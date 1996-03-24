Gold Trend EA Pro

Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance.

#####################   No Need to Read anything, first test and let me know if you found any problem. I hope your account will be doubled in one week.     ##################

Performance Highlights:

 Profit Factor: 2.72 +
 Recovery Factor: 167.77 +
 Winning Trades: 93.87% +
 Losing Trades: Only 6.13% 
 Equity Drawdown (Absolute): Only 4.94

The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) combined with moving average filters to identify high-probability entry points within the market. This robust combination allows the EA to capture sharp intraday moves and ride the trend for optimal profit. By integrating these proven trading methods, the EA maintains a balanced risk-to-reward ratio, ensuring both safety and aggressive growth potential.

During rigorous Backtesting and forward testing, this EA has demonstrated the ability to grow a $500 account into over $15,000 + in just three months of trading. This performance has been achieved without the use of martingale or grid-based strategies, focusing instead on precision entries, tight stop losses, and effective exit points. As a result, you can trade with confidence knowing that your trading capital is well-protected.

Key Features:
1. Based on Smart Money Concepts and Moving Average filters.
2. Designed for small accounts starting from $500.
3. No martingale or grid—pure single trade execution for lower risk.
4. Robust risk management and strict capital preservation.
5. Achieves over $15,000 growth from $500 in just 3 months.
6. Supports all major currency pairs and gold.
7. Fully automated and easy to set up—just attach and let it trade!

I have attached detailed screenshots and comprehensive data to verify the performance of this EA. Each trade is carefully calculated, ensuring that the system adapts to different market conditions seamlessly. This EA has been built to work in various volatility environments, making it a great tool for consistent daily profits.

This EA is perfect for traders looking to grow their accounts steadily without worrying about the risks of over-leveraging or high-drawdown systems. If you’re looking for a reliable, tested, and high-performing scalping EA, this is your opportunity!

Don’t miss out on this chance to harness the power of advanced trading logic combined with precision scalping techniques. Buy now and start your journey towards significant trading success!


Produits recommandés
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – La révolution ultime du trading est arrivée ! « Le véritable pouvoir du trading réside dans la capacité à voir ce que les autres ne voient pas. NeoPips Engine ne suit pas le marché, il le maîtrise.» À propos de NeoPips Engine EA : Votre allié pour un trading intelligent NeoPips Engine EA n'est pas un robot de trading ordinaire. C'est un expert advisor multidimensionnel, optimisé par l'IA, conçu pour les traders exigeant précision, adaptabilité et performance à long
Gold DayScalper Innovative EA
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
Ces EA se vendent à plus de 1 000 $ ! Correction de S   topLoss et   TakeProfit ! Une seule offre sur le marché ! Paire de devises :   XAUUSD Période :   M15 Gold DayScalper est un scalper journalier qui utilise plusieurs stratégies adaptatives. Chaque transaction est ouverte avec un hard   S   topLoss et   un TakeProfit, puis est accompagnée d'   un TrailingStop. EA n'utilise pas de grilles, de martingale ni d'intelligence artificielle. Recommandations de l'EA : Symbole :   XAUUSD Période :
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
RoboBands Trader Pro
Md Nasar Uddin Redoy
Experts
RoboBands Trader Pro – Smart Auto Trading for MT5 -  Launch Price: $99 -  Next Price: $199 → Increases by $100 every 10 sales (Final: $2499) Requirements Broker: Any (Low spread; Fusion Markets recommended) Min. Deposit: $100 (with 1:500 leverage) Lot Size: Fully customizable (starts at 0.01) VPS: Required for 24/7 operation Timeframes: M1–H1 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, USD/CAD) Core Features Combines MACD, Awesome Oscillator, and DeMarker for precise entries Supports multiple pair
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
CAP Asian Scalper EA MT5
MEETALGO LLC
1 (2)
Experts
MeetAlgo Asian Scalper is an Expert Advisor that uses range breakouts strategy to enter trades when the market is the most quiet. It will scalp the market for small price deviations. This EA will need a good broker with small spread to work successfully. It is fully optimized for AUDCAD, EURAUD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF and GBPUSD . The trades are based on several indicators and it's not a tick scalper EA. It need 1:300 leverage minimum, and a low spread broker. It is recommended to use a low spre
Gold High
Barat Ali Rezai
4.56 (9)
Experts
***  64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE  ***  Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.  All trades are protected by stop loss. Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management. Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed. Why this EA : T he EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks Smart entries calculated b
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
Princess of Milana MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Princess of Milana MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Princess of Milana MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated tr
Gold Zenix
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
Découvrez ZENIX EA — Votre partenaire d'élite sur le marché de l'or Bienvenue chez ZENIX, l'Expert Advisor nouvelle génération, conçu exclusivement pour le XAU/USD (or). ZENIX n'est pas seulement un système de trading automatisé, c'est un moteur de précision dont la mission est simple : Dominer le marché de l'or avec intelligence, adaptabilité et puissance. ***Prix limité - Fin prochaine*** Le prochain prix passe à 200,46 $ Ne manquez pas cette occasion d'acquérir « Zenix » à prix réduit
Cross MA TrendX
Arkadii Zagorulko
5 (1)
Experts
CMTX EA est un outil de trading polyvalent qui utilise les Moyennes Mobiles (MA) pour générer des signaux et gérer les positions. Conçu pour les marchés en tendance comme en range, cet EA ouvre des positions lorsque deux MA se croisent et gère ces positions de manière stratégique pour obtenir des résultats optimisés. Fonctionnalités principales : Options de direction de trading : Configurez l’EA pour trader uniquement en achat, uniquement en vente ou dans les deux sens simultanément. Gestion des
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading profession
Ex Gold MT5 EA
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Experts
After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below..... https://t.me/aFXeas EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend. Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1,
Multi Harmonic
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Experts
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Cap
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Dans le monde du trading, où chaque tick peut être le début d'une nouvelle histoire, il est crucial d'avoir un allié fiable. TrendVarianceSpectrum n'est pas seulement un robot de trading ; c'est votre guide dans les marchés volatils. Construit avec des années d'expérience et entraîné sur plus de 25 ans de données, il combine l'élégance des mathématiques avec la puissance de la technologie moderne. Avantages clés de TrendVarianceSpectrum : Drawdown minimal :   TrendVarianceSpectrum fonctionne ave
SniperSP
Petr Popov
Experts
Greetings to all Forex trading enthusiasts! Today I want to share the story of how our unique trading advisor was created, which combined two time-tested strategies – Sniper and Spider. This project was the result of many years of experience and close cooperation with a talented programmer. The idea was born from the desire to create something truly effective and universal. We took our favorite strategies as a basis and decided to combine them in one trading advisor. The task was not an easy on
Quantum Weave
Dilwar Parvez
Experts
Quantum Weave — это автоматизированный торговый советник, который помогает трейдерам в принятии решений на финансовых рынках. Основная идея стратегии заключается в использовании пересечения двух скользящих средних (SMA) для идентификации потенциальных точек входа в рынок. Советник анализирует рыночные данные в реальном времени, чтобы: - Определить моменты, когда цена демонстрирует устойчивую тенденцию. - Автоматически открывать сделки на покупку или продажу в зависимости от условий рынка. - И
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after your purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Missy Fab MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Missy Fab MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated trading powered
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
HAP Elhamed
Amirali Abazar
Experts
H_ap_sp EA is based on detection of spike trading algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed H_ap_sp EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using H_ap_sp EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account. Using H_ap_sp EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will
Rocket to the Golden Moon EA MT5
Milena Papova
3.5 (2)
Experts
Rocket to the Golden Moon is an advanced algorithmic trading advisor I developed for ambitious traders. This innovative tool combines the latest advances in quantum computing and behavioral finance, and uses a neural network predictor of price dynamics, a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM architecture. But that's not all. Rocket to the Golden Moon uses a multi-factor asset valuation model, an advanced version of the Fame-French model augmented with alternative data analysis, to ident
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF!  - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
Boom and Crash AI
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Boom and crash indices are synthetic indices from   Deriv   that are programmed to reflect rising and falling real-world monetary markets. In other words, they behave specifically like a rising (booming) or falling (crashing) financial market. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Boom and crash AI developed to follow the market trend, This EA is created to trade  synthetic indices not yet tested on oth
Supreme Edge MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Experts
<<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and interprets multi-dimensional market data to accuratel
AmazingScalping
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
Experts
Des résultats incroyables, comme si vous rêviez de devenir réalité ! Testez la démo, puis achetez-la et je suis sûr que vous l'adorerez ! AmazingScalping devrait être l'un des meilleurs scalpers de 2025. Il fonctionne mieux avec la paire GBP/USD, mais vous pouvez également l'utiliser avec d'autres paires. L'algorithme qui le sous-tend achètera régulièrement des paires et vous encaissera. Le solde minimum recommandé est de 1 000 $ et cet EA est valable jusqu'à 100 000 $. Vous pouvez égaleme
DE40 Scalper MT5
Bishoy Yacob
Experts
Welcome to DE40 Scalper EA! Download the Setfile Please use the setfile when running a backtest/ forward,  modelling   every tick based on real ticks. Act fast—just a few copies remain at the current price before it gets to $397! Check  live signals  for 4 EAs US30 D1, M1, US500 M2, and DE40 M10. Account Details for Demonstration: To view the trading EAs in action, log in to the following live account.        Account Number:  8328683 Password:   WM6nCb?6M0+5 Server:  EquitiGroupLtd-Live
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
Red Hawk MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Recommended for HEDGING MT5 account types only! Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast executi
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot de trading MT5 sans martingale ni grille, avec clôture quotidienne des positions. Développé par trader professionnel avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. Dernière copie au prix actuel ! Ensuite, le prix augmentera de 100 $. L'expert utilise des ordres en attente, n'ouvre qu'une seule position par actif, applique toujours un stop-loss et un take-profit, et clôture les positions chaque jour. Fonctionne avec les instruments financiers suivants : Paires de devises Cry
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.81 (21)
Experts
Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor discipliné de type “mean-reversion” pour les paires majeures et mineures du Forex. Testé sur 6 paires et 5 années de données (~1350 transactions) . Il combine RSI, ADX et double confirmation EMA pour fournir des signaux d’entrée et de sortie précis, fondés sur des preuves . Sans martingale, sans grille – uniquement une logique transparente, un contrôle strict du risque et un trailing stop optionnel . Conçu pour les traders recherchant de la constance sans artifi
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Plus de l'auteur
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Introducing a powerful, precision-engineered indicator that seamlessly combines Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to deliver high-probability Buy and Sell signals in real-time. This tool is your strategic edge, designed to identify trend reversals, market momentum, and optimal trade entries, no matter your preferred trading style. Our algorithm goes beyond standard indicators—by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously, it spots true market turning points while fi
GoldenCrossEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Golden Cross EA – Intelligent Trend Trading with Pullback Precision Step into the world of smart trading with Golden Cross EA , a powerful, feature-rich Expert Advisor designed to identify golden opportunities using the classic and time-tested 2 Moving Average Golden Cross strategy. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA brings a professional edge to your automated trading experience by combining smart logic, dynamic visuals, and total customization. First test in a Demo plea
Price Expert EA MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Price Expert EA MT4 – Smart Trading Made Simple Hello Everyone! Introducing Price Expert EA MT4 , a powerful yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to follow price action with precision and protect your profits intelligently using a dynamic trailing stop system. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is built to make your trading experience more effective and visually informative. Core Strategy: At its core, Price Expert EA follows price movement and reacts to market beh
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Dream Trend EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trend EA – Built for Precision, Powered by Smart Money Concepts! Do you want to dominate the gold market like a true professional? Meet Gold Trend EA , your all-in-one algorithmic trading powerhouse designed specifically to analyze, adapt, and conquer in volatile gold environments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA delivers cutting-edge precision by blending classic technical indicators with the Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach u
Show Pip MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Ultimate Trading Companion Indicator for MT5! Hi there! This intelligent and easy-to-use indicator is designed to give you a clear edge in the market. It shows: Live Pips of Open Trades – Instantly see how much you're gaining or losing in pips. Candle Countdown Timer – Know exactly when the current candle will close. Real-Time Spread Display – Stay aware of market conditions and avoid bad entries. Fully Customizable Colors – Choose your own Profit, Loss, and Neutral display colors
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Smart Combine EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Build Your Trading Career with a Powerful & Intelligent Forex EA – Version 1.0 Take your trading to the next level with a smart, customizable, and battle-tested Expert Advisor built for serious traders. Whether you're a beginner looking to automate your edge or a professional seeking a reliable trading assistant — this EA is designed for you. Dual-Strategy Engine for Maximum Flexibility This EA runs on two powerful and proven strategies , giving you full control and adaptability in any
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis