Golden Taipan EX

Golden Taipan: The Rebirth of a Gold Trading Legend - Now Forged for Long-Term Success!


Experience the evolution of a gold trading icon! After a year of meticulous refinement, dedicated troubleshooting, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Golden Taipan is back and ready to redefine your XAUUSD trading experience. This isn't just an update; it's the culmination of passion and precision, engineered to be the robust, powerful system Golden Taipan was always destined to be.

Are you looking for an Expert Advisor that has demonstrated remarkable consistency in historical testing? Golden Taipan has undergone rigorous backtesting across an expansive 20-year period on the XAUUSD H1 chart. These tests, conducted across 6+ major brokers, showcase a compelling performance narrative.

Golden Taipan stands as a noteworthy consideration for your gold trading strategy due to several compelling aspects observed in its historical analysis. In extensive backtesting spanning two decades, Golden Taipan has demonstrated an exceptional historical win rate. The system was put through its paces with a vast testing sample of over 1000 simulated trades during this 20-year period. Its resilience in diverse market conditions is highlighted by witnessing only 27 losses out of over 1000 trades in this comprehensive testing. Furthermore, Golden Taipan is specifically tailored and optimized for the unique dynamics of Gold trading on the 1-Hour timeframe, focusing its sophisticated strategy on this popular instrument.

The original system took the community by storm in 2024. Now, with enhanced robustness and the dedicated attention it truly deserves, Golden Taipan aims to usher in a new chapter in gold trading history. We've poured countless hours into refining its core logic, ensuring that this iteration is built with a long-term perspective in mind.

Unlock the potential of a system designed to be an insane powerhouse in the gold markets. Add an exclusive edge to your gold portfolio with an EA that has been meticulously crafted and refined.

Golden Taipan is more than just an Expert Advisor; it's the result of a year-long quest for perfection, built upon a legendary foundation and now engineered for sustained performance. Discover the refined power and dedicated craftsmanship of Golden Taipan and take your gold trading to the next level.

due to the constraints of the validation process for the system i have limited the exposure to the market by default so the system can pass the validation process for marketplace placement. please refer to the settings below for the best outcomes.

SET FILE IS LOCATED IN THE COMMENTS SECTION!

RECOMMENDED INPUTS FOR TESTING AFTER DOWNLOAD:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000



