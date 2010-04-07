Mobile Lotsize Pro

Mobile LotSize

Trade on the go with confidence

Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize, that’s no longer a problem.

Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your risk preferences perfectly. If no stop loss is present, it will automatically use the default stop settings from your panel. 2 risk options availible :- Percent of account or Fixed Amount like £20

Key Features:

  • 📱 Effortless Mobile Risk Management: Perfect lot sizing even when you’re away from your trading desk.

  • 🔒 Automatic Lot Size Calculation: Instantly adjusts lots to your preset risk rules.

  • ⚙️ Simple, Reliable, and Seamless: No complex setups or manual calculations needed — just plug and play.

With Mobile LotSize, you can trade from anywhere with peace of mind, knowing your risk is always under control.

