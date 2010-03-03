Golden Progress

Golden Progress is an Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair on the M15 timeframe. It is designed to operate with a high-frequency trading approach, utilizing a complex system of over 100 internal strategies to analyze the market. The core function of this EA is to identify and act on numerous potential trading opportunities presented by the dynamic movements of the gold chart.

The EA's logic is built for quick and calculated entries, specifically tailored for the lower timeframe of the M15 chart. This design aims to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations. During the development and testing phases, Golden Progress demonstrated a notable capacity for achieving extensive sequences of consecutive winning trades. For instance, in one observation period on a Darwin Zero account, the EA operated according to its design parameters for two weeks.

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand the risks associated with high-frequency trading and are looking for a tool that automates trade execution based on a multi-strategy framework. The system is engineered to be constantly active, capturing potential movements based on its algorithmic calculations.

due to the constraints of the validation process for the system i have limited the exposure to the market by default so the system can pass the validation process for marketplace placement. please refer to the settings below for the best outcomes.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS FOR TESTING AND TRADING AFTER DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open lots: 0 (use EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000 (tailor to your risk preference)


