Gold Trend EA Pro

Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance.

#####################   No Need to Read anything, first test and let me know if you found any problem. I hope your account will be doubled in one week.     ##################

Performance Highlights:

 Profit Factor: 2.72 +
 Recovery Factor: 167.77 +
 Winning Trades: 93.87% +
 Losing Trades: Only 6.13% 
 Equity Drawdown (Absolute): Only 4.94

The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) combined with moving average filters to identify high-probability entry points within the market. This robust combination allows the EA to capture sharp intraday moves and ride the trend for optimal profit. By integrating these proven trading methods, the EA maintains a balanced risk-to-reward ratio, ensuring both safety and aggressive growth potential.

During rigorous Backtesting and forward testing, this EA has demonstrated the ability to grow a $500 account into over $15,000 + in just three months of trading. This performance has been achieved without the use of martingale or grid-based strategies, focusing instead on precision entries, tight stop losses, and effective exit points. As a result, you can trade with confidence knowing that your trading capital is well-protected.

Key Features:
1. Based on Smart Money Concepts and Moving Average filters.
2. Designed for small accounts starting from $500.
3. No martingale or grid—pure single trade execution for lower risk.
4. Robust risk management and strict capital preservation.
5. Achieves over $15,000 growth from $500 in just 3 months.
6. Supports all major currency pairs and gold.
7. Fully automated and easy to set up—just attach and let it trade!

I have attached detailed screenshots and comprehensive data to verify the performance of this EA. Each trade is carefully calculated, ensuring that the system adapts to different market conditions seamlessly. This EA has been built to work in various volatility environments, making it a great tool for consistent daily profits.

This EA is perfect for traders looking to grow their accounts steadily without worrying about the risks of over-leveraging or high-drawdown systems. If you’re looking for a reliable, tested, and high-performing scalping EA, this is your opportunity!

Don’t miss out on this chance to harness the power of advanced trading logic combined with precision scalping techniques. Buy now and start your journey towards significant trading success!


Prodotti consigliati
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA: la rivoluzione definitiva del trading è arrivata! "Il vero potere del trading sta nel vedere ciò che gli altri non vedono. NeoPips Engine non segue il mercato, lo domina." Informazioni su NeoPips Engine EA: il tuo alleato di trading intelligente NeoPips Engine EA non è un robot di trading qualunque. È un consulente esperto multidimensionale, ottimizzato per l'intelligenza artificiale, creato per i trader che richiedono precisione, adattabilità e prestazioni a lungo t
Gold DayScalper Innovative EA
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
Questi EA vengono venduti a più di 1.000 $! Risolto S   topLoss e   TakeProfit! Solo un'offerta sul mercato! Coppia di valute:   XAUUSD Periodo:   M15 Gold DayScalper è uno scalper giornaliero che utilizza diverse strategie adattive. Ogni operazione viene aperta con un hard   Stop   Loss e   Take Profit, quindi è accompagnata da   un Trailing Stop. L'EA non utilizza griglie, martingala o intelligenza artificiale. Raccomandazioni EA: Simbolo:   XAUUSD Periodo:   M15 Leva finanziaria:   da 1:1
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
RoboBands Trader Pro
Md Nasar Uddin Redoy
Experts
RoboBands Trader Pro – Smart Auto Trading for MT5 -  Launch Price: $99 -  Next Price: $199 → Increases by $100 every 10 sales (Final: $2499) Requirements Broker: Any (Low spread; Fusion Markets recommended) Min. Deposit: $100 (with 1:500 leverage) Lot Size: Fully customizable (starts at 0.01) VPS: Required for 24/7 operation Timeframes: M1–H1 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, USD/CAD) Core Features Combines MACD, Awesome Oscillator, and DeMarker for precise entries Supports multiple pair
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
CAP Asian Scalper EA MT5
MEETALGO LLC
1 (2)
Experts
MeetAlgo Asian Scalper is an Expert Advisor that uses range breakouts strategy to enter trades when the market is the most quiet. It will scalp the market for small price deviations. This EA will need a good broker with small spread to work successfully. It is fully optimized for AUDCAD, EURAUD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF and GBPUSD . The trades are based on several indicators and it's not a tick scalper EA. It need 1:300 leverage minimum, and a low spread broker. It is recommended to use a low spre
Gold High
Barat Ali Rezai
4.56 (9)
Experts
***  64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE  ***  Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.  All trades are protected by stop loss. Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management. Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed. Why this EA : T he EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks Smart entries calculated b
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
Princess of Milana MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Princess of Milana MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Princess of Milana MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated tr
Gold Zenix
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
Presentazione di ZENIX EA: il tuo compagno d'élite per il mercato dell'oro Benvenuti in ZENIX, l'Expert Advisor di nuova generazione creato esclusivamente per XAU/USD (oro). ZENIX non è solo un sistema di trading automatizzato: è un motore di precisione costruito con una sola missione: Dominare il mercato dell'oro con intelligenza, adattabilità e potenza. ***Prezzi limitati - Scadenza a breve*** Il prossimo prezzo salirà a $200,46 Non perdere l'occasione di assicurarti "Zenix" a un prez
Cross MA TrendX
Arkadii Zagorulko
5 (1)
Experts
CMTX EA è uno strumento di trading versatile che utilizza le Medie Mobili (MA) per generare segnali e gestire le operazioni. Progettato per mercati sia in trend che laterali, questo EA apre posizioni quando due MA si incrociano e gestisce strategicamente le operazioni per ottenere risultati ottimizzati. Caratteristiche principali: Opzioni di direzione del trading: Configura l’EA per operare solo in acquisto, solo in vendita o in entrambe le direzioni contemporaneamente. Gestione dei lotti e del
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i merca
Ex Gold MT5 EA
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Experts
After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below..... https://t.me/aFXeas EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend. Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1,
Multi Harmonic
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Experts
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Cap
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Nel mondo del trading, dove ogni tick può essere l'inizio di una nuova storia, è fondamentale avere un alleato affidabile. TrendVarianceSpectrum non è solo un robot di trading; è la tua guida nei mercati volatili. Costruito con anni di esperienza e addestrato su oltre 25 anni di dati, combina l'eleganza della matematica con la potenza della tecnologia moderna. Vantaggi chiave di TrendVarianceSpectrum: Drawdown minimo:   TrendVarianceSpectrum opera con drawdown significativamente bassi, rendendol
SniperSP
Petr Popov
Experts
Greetings to all Forex trading enthusiasts! Today I want to share the story of how our unique trading advisor was created, which combined two time-tested strategies – Sniper and Spider. This project was the result of many years of experience and close cooperation with a talented programmer. The idea was born from the desire to create something truly effective and universal. We took our favorite strategies as a basis and decided to combine them in one trading advisor. The task was not an easy on
Quantum Weave
Dilwar Parvez
Experts
Quantum Weave — это автоматизированный торговый советник, который помогает трейдерам в принятии решений на финансовых рынках. Основная идея стратегии заключается в использовании пересечения двух скользящих средних (SMA) для идентификации потенциальных точек входа в рынок. Советник анализирует рыночные данные в реальном времени, чтобы: - Определить моменты, когда цена демонстрирует устойчивую тенденцию. - Автоматически открывать сделки на покупку или продажу в зависимости от условий рынка. - И
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after your purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Missy Fab MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Missy Fab MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated trading powered
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
HAP Elhamed
Amirali Abazar
Experts
H_ap_sp EA is based on detection of spike trading algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed H_ap_sp EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using H_ap_sp EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account. Using H_ap_sp EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will
Rocket to the Golden Moon EA MT5
Milena Papova
3.5 (2)
Experts
Rocket to the Golden Moon is an advanced algorithmic trading advisor I developed for ambitious traders. This innovative tool combines the latest advances in quantum computing and behavioral finance, and uses a neural network predictor of price dynamics, a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM architecture. But that's not all. Rocket to the Golden Moon uses a multi-factor asset valuation model, an advanced version of the Fame-French model augmented with alternative data analysis, to ident
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF!  - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
Boom and Crash AI
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Boom and crash indices are synthetic indices from   Deriv   that are programmed to reflect rising and falling real-world monetary markets. In other words, they behave specifically like a rising (booming) or falling (crashing) financial market. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Boom and crash AI developed to follow the market trend, This EA is created to trade  synthetic indices not yet tested on oth
Supreme Edge MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Experts
<<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and interprets multi-dimensional market data to accuratel
AmazingScalping
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
Experts
Risultati sorprendenti, proprio come il SOGNO che aspettavi diventasse REALTÀ!!!! Prova la demo e poi acquistala, scommetto che te ne innamorerai! AmazingScalping dovrebbe essere uno dei migliori scalper del 2025. Funziona al meglio con GBPUSD, ma puoi usarlo anche con altre coppie. L'algoritmo alla base continuerà ad acquistare coppie di volta in volta e a generare profitti. Il saldo minimo consigliato è di $1000 e questo EA è valido fino a $100.000. Puoi usarlo anche per la tua società d
DE40 Scalper MT5
Bishoy Yacob
Experts
Welcome to DE40 Scalper EA! Download the Setfile Please use the setfile when running a backtest/ forward,  modelling   every tick based on real ticks. Act fast—just a few copies remain at the current price before it gets to $397! Check  live signals  for 4 EAs US30 D1, M1, US500 M2, and DE40 M10. Account Details for Demonstration: To view the trading EAs in action, log in to the following live account.        Account Number:  8328683 Password:   WM6nCb?6M0+5 Server:  EquitiGroupLtd-Live
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
L'S&P 500 Scalper Advisor è uno strumento innovativo progettato per i trader che desiderano operare con successo sull'indice S&P 500. L'indice è uno degli indicatori più utilizzati e prestigiosi del mercato azionario americano, che comprende le 500 maggiori società degli Stati Uniti. Peculiarità: Soluzioni di trading automatizzate:       Il consulente si basa su algoritmi avanzati e analisi tecniche per adattare automaticamente la strategia alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Approccio versati
Red Hawk MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Recommended for HEDGING MT5 account types only! Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast executi
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot di trading MT5 senza martingala e griglia, con chiusura giornaliera delle posizioni. Sviluppato da trader professionista con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. Ultima copia al prezzo attuale! Poi il prezzo salirà di 100 $. L'expert utilizza ordini pendenti, gestisce una sola posizione per strumento, applica sempre stop-loss e take-profit e chiude le posizioni ogni giorno. Funziona con i seguenti strumenti finanziari: Coppie di valute Criptovalute Metalli Indici Azion
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.81 (21)
Experts
Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor disciplinato di tipo “mean-reversion” per le coppie Forex maggiori e minori. Testato su 6 coppie e 5 anni di dati (~1350 operazioni) . Combina RSI, ADX e doppia conferma EMA per fornire segnali di ingresso e uscita precisi, basati su evidenze . Nessun martingala, nessun grid – solo logica trasparente, controllo rigoroso del rischio e trailing stop opzionale . Progettato per i trader che cercano coerenza senza artifici . Concetto principale Tipo di mercato : mean
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Altri dall’autore
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Introducing a powerful, precision-engineered indicator that seamlessly combines Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to deliver high-probability Buy and Sell signals in real-time. This tool is your strategic edge, designed to identify trend reversals, market momentum, and optimal trade entries, no matter your preferred trading style. Our algorithm goes beyond standard indicators—by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously, it spots true market turning points while fi
GoldenCrossEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Golden Cross EA – Intelligent Trend Trading with Pullback Precision Step into the world of smart trading with Golden Cross EA , a powerful, feature-rich Expert Advisor designed to identify golden opportunities using the classic and time-tested 2 Moving Average Golden Cross strategy. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA brings a professional edge to your automated trading experience by combining smart logic, dynamic visuals, and total customization. First test in a Demo plea
Price Expert EA MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Price Expert EA MT4 – Smart Trading Made Simple Hello Everyone! Introducing Price Expert EA MT4 , a powerful yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to follow price action with precision and protect your profits intelligently using a dynamic trailing stop system. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is built to make your trading experience more effective and visually informative. Core Strategy: At its core, Price Expert EA follows price movement and reacts to market beh
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Dream Trend EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trend EA – Built for Precision, Powered by Smart Money Concepts! Do you want to dominate the gold market like a true professional? Meet Gold Trend EA , your all-in-one algorithmic trading powerhouse designed specifically to analyze, adapt, and conquer in volatile gold environments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA delivers cutting-edge precision by blending classic technical indicators with the Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach u
Show Pip MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Ultimate Trading Companion Indicator for MT5! Hi there! This intelligent and easy-to-use indicator is designed to give you a clear edge in the market. It shows: Live Pips of Open Trades – Instantly see how much you're gaining or losing in pips. Candle Countdown Timer – Know exactly when the current candle will close. Real-Time Spread Display – Stay aware of market conditions and avoid bad entries. Fully Customizable Colors – Choose your own Profit, Loss, and Neutral display colors
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Smart Combine EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Build Your Trading Career with a Powerful & Intelligent Forex EA – Version 1.0 Take your trading to the next level with a smart, customizable, and battle-tested Expert Advisor built for serious traders. Whether you're a beginner looking to automate your edge or a professional seeking a reliable trading assistant — this EA is designed for you. Dual-Strategy Engine for Maximum Flexibility This EA runs on two powerful and proven strategies , giving you full control and adaptability in any
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione