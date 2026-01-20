Introducing AI Aurum Aurum, a sophisticated gold trading bot on the Meta Trader platform designed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our technology uses neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and current gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, AI Aurum Aurum operates with minimal intervention, optimizing the trading process and aiming to reduce associated risks. AI Aurum Aurum continuously monitors the gold market to detect patterns and trends that may be difficult for a human trader to spot. The system is able to adapt to varying market conditions, offering a more consistent approach to trading, especially in a highly volatile environment like gold trading. Whether you are an experienced trader or new to the market, AI Aurum Aurum is designed to support your decision-making process by offering comprehensive market analysis and reducing manual work. While AI Aurum Aurum aims to simplify the trading process, it is essential to use the robot in conjunction with a sound trading plan and proper risk management strategies. We believe in the potential of our technology to support traders, but encourage responsible use and ongoing monitoring of results to achieve the best results.

Information:

· Working symbols: XAUUSD(GOLD)

· Working timeframe: H1

· Minimum deposit $100

Account: Any

AI Aurum Aurum advantages:

· Automatic Risk and Leverage Adaptation

It automatically adjusts risk based on the account leverage, optimizing returns and balancing risk exposure. This makes it easy to manage position sizes in line with changing leverage conditions without manual intervention.

Thoroughly Backtested for 15 Years

The EA has been successfully backtested in a variety of market conditions over the past 15 years, demonstrating consistent stability and maintaining low drawdowns, reflecting its reliability over time and in different economic conditions.

Simplified code-based setup

All necessary values ​​are built into the EA code, meaning there is no need for external settings files. Traders only need to select their preferred risk level, which speeds up setup and reduces the likelihood of errors.

Quick and easy installation

With a user-friendly installation process, the EA is accessible to traders of all experience levels, providing an optimized setup with a minimum of steps.

Peculiarities

Ready to go without any particular setup.

Minimum initial deposit starts from $100 .

It is possible to set the maximum allowed spread value for opening a position.

It is possible to set the maximum size of the dynamic lot.

It is possible to allow trading at the specified time of the day.

The advisor distinguishes its orders from others using an internal Magic Number.



Risk Warning:

Before purchasing AI Aurum Aurum Expert Advisor, please understand the risks involved. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (EA may also incur losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.