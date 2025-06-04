Golden Goose MT5

Golden Goose FX: A High-Performance XAU/USD H1 System

Tired of the unpredictable and volatile nature of trading Gold? The Golden Goose FX system is the definitive answer for traders seeking a robust, reliable, and rigorously tested solution for the XAU/USD H1 chart.

This is not just another "black box" system. The Golden Goose is the direct result of the exact development process I've detailed in my blog: a transparent commitment to quality, performance, and user confidence. It was forged in "The Gauntlet," my proprietary stress-testing protocol, to ensure it delivers consistent performance where other systems fail.

The Philosophy: Confidence Through Extreme Validation

We started with a vast library of over 20,000 pre-validated trading strategies and subjected every single one to a brutal 20-year backtest across a panel of multiple brokers. With a pass rate of less than 1%, only about 200 of these elite strategies survived the gauntlet and made the final cut into the Golden Goose.

My focus during development was centered on two key metrics that matter most to serious traders: a High Win Rate to identify and execute high-probability setups, and a Strong Return Over Max Drawdown to ensure profitability is always balanced with intelligent capital preservation.

Core Features

The Golden Goose system is specifically designed for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe. At its core, the system uses dynamic, indicator-based logic to place its Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. This allows it to adapt to changing market volatility, placing wider stops in volatile conditions and tighter stops in calmer markets. This is the exact logic that was proven over 20 years of historical data. While we strongly recommend using this default logic, the system also provides full user customization. You have the flexibility to set your own Stop Loss and Take Profit values directly in the inputs, giving advanced users control to align the system with their own risk parameters.

Best Practices & Setup

Your success is my success, and a proper setup is key. For the highest confidence, it is highly recommended to use the default "Strategy SL" and "Strategy TP" settings, as this is the proven logic that passed The Gauntlet. Only use custom values if you have your own extensive backtest data showing a clear performance improvement. The market is always evolving, so as I release new versions and updates, the most current and optimized .set files will always be made available in the comments section of the latest product update. This ensures you can easily find and apply the best settings without having to dig through old posts.

The Golden Goose FX system was built to give you the confidence you need to trade a challenging asset like Gold. It represents the culmination of my development philosophy: a system built on transparency, validated by extreme testing, and designed to provide you with a real, lasting edge in the markets.


Avis 3
xunmiea
186
xunmiea 2025.06.28 15:20 
 

is ok

MIRABAI NONGTHOMBAM
34
MIRABAI NONGTHOMBAM 2025.07.16 21:29 
 

If you used this EA, your account will breach. This EA is not properly function in live market. It always show negative value

Takashi Ohtaku
490
Takashi Ohtaku 2025.07.09 02:48 
 

I finally made a profit. Entered on Tuesday and hit take profit on Friday. It took a long time! But since it was profitable, I’m raising the rating to three stars.

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.07.10 05:57
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback on the Golden Goose EA. I’m genuinely sorry to hear about your frustrating experience and that you feel the system is a scam. I want to address your concerns directly and provide some clarity on why your results may have differed so significantly from expectations. First and foremost, I want to acknowledge your point about backtesting. The MT5 Strategy Tester is an essential tool, but it's crucial to understand its limitations. It runs a simulation based on historical data, but it cannot perfectly replicate every variable of a live trading environment. Factors like network latency, slippage, variable spreads, and a broker's specific data feed and execution quality play a critical role in real-time performance. This is especially true for strategies like Golden Goose. The core logic of Golden Goose is built around very tight Take Profit (TP) levels and a dynamic Stop Loss (SL) that is triggered by specific indicator signals. This strategy is highly sensitive to the trading environment. A delay of just a few milliseconds in receiving data or executing a trade can be the difference between a winning and a losing position. This brings me to the critical point about broker choice. It's an unfortunate reality in automated trading that not every EA will perform optimally with every broker. This isn't because the EA is a "scam," but because each broker has a unique technical infrastructure. Based on extensive testing and user feedback, we have found that brokers like Exness and IC Markets, for instance, have environmental variables that conflict with the Golden Goose system. With Exness, we've observed issues with data feed latency that can generate false signals on their charts compared to the raw data the EA is analyzing. These are subtle but powerful differences that the backtester simply cannot model. Conversely, we have seen consistently positive results from users who run Golden Goose with brokers that provide an environment conducive to its strategy. Brokers such as Darwinex, Eightcap, Blackbull, and FTMO are highly recommended because they typically offer the low spreads and ultra-fast execution that are critical for this EA's success. Just because the EA didn't work for you in your specific setup doesn't mean it doesn't work at all. It means there was a mismatch between the tool and the environment. Success with any sophisticated trading tool requires understanding both the EA's operational logic and the specific characteristics of your broker's environment. I truly regret that this was not made clear enough to you before your purchase. We are always working to better educate our customers on these operational nuances. Your feedback is valuable in helping us improve our communication on this front. I am committed to helping my clients succeed. If you are open to it, I would be happy to discuss your situation further and see if we can find a path forward.
xunmiea
186
xunmiea 2025.06.28 15:20 
 

is ok

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.07.03 21:27
Xunmiea!!! Thank you for your unwavering support! I appreciate you help in development direction with the Golden Goose EA. I believe it's a powerful tool for traders who demand precision and quality execution. I have done my best to find the perfect mix of frequency and accuracy with this system and i believe great things are on the horizon for Golden Goose EA!! Just need more of the community to notice the quality of this system for the price point! it will double every 10 purchases! I don't expect this system to be at such a low price for long. it truely is a bargain for the kind of performance delivered. PLUS, I'm continually working around the clock to enhance the algorithms of my EA's and provide the best of the best for those that don't have 1000 dollars to drop on a high-quality EA. GET IT NOW FOR 30.00 before this thing decides to catapult in popularity forcing me to raise the cost in accordance to demand. 100 systems total are available for purchase before it made exclusive to the lucky few able to utilize this beast of an EA on their own accounts. True quality with this one here. very proud of the system and how far its progressed from the first version!!! THANKS AGAIN XUNMIEA!!! i owe you one and I'm always here to help GOD will provide more ideas and improvements to get this one to the ones who need this kind of performance without even denting the pocketbook. P.S. i can say the price will increase quickly with more exposure it will bring in more serious traders wanting to test my claims of top-notch performance coupled with unbelievable price points. experience it for yourself while its affordable for all!!!
