Gold Star FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithms to identify structured entry and exit points. It balances short-term momentum with strategic trade execution, optimizing input values specifically for XAUUSD to maintain effectiveness across various market conditions.

The system features dynamic risk management, including trailing stop mechanisms and adaptable lot sizing, while its trade stacking capability allows multiple positions to be managed efficiently. Gold Star FX provides a user-friendly interface with real-time trade alerts and analytics, supporting informed decision-making.

Designed for structured gold trading, Gold Star FX offers traders a systematic approach to market engagement with risk-controlled automation and strategy optimization.



