Usdjpy Killer

USDJPY Killer a powerful and unique expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Unlike most robots on the market that are hastily put together and sold to maximize profits from naive buyers, USDJPY Killer is built on a discretionary and psychologically sound approach to the market. This EA was not created to be a money-making product for mass distribution, but rather as a temporary release to raise capital for a larger goal: launching my own proprietary trading firm. Once that funding target is reached, the EA will no longer be available for sale.

MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140271

The EA can only trade on USDJPY, so before doing anything, make sure you write the name of your broker's USDJPY symbol in the MY_Symbol parameter

What Makes USDJPY Killer Different?

Many EAs rely on outdated logic or over-optimized technical setups that fail under real market conditions. USDJPY Killer is different: it uses psychological price levels—the key levels where traders and institutions alike tend to place orders. These levels are not static lines, but zones of price activity and reactions. USDJPY Killer is designed to read these zones using discretionary criteria encoded into the system.

The robot is built specifically to exploit trend periods on the USDJPY pair, which historically tends to move with conviction during macroeconomic cycles or interest rate differentials. Most EAs fail in trending markets due to their mean-reversion logic. USDJPY Killer thrives in them.

Overall, there are three main parameters for this psychological levels' strategy.

1.           The choice of the symbol

The EA can only trade on USDJPY, so before doing anything, make sure you write the name of your broker's USDJPY symbol in the MY_Symbol parameter. You need to write exactly what the broker displays, whether in back testing or live trading. Otherwise, the EA will just open positions randomly. For example, my broker's symbol for USDJPY is: USDJPY.i. 

Yours can be USDJPY or USDJPY.e or USDJPY.w or .... Just make sure you write it as it appears on your MT4 or MT5 platform.

1.           The choice of psychological levels

EA uses hidden psychological levels as they are major key levels and widely used by asset managers who generally act on a long-term basis. The choice is not given to the user for the selection of these psychological levels. The criteria used to select them are the result of discretionary trading experience.

2.           Position management

EA uses several levels of confirmations to manage position, but all of them are hidden. The user is only allowed to act on:

- TSL_Trigger_Points : this is an integer number to activate the trailing stop. The higher this number is, the more the EA needs a good trend, but the fewer trades the robot will open. The lower the number, the more trades will be opened but with lower profit.

- Trailing_SL_Points : this is an integer number that sets the distance between the trailing stop and the current market price.

- Trailing_Step_Points : this is an integer number that moves the trailing stop each time the current market price reaches this distance.

3.           The use of the partial closing

The user can choose to proportion of the position to close each time the EA reach a psychological resistance level. The user has just to modify the percentage settings that is set on 0.3 in default. This means the EA will close 30% of the position each time it reaches a possible resistance.

4.           The Time

The EA is allowed to trade at any time and keeps position until it don't touch the stop loss. This choice was made because the EA uses machine learning to know when to open the position, so it is not possible to know the best time level before opening the trade. It is therefore allowed to restrict the EA to trade certain period of time. This can improve his efficiency, but I do not use it. Also, like the EA enjoy surfing on big trend I do not force close on Friday, but sometimes it could be better to close on Friday to avoid weekends gaps.

I make sure my configuration works, but if you use a completely crazy setting, I do not want to be responsible for that. Since I've been using EA, she's never had more than 4 consecutive losses. However, as the financial markets are constantly changing, I advise you to use a position size that allows the EA to make 8 consecutive losses. In other words, for a capital of $100,000, use a maximum position size of 2 lots.

After purchasing the EA, Please don't hesitate to reach out for more information.

Prodotti consigliati
Prime Euro
Ahmad Jawad
Experts
**Prime Euro: Your Reliable and Secure EUR/USD Trading Partner** Prime Euro is a robust and user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate your EUR/USD trading with precision and consistency. Whether  yo u're a seasoned professional or new to automated trading, Prime Euro provides a straightforward and effective solution for capturing opportunities in the world' s most liquid currency pair. Enjoy automated trading without the complexity. Protect your capital while generating consistent return
Cyber Pulse
Marco Brugali
4.27 (15)
Experts
Cyber Pulse Cyber Pulse è un bot di trading automatico innovativo, progettato per operare efficacemente sui mercati GBPUSD, XAUUSD e USDJPY. Questo bot esegue in media 3-5 operazioni a settimana, impiegando una combinazione intelligente di algoritmi di apprendimento automatico e strategie basate sull'azione dei prezzi per offrire un'eccezionale esperienza di trading. Prestazioni e Affidabilità: Versatilità di Mercato: Cyber Pulse è ottimizzato per un'ampia gamma di asset, inclusi i mercati delle
FREE
MercatorLite
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
An Expert Advisor that works on one or two currency pairs simultaneously for major currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD). For trading, the price movement and the combination of opening signals for several strategies are analyzed. For position opening signals, indicators based on moving averages with various parameters that change during the work on the market situation are used. The preferred periods of the adviser's work are when there is no strong trend, but the volatility is high enough. The indi
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Dex 900 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
DEX900 down ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss). This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the ichimoku cross over for support and
CCI Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default Parameters CCI Period  — averaging period. CCI Applied price  — price type. Clear th
Fx Filter Ai
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Fx Filter Ai is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD . Deposit $1000 in this robot and give profit up to $75,000 In 6Month. The operation is based on opening orders using the F orce Index and Moving Average indicator. This robot can perform well in the EURUSD. Use default setting value on this robot. Better Timeframe 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M. find the det
MultiAsset Algo EA
Harshika Govind
Experts
MultiAsset Algo Expert Advisor (EA) – Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Solution This Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading system designed for aggressive yet highly profitable trading across multiple asset classes, including Forex and Gold (XAUUSD). It integrates   six robust trading signal strategies   based on proven technical indicators such as RSI Momentum, Moving Average Crossovers, MACD explosive signals, multi-momentum alignment, RSI divergences, and scalping techniques.   If
FREE
PowerTrend Institutional H4
Rafael Barreto Haddad
Experts
PowerTrend Institutional EA è un robot di trading automatico basato su logica istituzionale, che combina analisi di tendenza, volume, volatilità e modelli di candele. Compatibile con conti hedge e netting, funziona su qualsiasi strumento (Forex, metalli, indici) e si adatta automaticamente ai parametri del simbolo — evitando errori di volume non valido, stop errato o margine insufficiente. Include meccanismo fallback per garantire l’esecuzione durante la validazione automatica. Funzionalità: Ri
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Arrow Micro Scalper è un indicatore progettato per lo scalping e il trading a breve termine, integrato in qualsiasi grafico e strumento finanziario (valute, criptovalute, azioni, metalli). Nel suo lavoro utilizza l'analisi delle onde e un filtro sulla direzione del trend. Consigliato per l'uso su Time Frame da M1 a H4. Come lavorare con l'indicatore. L'indicatore contiene 2 parametri esterni per modificare le impostazioni, il resto è già configurato per impostazione predefinita. Le frecce gran
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Indicatori
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
DCA Buddy
Karim Abdelwahab
Utilità
DCA Buddy Advanced Break-Even Price Visualiser for MetaTrader 5 Take control of your multi-position trading with DCA Buddy , an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides a clear and accurate visualisation of the average break-even price for all your open trades on the current chart symbol. This powerful tool goes beyond simple averages, correctly handling both one-sided and complex hedged scenarios, and now features a sophisticated, persistent 'once only' alert system to notify you precis
AdvisorKing Pro
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKingPro is an overnight multi-currency scalper, with an author's trading algorithm. Unlike similar strategies that show excellent results on a Demo account, but lose money on a real one, this trading advisor works stably on a real account, which is confirmed by monitoring. Entry into the market is carried out by pending orders, after analyzing the market situation of the previous trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are accustomed
Slow Rocket Mt5
Jaber Alezzo
Experts
<<<<<<<<<<<--------------------   Special discount ( 85 USD) , special for 10 buyers   -------->>>>>>>>>>>>> Slow Rocket  expert is  built for the   EURUSD  currency pair. The expert uses   StopLoss ,  TakeProfit and a trailing stop that secures protect in a trending market.   Slow Rocket has been tested for 20   years  in Strategy Tester   .  The EA suggested time frames are:   D1 Settings mrisk : 15 Orders to open: 95 Stop loss: 2000 The Slow Rocket expert also uses 1:100 leverage Setting D
Quant Fleet MT5
Timo Roth
Experts
Presentazione: Quant Fleet MT5 2.0! Quant Fleet opera su USDJPY utilizzando cinque strategie indipendenti per una diversificazione ampia. La differenza rispetto a Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 è che nella versione 2.0 ci sono sei sotto-strategie aggiuntive che supportano la performance. Promo di lancio: Il prezzo aumenterà dopo la vendita delle prime 20 copie. Gruppo pubblico:  Join Documentazione e preset:  click here Segnale:  click here Caratteristiche principali: Installazione semplice: Pronto
Super Trend Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Super Trend Scalper v1.0 Overview The Super Trend Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for scalping in the synthetic index Deriv market. It combines the power of three renowned technical indicators—SuperTrend, RSI, and MACD—to provide accurate and timely trading signals, ideal for traders looking to take advantage of short-term price movements with a high probability of success. Technical Methodology Main Components 1. Adaptive SuperTrend Uses the Average True Rang
Neuro Resonance
Pawel Lozinski
Indicatori
1. NeuroResonance v13.2 - Advanced Multi-Mode Analysis Indicator NeuroResonance is a sophisticated, multi-faceted trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide non-repainting signals based on advanced market analysis. The indicator goes beyond traditional methods by integrating cycle analysis, market regime detection (trending vs. mean-reversion), and a proprietary Quantum State Collapse (QSC) engine to identify trading opportunities. It is designed as a comprehensive trading framework
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
5 (1)
Utilità
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence! Take full control of your manual trading with a sleek, powerful, and intuitive panel designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and smart risk management. Smart Risk Manager lets you place trades or pending orders in seconds — all while automatically calculating the optimal lot size based on your predefined risk percentage. No more guesswork. Just clean execution. ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Recovery Manager Pro MT5
Ianina Nadirova
4.55 (11)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
LastStand Type4 Ronin
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
The Binary Option System "SMA5 + Price Action" Hello fellow investors. I experimented with Binary Option trading and brought in some popular trading systems to make this EA. This is my EA name "Laststand Type4 Ronin" . I won't tell you what this trading system really does.If you want to know, please test it yourself. About setting up my EA click that youtube link. 
Hukan Stand Alone
Atsushi Tokuno
Utilità
"Hukan" is a Japanese word meaning hawk's eye, and this system is software that allows you to monitor the entire MT5 with a hawk's eye. You can check the real-time chart of the system by clicking the link.  (Forex, commodities, Bitcoin, stock CFDs, etc.) Short period Long period Stock CFD This product enables all the functions that I felt necessary while trading in one system. If you attach it to a single chart with a tool based on the Dow theory, it will calculate the Dow theory of the chart
Click Bait Pro Trade Order Management Tool
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
Utilità
Click Bait Pro – Synaptix Quant Click Bait Pro is a comprehensive trade management solution designed to provide precision, control, and efficiency in every market condition. Built with a structured approach to risk management, the tool ensures disciplined execution while offering traders the flexibility to adapt strategies across multiple market scenarios. Key Features: Account & Risk Management Real-time account information display with balance, equity, and risk exposure. Adjustable risk percen
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.62 (29)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Indicatori
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make you
LakshmiFx
Shomon Robie
4.34 (32)
Experts
LakshmiFX: un consulente esperto versatile per massimizzare la redditività del mercato LakshmiFX è un consulente esperto (EA) semplice ma potente progettato per massimizzare i profitti di trading. È stato ampiamente testato su coppie Forex e oro. L'EA supporta varie strategie di trading, tra cui Martingala, Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), trading a griglia senza Martingala e trading basato su indicatori come medie mobili (MA), StochRSI, RSI o una combinazione di questi strumenti. Inoltre, offre u
FREE
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilità
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
DCC Scalper
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
DCC Scalper uses the Donchian Channel indicator along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal. This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, DCC Scalper is for you. DCC Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable, Furthermore, it includes all the essential and proven features, such as take pr
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
SupplyAnddemandEA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
The Supply and Demand EA is a powerful trading assistant that automates buy and sell decisions based on market signals like RSI and MACD. It manages your trades with smart stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing features to protect your profits. With customizable settings and session-based trading, it simplifies your strategy, eliminates emotions, and keeps you in control. Perfect for traders looking for a reliable, hands-free trading solution!
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (363)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.71 (14)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.68 (62)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (82)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (15)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.55 (74)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (77)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.76 (17)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (10)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (7)
Experts
Celebrazione del lancio di ABS EA: Per le prossime 2 copie , puoi ottenere il nuovo ABS EA (XAUUSD) a un prezzo speciale di lancio di $109  (prezzo regolare: $ 365 ) . Guida all'installazione e all'uso:   Canale ABS . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   Segnale ABS .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con contro
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
3.67 (3)
Experts
illusione       GoldSKY EA   è un potente programma di day trading per la coppia XAUUSD (oro). Sviluppato dal nostro team...       Conto corrente, conto aziendale, chiamata aziendale!     Visualizza tutti i prodotti:       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  L'utile effettivo della società ammontava a oltre 60.000 sterline. Segnale di alimentazione:  
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.64 (22)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (493)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (126)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.87 (23)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.2 (20)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 15 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (10)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4 (3)
Experts
Monitoraggio reale. Test onesti. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Prima di entrare nei dettagli tecnici, ci sono due cose fondamentali che devi sapere: PipsHunter è confermato da un segnale di monitoraggio in denaro reale. L’EA sta operando in live da diversi mesi su un conto reale (Pepperstone) e il monitoraggio è completamente pubblico. Nessuna simulazione, nessun conto nascosto, nessun “solo backtest perfetti” — i risultati del trading reale confermano le prestazioni effettive. I b
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.46 (39)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (38)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.64 (47)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (7)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.7 (23)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Altri dall’autore
Ice Scalper Pro
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
2.5 (6)
Experts
Ice Scalper Pro is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a highly effective breakout strategy, advanced money management, probabilistic analysis and advanced techniques that allow it to detect a change in trend very early.  Current price $55 for the first hundred (100)  buyers, final price will be $9999 . MT4 Version  :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94060 The strategy is executed with pending orders that are automatically triggered once the price crosses the indicated levels. Th
Ice Scalper
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
3.81 (16)
Experts
For a more refined algorithm capable of detecting highs and lows everyday, opt for : Ice Scalper Pro!!! :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93215 MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94060 Check my other products here :  Pivot Points Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95744 Pivot Points Master MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95981 Check my other products here :  Ice Scalper is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a highly effec
FREE
HFT Challenge Passing
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
4.79 (14)
Experts
HFT Challenge Passing is a fully automated High Frequency scalping robot that is  specially designed to help you pass your prop firm (proprietary trading firm) challenges and evaluations. You can see in the description the proof that HFT Challenge Passing has passed Infinity Forex Fund, Quantec and the Social Trading Club challenges. You can also see how the robot behaves with this signal. HFT Challenge Passing :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108279#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=5228966
Trading Busters Bollinger
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Experts
Trading Busters Bollinger  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a highly effective breakout strategy, advanced money management, probabilistic analysis and advanced techniques to hedge risk.  The strategy is executed with pending orders that are automatically triggered once the price crosses the indicated levels. The pending orders are placed at the level that is determined by a sophisticated algorithm  and is inspired by the famous trading busters technique. Backtests presented in the
FREE
Ice Pivot points
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Utilità
Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time, originally used by floor traders. Using this method, you can understand where the market is going in a day through a few simple calculations. The pivot point in the pivot point method is the turning point of the market direction during the day. A series of points can be obtained by simply calculating the high, low and closing price of the previous day. These points may form key support and resistance lines. The pivot point, support and
FREE
Ice Breakeven EA
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
4.67 (3)
Utilità
This EA allows you to secure a position by closing a percentage of the position and changing the stop loss once the price reaches the trigger. Please leave a comment. Thank you !!! Settings : percentage : the lots percentage to close at breakeven buffer : the distance between the entry price and the new sl  trigger : distance in points to activate the breakeven Lots : the volume you use to open the position. (Very important: it must be the same lot as the position)
FREE
Know the Candle Close Time
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Utilità
This indicator allows to know the remaining time before the closing of the candle. It works on every timeframe. It is very usefull when your trading strategy depend of the close or the open of a specific candle. So use it like you want. Don't forget to leave a comment or a request for a EA or an indicator. Also spread it to your friends and don't hesitate to visit my profile to see others tools.
FREE
Ice Scalper Pro MT4
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Experts
Ice Scalper Pro is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a highly effective breakout strategy, advanced money management, probabilistic analysis and advanced techniques that allow it to detect a change in trend very early.  Current price $55 for the first ten (10)  buyers, final price will be $9999 . MT5 Version     :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93215 The strategy is executed with pending orders that are automatically triggered once the price crosses the indicated levels. The p
Pivot Point Master MT4
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Experts
Pivot Point Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses traditional technical analysis in combination with Artificial Intelligence to predict market movements. This EA makes use of reinforcement learning (RL) that are trained using data from various symbols. Thus, Pivot Points Master works on all possible assets, as long as you set the right parameters. Major US indices such as the US100, US500 and US30 are the most suitable assets for this strategy as they are very sensitive to pivot p
True HFT Passing
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Experts
True HFT Passing is a fully automated High Frequency scalping robot that is  specially designed to help you pass your prop firm (proprietary trading firm) challenges and evaluations. You can see in the description the proof that True HFT Passing has passed Infinity Forex Fund, Quantec and the Social Trading Club challenges.  You can find some presets accordingly to your account size in the Comments section. This Ea Is Designed To Pass The HFT Challenges Of Prop Firms That Allow Its Use. Do Not U
Usdjpy Killer MT4
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Experts
USDJPY Killer   a powerful and unique expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Unlike most robots on the market that are hastily put together and sold to maximize profits from naive buyers, USDJPY Killer is built on a discretionary and psychologically sound approach to the market. This EA was not created to be a money-making product for mass distribution, but rather as a temporary release to raise capital for a larger goal: launching my own proprietary trading firm.   Once
Pivot Points Master
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
5 (1)
Experts
Pivot Point Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses traditional technical analysis in combination with Artificial Intelligence to predict market movements. This EA makes use of reinforcement learning (RL) that are trained using data from various symbols. Thus, Pivot Points Master works on all possible assets, as long as you set the right parameters. Major US indices such as the US100, US500 and US30 are the most suitable assets for this strategy as they are very sensitive to pivot p
HFT Challenge Passing MT5
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Experts
HFT Challenge Passing è un robot di scalping ad alta frequenza completamente automatizzato, appositamente progettato per aiutarvi a superare le sfide e le valutazioni della vostra prop firm (società di trading proprietaria). Nella descrizione potete vedere la prova che HFT Challenge Passing ha superato la sfida del Social Trading Club. Potete anche vedere come si comporta il robot con questo segnale. Questo è il robot HFT più economico oggi sul mercato. Acquistate la versione MT4 perché funzion
GOLD Climber
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Experts
GOLD Climber is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a highly effective breakout strategy, advanced money management, probabilistic analysis and advanced techniques that allow it to detect a change in trend very early.  The strategy is executed with pending orders that are automatically triggered once the price crosses the indicated levels. The pending orders are placed at the level that is determined by a sophisticated algorithm. Current price $199 for the first ten (10)  buyers, next pri
Macd Masterpiece
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Experts
Macd Masterpiece   is one of the best expert advisors developed with the MACD indicator to trade   in the forex market. Macd Masterpiece  uses advanced grid system and money management, probabilistic analysis and advanced techniques to hedge risk.  In addition, it has very strong and useful systems integrated  which protects your profits, precise entry and exit trading algorithms, drawdown protection system and etc. Backtests presented in the screenshots are performed with defaults settings with
Filtro:
ilber41
29
ilber41 2025.06.04 23:31 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione