advisors in action. We are committed to monitoring user feedback closely and making necessary improvements to our indicators should any bugs arise, ensuring that traders have access to the most effective tools for their trading endeavours.


Compatible Trading Pairs

*Select any trading pair below when demo testing

Indexes
  • US30
  • NAS100
  • US500 
  • HK50 
  • GER30 
  • UK100 
  • JPN225 
  • EUSTX50

Currency Pairs
  • EUR/USD 
  • GBP/USD 
  • USD/CHF 
  • AUD/USD 
  • USD/CAD 
  • NZD/USD 
  • USD/JPY 
  • CHF/JPY 

Commmodities
  • XAU/USD
  • XAG/USD 
  • USOIL
  • UKOIL

Cryptocurrency 
  • BTC/USD

MT5 Expert Advisor Available: Yes

Trading Pairs: Most Popular Pairs (see compatible trading pairs) 

Timeframe: Any

Brokers: Any

Account Type: Any

Prop Firms: Yes

Multi-Currency Indicator: Yes

Compatibility: Liquidity Pro works with currency pairs, indicies, equities, commodities and cryptocurrencies

NOTE: If you need help with settings or have any questions, please feel free to leave a comment in the comment section below. You can also visit our blog where you can leave a comment, and we'll respond promptly.

Disclaimer: We would like to emphasize that the information provided by seller and its affiliates, including its premium software subscribers, is not intended as financial advice and should not be construed as such. The content and opinions shared in our social media content and premium software subscription are for general informational purposes only, and they do not offer specific advice or recommendations for individuals or entities.

The seller and its affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities, and our content is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities. The information provided in our social media content and premium software subscription may not be exhaustive and is subject to change without notice.

It's important to note that our social media content, research, information, and disclosures do not guarantee financial success or profitability. They provide insights into our investment strategies and how we manage our private capital in the financial markets.

Given the inherent risks of financial markets and the fact that past performance does not guarantee future results, we cannot assure specific outcomes or returns. Investing in financial markets carries the risk of loss.

Therefore, we advise conducting your own research and seeking professional advice before making any investment decisions. The information and opinions presented in our social media content and premium software subscription are meant for general informational purposes only and do not constitute specific advice or recommendations for any individual or entity.

By purchasing any premium software subscription, you acknowledge and accept that the seller and its affiliates are not liable for any investment decisions made based on information provided through social media content or premium subscription software.


