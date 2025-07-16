Smart Combine EA

 Build Your Trading Career with a Powerful & Intelligent Forex EA – Version 1.0 

Take your trading to the next level with a smart, customizable, and battle-tested Expert Advisor built for serious traders. Whether you're a beginner looking to automate your edge or a professional seeking a reliable trading assistant — this EA is designed for you.

 Dual-Strategy Engine for Maximum Flexibility

This EA runs on two powerful and proven strategies, giving you full control and adaptability in any market condition:

 Strategy 1: Multi-Indicator Signal Detection

Harness the power of 10 popular indicators in one coordinated strategy:

  • RSI, RSI-Divergence, MACD, MA, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, ATR, Pivot, Fibonacci and more.

  • You can customize each indicator's input settings, thresholds, confirmation rules, and activation individually.

  • Fine-tune the perfect signal by enabling/disabling any of them via user inputs.

  • Combined logic ensures only high-probability trades are taken — backed by a rich set of technical filters.

 Strategy 2: Moving Average Crossover

A classic but powerful momentum strategy that generates Buy/Sell signals when two customizable MAs cross:

  • Fully adjustable Fast & Slow MA periods and methods.

  • Optional MA crossover distance filter to reduce false signals.

  • Simple, efficient, and reliable — perfect for both trend-following and scalping.

You can choose to run one strategy or both simultaneously with a simple input switch!

 Smart Money Management & Risk Control

  • Risk-Based Stop Loss: Automatically calculates SL based on your desired risk percentage.

  • TP Based on Risk-Reward Ratio: Control your profits by setting a take-profit ratio from your SL (e.g., 1:2 or 1:3).

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop system with:

    • Profit trigger levels

    • Locked profit control

    • Trail step distance

  • Lot Size Normalization: Auto-adjusts your lot size to match broker requirements, avoiding volume errors.

  • Multi-Position Aware: Adjusts lot size dynamically if multiple trades are open (optional).

 Interactive Dashboard & Signal Monitoring

  •  Optional Signal Detection Dashboard shows live indicator signal status.

  •  Turn ON/OFF dashboard display via input settings to reduce chart clutter.

  •  Full Debug Mode available: Turn ON debug logs for development and diagnostics — or turn it OFF for a clean trading experience.

 Full Support & Customization

  •  Not sure how a function works? Message me anytime — I personally support every trader using my EA.

  •  Want a custom feature? I'm open to improvements, adjustments, or personalized builds — just reach out.

  •  Clear comments and clean code structure for ease of understanding if you’re a developer too.

 Built for All Account Types & Brokers

  • Works on all Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, etc.)

  •  Compatible with any broker (ECN, STP, market maker)

  • Supports 4- and 5-digit brokers

  •  Works with Netting or Hedging accounts

  •  Fully optimized for MQL5 Market publication rules

 Inputs and Features Overview

  • Enable/disable each indicator

  • Adjustable indicator thresholds

  • Risk % per trade

  • SL / TP in pips or % based on equity

  • Lot size (fixed or auto-calculated)

  • Trailing stop configuration

  • MA crossover setup

  • Dashboard visibility

  • Debug log ON/OFF

 Who Is This EA For?

  •  Traders who want signal accuracy and automated execution

  •  Traders who want customization and control

  •  Traders who want a complete toolkit in one expert advisor

  •  Those who want to build a serious trading career, not just run random bots

 Backtest & Go Live with Confidence

This EA is highly optimized, low-risk, and logic-driven, not based on martingale or grid tactics. Use it with confidence and adjust it to your style.

 Important: Always test in a demo or strategy tester before going live. Use proper risk management.

 Start Trading Smarter Today

This EA is more than just an automation tool — it’s a strategic trading assistant that gives you the edge to build your trading business with confidence.

Have questions or want help with setup? Message me anytime. I'm here to support your journey.

 Happy Trading & Stay Profitable!


