



Yellowstone FX: Precision Scalping System for XAUUSD M15

After a rigorous two-month validation period on the XAUUSD M15 chart, Yellowstone FX is now ready for the trading community. This sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) features a comprehensive suite of 30 distinct strategies meticulously designed for rapid and accurate trade entries during periods of significant market volatility in Gold (XAUUSD).

Yellowstone FX demonstrates robust performance across diverse market conditions, exhibiting the capability to trade effectively in both strong trending environments and consolidating, ranging markets. Notably, performance results from a live trading account, captured in screenshots spanning March 20, 2025, to May 5, 2025, showcase a perfect 100% win rate across a total of 67 executed trades can be viewed in the attached images below. This validated performance closely aligns with historical backtesting results.

A key feature of Yellowstone FX is its utilization of dynamic indicator-based levels for stop-loss placement. This adaptive approach to risk management has proven highly effective in real-world trading scenarios, offering a responsive mechanism for capital protection.

Yellowstone FX is engineered to capitalize on short-term price movements, providing traders with a powerful tool for precision scalping on the XAUUSD M15 timeframe. Its multi-strategy framework and dynamic risk management aim to deliver consistent and reliable trading outcomes, as evidenced by the exceptional performance achieved during the testing phase.

due to the constraints of the validation process for the system i have limited the exposure to the market by default so the system can pass the validation process for marketplace placement. please refer to the settings below for the best outcomes.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS FOR TESTING AND TRADING AFTER DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open lots: 0 (use EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000 (tailor to your risk preference)



