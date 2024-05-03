Goldex Unlimited

DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS!

MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY!

Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection.

The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread limits, maximum open positions, daily drawdown thresholds, and account equity rules. It includes news filtration to avoid medium and high-impact events and session management features, enabling automated closures on Fridays or holidays. Risk and money management tools provide user-defined position sizing, daily stop triggers, equity safeguards, and a spread filter to help navigate market fluctuations.

Goldex Unlimited is designed for traders seeking a structured and adaptable approach to automated gold trading, offering customization options to align with different risk preferences and trading styles.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000


Florian Joerg Sprenger
249
Florian Joerg Sprenger 2024.05.31 11:35 
 

I bought several EAs from Michael and am very happy with the performance so far. Michael answers very quickly and also gives tips with which settings the EAs can be adjusted and operated. I have been using Goldex Unlimited for 1 day now. So far there have been two trades, two winners. I'll be happy to give another update in a month and then also post the FXBLUE account. Thanks Michael!!! Great job!!!

traderdxb2025
95
traderdxb2025 2025.08.04 15:50 
 

I have bought this EA however the seller has never replied to any of my messages. The EA does not open any trade at all. I have acquired this EA due to another EA of this seller not provide any safeguard like max drawdown or equity protection and have wiped my account. This EA was promising for providing some account protection, however, this is useless because there's not a single trade opened in the last days.

Florian Joerg Sprenger
249
Florian Joerg Sprenger 2024.05.31 11:35 
 

I bought several EAs from Michael and am very happy with the performance so far. Michael answers very quickly and also gives tips with which settings the EAs can be adjusted and operated. I have been using Goldex Unlimited for 1 day now. So far there have been two trades, two winners. I'll be happy to give another update in a month and then also post the FXBLUE account. Thanks Michael!!! Great job!!!

Michael Prescott Burney
53624
Risposta dello sviluppatore Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:27
Thank you, Florian! I really appreciate your feedback. I'm glad to hear Goldex Unlimited is performing well for you. Looking forward to your update in a month, and thanks again for your support!
220072256
4591
220072256 2024.05.08 03:56 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Michael Prescott Burney
53624
Risposta dello sviluppatore Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:27
Thank you so much for the amazing feedback! I'm thrilled to hear you're happy with the EAs and appreciate the continued support. I’ll keep working on updates and improvements—thanks again!
