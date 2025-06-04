Golden Goose MT5

3.33

Golden Goose FX: A High-Performance XAU/USD H1 System

Tired of the unpredictable and volatile nature of trading Gold? The Golden Goose FX system is the definitive answer for traders seeking a robust, reliable, and rigorously tested solution for the XAU/USD H1 chart.

This is not just another "black box" system. The Golden Goose is the direct result of the exact development process I've detailed in my blog: a transparent commitment to quality, performance, and user confidence. It was forged in "The Gauntlet," my proprietary stress-testing protocol, to ensure it delivers consistent performance where other systems fail.

The Philosophy: Confidence Through Extreme Validation

We started with a vast library of over 20,000 pre-validated trading strategies and subjected every single one to a brutal 20-year backtest across a panel of multiple brokers. With a pass rate of less than 1%, only about 200 of these elite strategies survived the gauntlet and made the final cut into the Golden Goose.

My focus during development was centered on two key metrics that matter most to serious traders: a High Win Rate to identify and execute high-probability setups, and a Strong Return Over Max Drawdown to ensure profitability is always balanced with intelligent capital preservation.

Core Features

The Golden Goose system is specifically designed for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe. At its core, the system uses dynamic, indicator-based logic to place its Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. This allows it to adapt to changing market volatility, placing wider stops in volatile conditions and tighter stops in calmer markets. This is the exact logic that was proven over 20 years of historical data. While we strongly recommend using this default logic, the system also provides full user customization. You have the flexibility to set your own Stop Loss and Take Profit values directly in the inputs, giving advanced users control to align the system with their own risk parameters.

Best Practices & Setup

Your success is my success, and a proper setup is key. For the highest confidence, it is highly recommended to use the default "Strategy SL" and "Strategy TP" settings, as this is the proven logic that passed The Gauntlet. Only use custom values if you have your own extensive backtest data showing a clear performance improvement. The market is always evolving, so as I release new versions and updates, the most current and optimized .set files will always be made available in the comments section of the latest product update. This ensures you can easily find and apply the best settings without having to dig through old posts.

The Golden Goose FX system was built to give you the confidence you need to trade a challenging asset like Gold. It represents the culmination of my development philosophy: a system built on transparency, validated by extreme testing, and designed to provide you with a real, lasting edge in the markets.


Recensioni 3
xunmiea
186
xunmiea 2025.06.28 15:20 
 

is ok

Prodotti consigliati
Strategy Builder Pro
Kenneth Berry Cunningham
Experts
StrategyBuilder Pro - Build Your Perfect Trading Strategy STOP Trading With Single Strategy EAs - BUILD Your Own Strategy! Finally, an EA that adapts to YOUR trading style instead of forcing you into someone else's strategy. StrategyBuilder Pro isn't just another Expert Advisor - it's a complete strategy construction toolkit that lets you mix and match proven trading methods to create your personalized trading edge. Why StrategyBuilder Pro Changes Everything Old Way: Limited, Fixed Strat
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Optimized EA
Kenan Gokbak
Experts
Introducing the Advanced WPR-Based Expert Advisor for MQL5 Platform Take your trading to the next level with this Expert Advisor (EA), uniquely crafted to leverage the Williams Percent Range (WPR) indicator. Tailored for users looking for a robust, signal-driven trading system, this EA provides accurate buy and sell signals based on multi-timeframe WPR analysis. Designed specifically for EURUSD, this EA is compatible with all timeframes, making it adaptable for diverse trading strategies. High-P
Intraday News
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Preparati a rivoluzionare la tua esperienza di trading con il consulente esperto di Intraday News per la piattaforma MT5! Questo strumento all'avanguardia è appositamente progettato per il trading di notizie e ti consente di trarre vantaggio da eventi ad alto impatto come il rapporto sui salari non agricoli (NFP). Non perderai mai un colpo nel Forex e nei mercati azionari. Personalizza la tua strategia di trading con input regolabili per lotti, orari di trading, movimenti dei prezzi e moltiplic
MACD Trading MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
IPusdjpy5
ANO IDS
3 (3)
Experts
The EA is recommended for trading USDJPY M5. It is based on the strategy of "waiting out", the market entry (and exit) points are determined on the basis of correlation of a number of indicators. The trading volume for opening a position depends on results of previous trades. It is possible to limit the amount of risk (the AutoMM parameter). It is also possible to set the maximum spread, above which the EA will automatically suspend trading (the MaxSpread parameter). It also has advanced feature
Expert Robocode Pro MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses time
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
InspireETH
ANO IDS
Experts
This EA is recommended for trading ETH/USD timeframes M15 or M5. It is based on the strategy of "waiting out", the market entry (and exit) points are determined on the basis of correlation of a number of indicators, included into EA, also used market news pausing. The trading volume for opening a position depends on results of previous trades. It is possible to limit the amount of risk (the AutoMM parameter). It also has advanced features for managing news releases. Parameters MaxSpread - maxim
Panel of signals EA MT5
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
"All in One" Expert Advisor. It can work simultaneously on: up to 6 periods; up to 31 popular signals. Features: You can see the sum for all signals taking into account the weight of the signal Trades on each timeframe are managed separately from each other It is possible to set different Money Management for each timeframe Version MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27996   Version MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27835 Parameters NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (s
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Bull Bat
Ryuki Ohno
Experts
Questo Expert Advisor (EA) si basa su una logica semplice ma solida: rileva la distanza tra due medie mobili esponenziali (EMA20 e EMA200) e il momento in cui il prezzo attraversa l'EMA200 per aprire una posizione nella direzione del trend. È progettato per individuare mercati con forte tendenza e seguire il trend per ottenere ampi movimenti di prezzo. Parametri consigliati: Coppia di valute: USDJPY Timeframe: H1 (modificabile in base ai risultati del backtest) Tipo di conto consigliato: ECN / a
BlueDreams MT5
Conor Stephenson
5 (3)
Experts
BlueDreams è un esperto di griglia che analizza specifici punti alti e bassi del prezzo. Il consulente osserva il mercato in modo approfondito utilizzando una combinazione di informazioni sui prezzi e indicatori personalizzati analizzati da più intervalli temporali per determinare le voci calcolate. Per impostazione predefinita, BlueDreams gestisce una funzione di griglia dinamica, il che significa che può modificare la distanza tra gli ordini di griglia in base alle dinamiche del mercato.    
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
Millennium
Vladimir Pleshakov
Experts
The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of Millennium EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions. Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748354 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748359 https://www.mql5.com/en/signa
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Trend Reversal Scalper
Simon Reger
3 (2)
Experts
Con questo EA è possibile invertire trend e fare trading (scalp). Si basa sul presupposto che i mercati sono ciclici e che i movimenti dei prezzi spesso continuano in una tendenza dopo un'inversione nella direzione opposta. Il Trend Reversal Scalper (EA) è un robot di trading automatizzato appositamente progettato per identificare e sfruttare le opportunità di trading basate sulle inversioni di tendenza. L'EA utilizza una combinazione di indicatori tecnici e analisi di mercato per identificare u
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Experts
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Chip Tech
Brian Atari Omari
Experts
Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Master Gold Scapler EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
3 (2)
Experts
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators   and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Willia
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
LT Adx EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Unlock the power of ADX trading strategies with our versatile and user-friendly expert advisor. Our All-in-One ADX Expert Advisor is your key to successful trading with multiple ADX strategies and different ADX indicator support. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, this EA is designed to elevate your trading experience. Key Features: 1. Multi-Strategy Trading: Our expert advisor supports multiple ADX trading strategies, providing you with flexibility to adapt to various mark
Harmonica Basic
Pavel Golovko
4.67 (3)
Experts
Harmonica Basic is a free expert advisor that opens a mesh of positions. It does not close any positions, and its up to you to manually close profitable positions at your desire. There are no options to configure. Distance between positions is automatically set based on market conditions. The higher the timeframe - the wider the distance between positions.
FREE
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Lion King EA: Automated Trading for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, combining straightforward operation with advanced automation. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe, it suits traders employing medium-term strategies with disciplined execution. The EA features a user-friendly interface while maintaining robust functionality for stable and efficient trading. Core Features and Trading Logic Lion King’s defa
Konoha
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
Experts
Konoha is a simple breakout EA for XAUUSD. When you specify a period (number of H1 candles), the EA places stop orders at the high and low of that period, including the current candle. By default, the parameter is set to 180, which means the EA looks back 180 hours from the current candle to determine the highest and lowest prices and places stop orders accordingly. It is recommended to use this EA with brokers that offer narrow spreads on XAUUSD and preferably low negative swaps. Also, MT5 bro
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Altri dall’autore
AI Gold Dust
Michael Prescott Burney
4.14 (21)
Experts
AI GOLD DUST is a free expert advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H1 chart, tested using historical data over 20 years and validated across six major broker platforms, including BlackBull, Darwin X, MetaQuotes Demo, FTMO, Dukascopy, and Eightcap. With 98% modeling quality, it ensures precise tick data analysis and structured trade execution. It features extended backtest coverage spanning multiple economic cycles, incorporating risk management mechanisms to help maintain stability. The system ha
FREE
Fuji Wave
Michael Prescott Burney
4.87 (15)
Experts
Fuji Wave is an expert advisor (EA) designed for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, utilizing algorithmic trading strategies to navigate market conditions. It is optimized to identify market inefficiencies in the USDJPY pair through AI-powered analysis, dynamic trade execution, and adaptive risk management. The system adjusts to both trending and ranging markets, providing structured trade execution and risk control. Fuji Wave is built for traders looking for an automated approach to USDJPY trading wi
FREE
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
Saltwater Silver: Master the Tides of the XAGUSD Market The silver market moves like the ocean; it can be calm and predictable one moment, then volatile and treacherous the next. To navigate it successfully, you need more than just a strategy—you need an expert navigator. Saltwater Silver is a sophisticated expert advisor for the H1 timeframe, meticulously engineered to master the unique rhythm and flow of XAGUSD. Dynamic Profit and Risk Navigation Saltwater Silver is designed to ride the profi
Awesome Sauce EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Awesome Sauce is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, utilizing 20 years of market data and 116 optimized strategies to adapt to various market conditions. It incorporates fixed lot sizing for structured risk management while aiming to maintain account stability and controlled drawdowns. Engineered for compatibility across multiple brokers, the system provides a user-friendly interface and automated trade execution. Awesome Sauce offers traders a structured and sy
UV Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
UV Gold is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, leveraging 20 years of historical market data to enhance adaptability across various market conditions. Its refined strategy normalization minimizes overfitting, while upgraded algorithms optimize trade execution in response to gold’s unique price action. The system includes advanced risk management, offering both Fixed Lot settings for controlled drawdowns and Dynamic Lot sizing for balanced trade exposure. A trend
Turbulence FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4.4 (15)
Experts
Unleash the Upgraded Power of Turbulence FX: Master GBPUSD H1 – Absolutely FREE! Prepare to revolutionize your approach to the GBPUSD H1 chart! Turbulence FX, your trusted free system for efficient trading management, has undergone a monumental evolution. We've supercharged its core of structured trade execution, disciplined risk control, and intelligent adaptive recovery strategies to deliver an even more formidable trading ally. NEW! Precision Exits Driven by Indicator Levels: Experience a ne
FREE
Entry IQ MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Entry IQ Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential entry points for long and short positions. It utilizes dynamic price boxes, equilibrium zones, and trend detection algorithms to analyze market trends and price movements. The indicator adapts to different broker price digit formats, provides customizable arrow signals, and plots real-time trendlines to refine signal accuracy. By assessing price action over a specific lookback period, Entry I
FREE
Golden Snitch
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Golden Snitch Trading System for XAU/USD (H1 Chart) The Golden Snitch is a revolutionary and highly effective trading system designed for the XAU/USD pair on the H1 chart. This cutting-edge algorithm employs advanced distance and velocity formulas, entirely independent of traditional technical indicators, to identify optimal entry points for short/medium-term trend-following strategies. By meticulously analyzing significant pullbacks and trend continuation opportunities. Key Features and Functi
Lorentzian AI
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Indicatori
The Lorentzian A.I Indicator System is designed to enhance trading strategies across Crypto, Indices, Forex, and Stocks by utilizing adaptive algorithms and real-time market analysis. It applies Lorentzian Classification to generate buy and sell signals while integrating K-Nearest Neighbors filtration for data normalization and improved signal reliability. Neural network processing incorporates multidimensional signals with time-space calculations to refine trend forecasting. The system continu
FREE
Super Euro FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Super Euro FX is an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Its core design philosophy revolves around achieving a high win rate while simultaneously integrating advanced risk management protocols to maintain the lowest possible drawdown relative to its performance. The system is powered by a complex engine running 225 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to various market phases and conditi
Bonkai XT
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
Bonkai FX: The Art of Mastering USDJPY Trading the USDJPY market requires more than a simple strategy; it demands discipline, focus, and precision. Bonkai FX is an expert advisor for the H1 chart crafted in this spirit—a tool designed not just to trade, but to bring a philosophy of structured mastery to your engagement with the market. Execution with a Master's Precision At the heart of Bonkai FX lies a sophisticated, indicator-based exit mechanism. It acts with the decisiveness of a master swo
Parallax FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Parallax EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 optimized strategies and over 30 technical indicators for structured trade execution. Built on five years of historical data, the system adapts to varying market conditions, identifying optimal entry and exit points while incorporating smart stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms to manage risk effectively. With a user-friendly interface, traders can customize settings or run the EA automatically. R
AUD Nexus
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
AUD Nexus is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured trade execution with advanced risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing methods and internally defined profit targets to manage risk effectively. Configurable for up to 100 open positions, AUD Nexus allows both long and short trades or can be set to a buy or sell-only mode. Built-in account protection features include maximum spread filters, equity safeguards, and daily
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Hamunaptra FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBP/USD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 independent strategies that encompass trend following, breakout trading, mean reversion, and volatility-based approaches. By simultaneously identifying multiple trading opportunities without overlap, the system provides structured trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for an aggressive trading style, Hamunaptra FX capitalizes on significant market movements while incorporating ada
Gold Star FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Gold Star FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithms to identify structured entry and exit points. It balances short-term momentum with strategic trade execution, optimizing input values specifically for XAUUSD to maintain effectiveness across various market conditions. The system features dynamic risk management, including trailing stop mechanisms and adaptable lot sizing, while its trade stacking capability allows multiple positio
Bit Buddy AI
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Bit Buddy AI is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, utilizing high-frequency trading strategies and intelligent trade execution. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, incorporating trailing stops, break-even mechanisms, and take-profit strategies for structured risk management. Capable of managing up to 100 open positions, Bit Buddy AI can execute both long and short trades or be configured for sell-only strategies. Built-in protection features inclu
Volatix Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
VolatiX AI is an expert advisor (EA) designed for scalping XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, utilizing high-frequency trading and adaptive execution strategies to navigate gold market volatility. It integrates intelligent indicator-based exits, optimizing stop-loss efficiency to minimize losses while maintaining structured trade management. Unlike traditional scalping systems that rely on static stop-loss levels, VolatiX AI employs an adaptive approach that adjusts to market conditions, ensuring long
Goldex Unlimited
Michael Prescott Burney
3.5 (2)
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection. The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread lim
Cherry Red FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Experts
Cherry Red FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithmic strategies and dynamic market analysis. It combines optimized trading signals with structured risk management to enhance trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for efficiency, Cherry Red FX operates with minimal manual intervention while incorporating data-driven trade execution for stability across varying market conditions. The system is designed to support trader
Eurotoxin
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! EuroToxin FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating structured risk management and an optimized trading strategy. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing and integrates pre-defined take-profit targets for trade management. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, EuroToxin FX offers flexibility by trading in both directions or using a buy/sell-only mode.
Prop Masters EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4.27 (11)
Experts
Prop Masters FX - The Definitive GBPUSD H1 Trading System Presenting the new, updated version of Prop Masters FX, meticulously re-engineered for superior performance on the GBPUSD H1 chart. This Expert Advisor represents a masterclass in algorithmic trading, built upon a foundation of extensive historical data and sophisticated strategy diversification. The system's core logic has been tested and refined against 20 years of GBPUSD market data , ensuring its strategies are not only robust but ha
Kaiju X EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Experts
Kaiju X EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced indicators such as Bulls Power, Williams' Percent Range, Moving Average of Oscillator, and Money Flow Index to analyze market movements. Built to adapt to Yen volatility, it incorporates both aggressive trade execution and structured risk management. The EA offers flexibility through the Risk Percentage Method and a fixed lot option, catering to different trading styles. With controlled drawdo
The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Prop Hunt FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading NZDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating over 200 distinct trading strategies for structured market engagement. It applies a 1:2 risk-reward ratio and incorporates advanced risk management techniques to maintain capital security while adapting to market conditions. Engineered for consistency, Prop Hunt FX is built to navigate NZDUSD trends with a systematic approach. The EA offers automated execution and trade management tools, providing tr
Poltergeist EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
Worlds FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Worlds FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD, engineered for seamless execution across multiple broker environments. Validated on platforms such as BlackBull, EightCap, Darwin X, FTMO, DukasCopy, and MetaQuotes Demo, it utilizes adaptive algorithms, automated position sizing, and real-time trade adjustments to refine entries and exits through multi-timeframe analysis and price-action filtering. The system integrates self-optimizing logic that continuously adjusts parameters b
Dragons Breathe FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Dragon’s Breathe FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, utilizing advanced algorithms and market analysis to identify precise entry points and capture momentum effectively. Tailored to the unique price action, liquidity, and volatility of the USDJPY market, the system employs aggressive trend-following strategies while maintaining adaptability to different trading styles. Equipped with dynamic risk management tools, Dragon’s Breathe FX offers drawdown protecti
One Sauce FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! One Sauce FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating a range of structured strategies to identify trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. The system applies a robust indicator-based exit method and a 10 pip take profit supported by features such as multiple risk methods, directional trade inputs, and time-based exits. Built for consisten
Detroit Smash FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
New Order FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
New Order FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured risk management and trade execution. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize risk exposure through dollar-based or fixed calculations. The system incorporates a trailing stop mechanism with step pips, trailing profit pips, take profit pips, and break-even pips to secure gains while managing risk efficiently. Configured to handle up to 100 open positions
Mary Pippins FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Introducing Mary Pippins FX: Your Practically Perfect Partner for Navigating GBPUSD! DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Tired of the unpredictable gusts and downpours in the GBPUSD market? Wish you had a helping hand to manage the "chimney sweeps" of volatility, especially on the H1 chart? Mary Pippins FX is here to bring a spoonful of order and sophistication to your trading approach! This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's your meticulou
Filtro:
MIRABAI NONGTHOMBAM
34
MIRABAI NONGTHOMBAM 2025.07.16 21:29 
 

If you used this EA, your account will breach. This EA is not properly function in live market. It always show negative value

Takashi Ohtaku
490
Takashi Ohtaku 2025.07.09 02:48 
 

I finally made a profit. Entered on Tuesday and hit take profit on Friday. It took a long time! But since it was profitable, I’m raising the rating to three stars.

Michael Prescott Burney
53624
Risposta dello sviluppatore Michael Prescott Burney 2025.07.10 05:57
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback on the Golden Goose EA. I’m genuinely sorry to hear about your frustrating experience and that you feel the system is a scam. I want to address your concerns directly and provide some clarity on why your results may have differed so significantly from expectations. First and foremost, I want to acknowledge your point about backtesting. The MT5 Strategy Tester is an essential tool, but it's crucial to understand its limitations. It runs a simulation based on historical data, but it cannot perfectly replicate every variable of a live trading environment. Factors like network latency, slippage, variable spreads, and a broker's specific data feed and execution quality play a critical role in real-time performance. This is especially true for strategies like Golden Goose. The core logic of Golden Goose is built around very tight Take Profit (TP) levels and a dynamic Stop Loss (SL) that is triggered by specific indicator signals. This strategy is highly sensitive to the trading environment. A delay of just a few milliseconds in receiving data or executing a trade can be the difference between a winning and a losing position. This brings me to the critical point about broker choice. It's an unfortunate reality in automated trading that not every EA will perform optimally with every broker. This isn't because the EA is a "scam," but because each broker has a unique technical infrastructure. Based on extensive testing and user feedback, we have found that brokers like Exness and IC Markets, for instance, have environmental variables that conflict with the Golden Goose system. With Exness, we've observed issues with data feed latency that can generate false signals on their charts compared to the raw data the EA is analyzing. These are subtle but powerful differences that the backtester simply cannot model. Conversely, we have seen consistently positive results from users who run Golden Goose with brokers that provide an environment conducive to its strategy. Brokers such as Darwinex, Eightcap, Blackbull, and FTMO are highly recommended because they typically offer the low spreads and ultra-fast execution that are critical for this EA's success. Just because the EA didn't work for you in your specific setup doesn't mean it doesn't work at all. It means there was a mismatch between the tool and the environment. Success with any sophisticated trading tool requires understanding both the EA's operational logic and the specific characteristics of your broker's environment. I truly regret that this was not made clear enough to you before your purchase. We are always working to better educate our customers on these operational nuances. Your feedback is valuable in helping us improve our communication on this front. I am committed to helping my clients succeed. If you are open to it, I would be happy to discuss your situation further and see if we can find a path forward.
xunmiea
186
xunmiea 2025.06.28 15:20 
 

is ok

Michael Prescott Burney
53624
Risposta dello sviluppatore Michael Prescott Burney 2025.07.03 21:27
Xunmiea!!! Thank you for your unwavering support! I appreciate you help in development direction with the Golden Goose EA. I believe it's a powerful tool for traders who demand precision and quality execution. I have done my best to find the perfect mix of frequency and accuracy with this system and i believe great things are on the horizon for Golden Goose EA!! Just need more of the community to notice the quality of this system for the price point! it will double every 10 purchases! I don't expect this system to be at such a low price for long. it truely is a bargain for the kind of performance delivered. PLUS, I'm continually working around the clock to enhance the algorithms of my EA's and provide the best of the best for those that don't have 1000 dollars to drop on a high-quality EA. GET IT NOW FOR 30.00 before this thing decides to catapult in popularity forcing me to raise the cost in accordance to demand. 100 systems total are available for purchase before it made exclusive to the lucky few able to utilize this beast of an EA on their own accounts. True quality with this one here. very proud of the system and how far its progressed from the first version!!! THANKS AGAIN XUNMIEA!!! i owe you one and I'm always here to help GOD will provide more ideas and improvements to get this one to the ones who need this kind of performance without even denting the pocketbook. P.S. i can say the price will increase quickly with more exposure it will bring in more serious traders wanting to test my claims of top-notch performance coupled with unbelievable price points. experience it for yourself while its affordable for all!!!
Rispondi alla recensione