Gold Scalper Ultimate is designed for aggressive scalping and precise short-term trading on Forex markets.

Gold Scalper Ultimate is a fully automated Expert Advisor built to identify high-probability buy and sell signals using advanced ATR-based trailing stops and optional Heikin Ashi candle analysis. It is optimized for scalping strategies and works on multiple timeframes with minimal latency.

The EA includes:

Advanced Risk Management: Fixed or risk-based lot sizing, dynamic stop-loss and take-profit calculation, maximum equity loss protection, and customizable trailing stops.

Flexible Signal System: Trailing stop methodology for buy/sell signals with optional visual arrows on the chart. Alerts can be enabled for real-time notifications.

Trading Control: Time-based trading sessions, position management by magic number, and automatic closing of opposite positions to prevent conflicts.

Automatic Trade Execution: Validates all trade parameters including minimum stop distances, margin availability, and lot limits before opening positions.

Customizable Inputs: Adjustable ATR period, sensitivity (Key Value), risk percentage, stop-loss and take-profit ratios, and arrow visualization options.

Gold Scalper Ultimate is designed to work seamlessly on the MetaTrader 5 platform, providing traders with a scalable, fully automated scalping solution that emphasizes precision, safety, and efficiency.