Price Expert EA MT4

Price Expert EA MT4 – Smart Trading Made Simple

Hello Everyone!

Introducing Price Expert EA MT4, a powerful yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to follow price action with precision and protect your profits intelligently using a dynamic trailing stop system. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is built to make your trading experience more effective and visually informative.

Core Strategy:
At its core, Price Expert EA follows price movement and reacts to market behavior. It automatically adjusts trailing stop levels as the price moves in your favor. If you notice that trades are closing too quickly and you're missing out on profits, simply increase the trailing stop value in the settings to let trades breathe longer. This gives you more control over your risk-reward strategy without manual interference.

Features You’ll Love:

  • Smart Trailing Stop: Automatically protects your profits while adapting to price movement.

  • Buy/Sell Arrow Display: Clear entry signals are drawn on the chart using visual arrows to help you track trade decisions.

  • 2 Moving Average Crossover System: Uses a proven MA crossover strategy for generating accurate buy/sell signals.

  • Histogram Drawing: Visual histogram plotted on the chart for better momentum and trend visualization.

  • Advanced Dashboard: A clean, on-screen panel showing essential trading information including:

    • Account number

    • Equity and balance

    • Total profit/loss

    • Running trade P/L

    • Trade type (buy/sell)

    • Symbol and timeframe

  • Ranging Market Filter: Helps avoid flat market conditions by detecting when the market is ranging, reducing unnecessary trades.

Why Price Expert EA?
While this EA is simple to set up, it's packed with intelligent features to enhance your trading performance. Whether you like visual signals or detailed trading stats, everything is right there on your chart.

This EA is ideal for traders looking for a low-maintenance, price-action-based strategy that also provides visual aids and account monitoring.

If you're interested in learning more or customizing this EA to your preferences, feel free to reach out—I'm always happy to help!

Let the Price Expert EA do the work while you monitor smarter, not harder.


