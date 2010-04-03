Show Pip MT5

Ultimate Trading Companion Indicator for MT5 
Hi there!
This intelligent and easy-to-use indicator is designed to give you a clear edge in the market. It shows:

  • Live Pips of Open Trades – Instantly see how much you're gaining or losing in pips.
  • Candle Countdown Timer – Know exactly when the current candle will close.
  • Real-Time Spread Display – Stay aware of market conditions and avoid bad entries.
  • Fully Customizable Colors – Choose your own Profit, Loss, and Neutral display colors for a clean and personalized chart view.

 Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and anyone who values precision and control.

 Whether you're managing multiple trades or waiting for that perfect candle close, this tool keeps you fully informed in real time—without the clutter.

 Want to enhance your trading confidence and clarity? This indicator is the solution you've been waiting for. Get it today and take control of your chart!


