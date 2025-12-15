Dual Bollinger Session Channel

Dual Bollinger Session Channel

Product Description

Dual Bollinger Session Channel is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that builds price channels based on two independent Bollinger Bands, calculated from the last real trading session (daily or weekly), strictly respecting the exact session boundaries.

Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands that move and recalculate on every new candle, this indicator locks the channel levels for the entire session, allowing traders to clearly identify:

  • Price equilibrium zones

  • Overextended areas (statistical extremes)

  • Volatility expansion and contraction regions

The indicator is designed to work correctly on any timeframe, preserving visual consistency and avoiding distortions commonly found in session-based indicators.

Principle of Operation

  1. The indicator detects the last valid trading session (daily or weekly).

  2. It calculates two Bollinger Bands:

    • Inner Band (BB1) – lower standard deviation

    • Outer Band (BB2) – higher standard deviation

  3. The calculated values are fixed and projected horizontally throughout the current session.

  4. Drawing strictly respects the exact start and end of the session, automatically creating visual gaps between days or weeks.

  5. Optional statistical shading and a special Friday visual style help highlight market context.

Key Advantages

  • ✔ Fixed statistical channels during the session

  • ✔ Works on any timeframe (M1 to D1)

  • ✔ Uses real trading sessions and ignores weekends

  • ✔ Main lines are buffer-based (EA compatible)

  • ✔ Clean, professional and institutional visual style

  • ✔ Suitable for Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies

Input Parameters

1. Channel Period

  • PeriodoCanal – Defines whether the channel is based on the daily or weekly session.

2. Trading Days Configuration

  • UsarUltimoPregaoReal – Uses only valid trading days for calculations.

  • MostrarDiasAnteriores – Displays previous session channels.

  • QuantidadeDiasAnteriores – Number of historical sessions displayed.

  • OcultarSabadoDomingo – Hides weekend data from the chart.

3. BB1 – Inner Bollinger Band

  • MostrarBB1 – Enables or disables BB1.

  • BB1Period – Moving average period.

  • BB1Dev – Standard deviation value.

  • BB1Price – Applied price.

  • CorBB1 – Line color.

  • BB1Width – Line width.

4. BB2 – Outer Bollinger Band

  • MostrarBB2 – Enables or disables BB2.

  • BB2Period – Moving average period.

  • BB2Dev – Standard deviation value.

  • BB2Price – Applied price.

  • CorBB2 – Line color.

  • BB2Width – Line width.

5. Middle Lines

  • MostrarMedias – Shows central moving averages.

  • LinhaMediaPontilhada – Sets dotted or solid line style.

  • CorMediaCentral – Central line color.

  • MostrarMediaEntreBBs – Shows the midpoint between BB1 and BB2.

  • CorMediaEntreBBs – Midpoint line color.

6. Shading

  • SombreamentoAtivo – Enables session shading.

  • UsarSombreamentoBB1 – Uses BB1 as shading boundary.

  • CorSombreamento – Shading color.

  • TransparenciaSombreamento – Transparency level.

  • SombreamentoEspecialSexta – Special Friday shading color.

7. Friday Special Style

  • EstiloEspecialSexta – Enables special Friday styling.

  • SextaCorCanal – Channel color on Fridays.

  • SextaCorMedia – Middle line color on Fridays.

  • SextaEspessura – Line thickness.

  • SextaEstiloLinha – Line style.

Usage Guidelines

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals. It provides statistical price structure and context, making it suitable for:

  • Price action analysis

  • Breakout and false breakout strategies

  • Statistical reversals

  • Risk management

  • Market context confirmation

It can be used manually or integrated into Expert Advisors, thanks to its buffer-based architecture.

Risk Disclaimer

This product is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits and does not replace proper risk management. Trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.

Developed by Ds Global Systems


Altri dall’autore
Four MA on OBV
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
5 (1)
Indicatori
Four MA on OBV - La tua guida definitiva al trading di successo! Scatena il vero potenziale delle tue operazioni con l'indicatore Four MA on OBV . Progettato esclusivamente per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5, questo potente indicatore combina quattro medie mobili con il Volume Bilanciato (OBV) per fornire segnali precisi e affidabili. Caratteristiche Tecniche: Quattro Medie Mobili: Integrazione di medie mobili semplici, esponenziali, smussate e lineari per un monitoraggio dettagliato delle tendenz
Daily Trend Lines Pro
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Indicatori
Technical Description Daily Trend Lines Pro is an advanced indicator developed in MQL5, designed to provide accurate insights into the market’s daily movements. Based on the moving average calculated from the first candle of each day, the indicator plots a daily trend line that resets at the start of each new day, ensuring visual clarity and clearly delineating trading sessions. Main Features: Dynamic and Accurate Calculation: The daily line is derived from the moving average value computed fr
BD Bands Precision
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Experts
BD Bands Precision – La tua guida definitiva per il trading automatico sull’oro! Sblocca il vero potenziale delle tue operazioni con BD Bands Precision . Questo Expert Advisor è progettato esclusivamente per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5 , basato sulle Bande di Bollinger e sul Canale di Donchian , per fornire segnali precisi e affidabili. L’EA utilizza una strategia combinata: Bande di Bollinger per identificare condizioni di ipercomprato/ipervenduto Canale di Donchian per confermare la tendenza A
SqueezeMAX Pro
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Indicatori
Mikko Breakout Indicator - Detector de Rompimentos Inteligente Mikko Breakout Indicator Detector de Rompimentos com Visualização Inteligente para MetaTrader 5 Breakouts em Tempo Real Visualização Adaptável Alta Performance Totalmente Customizável Descrição Técnica O Mikko Breakout é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 que identifica pontos de rompimento (breakouts) em tempo real, utilizando uma lógica baseada em máximas/mínimas móveis. Ele se adapta dinamicamente ao estilo do grá
MultiMA Ichimoku Stochastic Color
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Indicatori
Visualize Market Momentum with Precision MultiMA_ICHIMOKU_STO_Color is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to provide clear market signals by combining three powerful indicators into one smart system. This indicator integrates three customizable Moving Averages, key components of the Ichimoku Cloud, and the Stochastic oscillator. Its unique feature is the intelligent candle coloring system that instantly reveals market conditions: Bullish (Blue): Price is above all three MAs AND Sto
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione