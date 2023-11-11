HFT Challenge Passing

4.79

HFT Challenge Passing is a fully automated High Frequency scalping robot that is specially designed to help you pass your prop firm (proprietary trading firm) challenges and evaluations.

You can see in the description the proof that HFT Challenge Passing has passed Infinity Forex Fund, Quantec and the Social Trading Club challenges. You can also see how the robot behaves with this signal.

HFT Challenge Passing : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108279#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=52289666

Presets : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108279#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=51382182

Warning : the Expert Advisor uses a time filter so trades only start when the american market opens.

This is the cheapest HFT robot on the marketplace today. For those who can't get the same results as me in the backtests, it's because of your choice of broker. To my knowledge, only ICMarkets demo accounts offer the same trade execution conditions as prop firm algo. 

Only two (2) copies left at $169, next price is $200.

Tired of paying people to pass challenges for you? Then HFT Challenge Passing is for you as it allows you to pass most algorithmic challenges such as : 

  • WeFund
  • Pro Trade Funded 
  • Fast Forex Funding
  • Sure Leverage
  • Genesis Forex Funds
  • BFX Funding
  • FAST FOREX
  • KEEPER FUNDED
  • Nova Funding
  • Next Step Funded 
  • InfinityForexFunds (Algo)
  • Quantec Trading Capital
  • Social Trading Club
  • And more...

The strategy is executed with pending orders that are automatically triggered once the price crosses the indicated levels. No Martingale or Grid trading strategies or other dangerous methods, which in the end explode your account.

The challenges I took were with the default settings except for the following points, which you need to change depending on the size of your account.

1. Lots settings

  • Lots : The number of lots to be indicated manually ; (10 is optimal for a 100 000$ account)
  • RiskPercent : The percentage of capital to risk for each trade (set to 0 to use Lots).

2. Challenge settings

  • Drawdown_monitoring : If True The EA will close your trade if reach your indicated daily drawdown of your broker minus 10% ;
  • capital_challenge : The starting capital of your challenge account ;
  • drawndown_percent : daily drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded ;
  • O_drawndown_percent : the overall drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded.
  • Daily_drawdown_reset_Hour : The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown
  • Daily_drawdown_reset_Min : The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown


*Setup :

  • Use of VPS with a latency less then 30ms is is recommended. The lower the latency, you will be able to meet your profit target sooner.
  • Timeframe: 1 Minute or 5 Minute
  • Symbol: US30 (DJ30, WS30), GER30 (DE30) or other indices which your prop firm offers.

    Recensioni 16
    willss_fx
    19
    willss_fx 2024.03.30 16:46 
     

    Great BOT - Works on all HFT prop firm accounts Great help from the developer!!

    Mayu.Bayushi
    71
    Mayu.Bayushi 2024.03.26 16:03 
     

    Petite prop firm de valider ce matin pour le deuxième challenge 🥰🥰🤩🤩 merci !!!

    leonaap
    24
    leonaap 2024.02.07 12:45 
     

    saludos tendras una lista de los activos que puedo operar con este bot y se puede operar el XAUUSD active el bot en US30 esta la carita sonriendo pero no realiza entrada y estoy en el horario de new york me puedes ayudar por favor como me puedo comunicar contigo para que me ayudes a solucionar por favor

