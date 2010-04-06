MasterTrading Copilot

🧭 MasterTrade – Your Expert Manual Trading Copilot

MasterTrade Copilot is more than just a tool—it's your personal assistant in MetaTrader 4, designed to elevate your manual trade management to the next level with precision, speed, and full control.

Perfect for traders who execute discretionary entries but want professional capital and order management without relying entirely on automation. With its modern, user-friendly visual panel, trading becomes an agile, safe, and strategic experience.

🚀 Key Features:

🔹 Real-time visual control panel
View all your open trades directly from the chart: symbol, lot size, order type, live profit/loss, and more—everything arranged in a clean layout optimized for fast decision-making.

🔹 Full, partial, and grouped trade closing
Close individual or multiple trades with a single click. Define partial close percentages to secure profits without fully exiting the market.

🔹 Smart BreakEven and Trailing Stop
Set rules to move your stop loss to breakeven automatically or enable a dynamic trailing stop that locks in profits as price moves.

🔹 Instant trade reversal
Trend changed? Reverse your active trade with one click, and the system will automatically adjust the lot size and SL/TP in the opposite direction.

🔹 Live risk calculation
Monitor your risk per trade, per symbol, and in total. Fully compatible with multi-currency accounts, ideal for precise capital management.

🔹 Stealth Mode (Hidden SL/TP)
Keep your SL and TP hidden from the broker using an internal control system—protect your strategy from broker manipulation.

🔹 Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe compatibility
Manage multiple assets in the same account without losing visibility or control.

🔹 Configurable visual and sound alerts
Get immediate notifications when trades hit critical risk or profit levels—no need to stay glued to the screen all day.

🎯 Who is this tool for?

  • Manual scalpers needing fast and efficient execution.

  • Intraday or swing traders wanting precise control over risk.

  • Funded account traders requiring professional-grade discipline.

  • Aspiring traders who want to professionalize their manual trading.

📌 Key Advantages:

✅ Minimizes human error in trade management.
✅ Improves discipline and adherence to your trading plan.
✅ Boosts efficiency with fast-access control buttons.
✅ Reduces stress by eliminating manual calculations for risk and lot size.

🛠️ Technical Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Account type: Any (ECN recommended)

  • Mode of operation: Manual, non-automated entries

  • Instruments: All broker-supported symbols

  • Usage: Load on any chart to start managing your trades

🧑‍💻 Why Choose MasterTrade Copilot?

Because you don’t need an EA that thinks for you…
You need a reliable copilot that executes your vision without errors.

MasterTrade Copilot is the tool that enhances your intuition, analysis, and strategy with the precision and performance of a professional-grade interface.


Altri dall'autore
Xauusd snake
Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
Experts
Here's an attractive English description for your MT4 EA: XAUUSD SNAKE EA - Master Gold Trading with Lethal Precision The Most Intelligent Predator in Automated Trading XAUUSD Snake isn't just another Expert Advisor: it's a precision-engineered machine designed to extract consistent profits from the world's most volatile and lucrative market - GOLD. Key Features: Over 90% Win Rate Proven algorithm with exceptional results Consistent performance across different market conditions Hi
MasterTrade MG Copilot
Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
Utilità
️ MasterTrade Copilot – Manual Martingale Edition An advanced assistant for traders who prefer manual entries but want automated, structured, and progressive management using martingale logic under complete user control. This EA transforms your discretionary trade into a systematic recovery strategy , increasing the probability of exiting in profit through an intelligent and customizable order sequence. ️ Detailed Functionalities: Cycle starts only after manual trade The martingale sequence
Xauusd Engel
Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
Experts
sendme msg for best set METAQUANTstudio Gold Statistical Pro - Advanced Statistical Trading EA for XAUUSD High Accuracy Through Advanced Statistical Trading Gold Statistical Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD) that employs advanced statistical models to achieve exceptional win rates . Specifically engineered for the gold market, one of the most volatile and profitable assets in the Forex market. Key Features Precision Statistical Trading Deep statistical analys
Xauusd Advanced grid
Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
Experts
Xauusd Advanced grid  - Intelligent & Protected Trading System Golden Grid Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading that combines multiple layers of technical analysis to ensure high-quality operations and consistent profitability, with a primary focus on responsible risk management. Key Features Advanced Statistical Analysis The EA incorporates a statistical analysis engine that evaluates daily market movements, identifying historical patterns and trends
