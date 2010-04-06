MasterTrading Copilot

🧭 MasterTrade – Your Expert Manual Trading Copilot

MasterTrade Copilot is more than just a tool—it's your personal assistant in MetaTrader 4, designed to elevate your manual trade management to the next level with precision, speed, and full control.

Perfect for traders who execute discretionary entries but want professional capital and order management without relying entirely on automation. With its modern, user-friendly visual panel, trading becomes an agile, safe, and strategic experience.

🚀 Key Features:

🔹 Real-time visual control panel
View all your open trades directly from the chart: symbol, lot size, order type, live profit/loss, and more—everything arranged in a clean layout optimized for fast decision-making.

🔹 Full, partial, and grouped trade closing
Close individual or multiple trades with a single click. Define partial close percentages to secure profits without fully exiting the market.

🔹 Smart BreakEven and Trailing Stop
Set rules to move your stop loss to breakeven automatically or enable a dynamic trailing stop that locks in profits as price moves.

🔹 Instant trade reversal
Trend changed? Reverse your active trade with one click, and the system will automatically adjust the lot size and SL/TP in the opposite direction.

🔹 Live risk calculation
Monitor your risk per trade, per symbol, and in total. Fully compatible with multi-currency accounts, ideal for precise capital management.

🔹 Stealth Mode (Hidden SL/TP)
Keep your SL and TP hidden from the broker using an internal control system—protect your strategy from broker manipulation.

🔹 Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe compatibility
Manage multiple assets in the same account without losing visibility or control.

🔹 Configurable visual and sound alerts
Get immediate notifications when trades hit critical risk or profit levels—no need to stay glued to the screen all day.

🎯 Who is this tool for?

  • Manual scalpers needing fast and efficient execution.

  • Intraday or swing traders wanting precise control over risk.

  • Funded account traders requiring professional-grade discipline.

  • Aspiring traders who want to professionalize their manual trading.

📌 Key Advantages:

✅ Minimizes human error in trade management.
✅ Improves discipline and adherence to your trading plan.
✅ Boosts efficiency with fast-access control buttons.
✅ Reduces stress by eliminating manual calculations for risk and lot size.

🛠️ Technical Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Account type: Any (ECN recommended)

  • Mode of operation: Manual, non-automated entries

  • Instruments: All broker-supported symbols

  • Usage: Load on any chart to start managing your trades

🧑‍💻 Why Choose MasterTrade Copilot?

Because you don’t need an EA that thinks for you…
You need a reliable copilot that executes your vision without errors.

MasterTrade Copilot is the tool that enhances your intuition, analysis, and strategy with the precision and performance of a professional-grade interface.


