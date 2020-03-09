EA211 Reversal Scalp

Clear Reversal Scalper EA

This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend.

Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions.

Key Features:

Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to define how many consecutive bullish/bearish candles trigger a reversal.

Momentum Entry: Trades are entered on the strong reversal candle to ride the immediate price swing.

Capital Protection: You can define a fixed amount of capital at risk , enabling strict money management and protection against large losses.

Flexible Risk Controls: Set a maximum loss per trade using predefined money amount (cut loss).

Scalping Mode: Optimized for quick profits over short time windows.

Financial Disclaimer (English)

This Expert Advisor is provided for educational and informational purposes only. Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose. The developer of this EA is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this product. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test strategies on a demo account before using real funds.



