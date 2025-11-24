News Tracker Trend Bands

Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming—without loading a single extra window.

This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance.

Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly

A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar.

Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold for bearish flow .

Helps you see when the market is trending, correcting, or starting to reverse.

Works on any symbol and timeframe, from scalping on M1 to swing trading on H4 and above.

Built-in Live News Panel

Upcoming news events are displayed on the chart with time to release, currency and title .

Events are grouped by impact level (High / Medium / Low) so you can immediately see what matters.

Optional vertical markers draw the event time directly on price, making it clear which candles are news-driven.

News Risk Filter

High-impact events can automatically mark a blocked trading window before and after release.

Keeps you aware of when volatility may spike, helping you avoid entries just before dangerous news.

Designed for real trading

Clean, minimal visual style that does not clutter the chart.

Fully configurable periods, colors and display options.

Suitable for intraday traders, swing traders and algorithm developers who want a simple but information-rich overlay.

Use this indicator when you want a clear trend map and live news awareness on the same screen—so every entry decision is made with both technical direction and fundamental risk in mind.