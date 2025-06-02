Usdjpy Killer

USDJPY Killer a powerful and unique expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Unlike most robots on the market that are hastily put together and sold to maximize profits from naive buyers, USDJPY Killer is built on a discretionary and psychologically sound approach to the market. This EA was not created to be a money-making product for mass distribution, but rather as a temporary release to raise capital for a larger goal: launching my own proprietary trading firm. Once that funding target is reached, the EA will no longer be available for sale.

MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140271

The EA can only trade on USDJPY, so before doing anything, make sure you write the name of your broker's USDJPY symbol in the MY_Symbol parameter

What Makes USDJPY Killer Different?

Many EAs rely on outdated logic or over-optimized technical setups that fail under real market conditions. USDJPY Killer is different: it uses psychological price levels—the key levels where traders and institutions alike tend to place orders. These levels are not static lines, but zones of price activity and reactions. USDJPY Killer is designed to read these zones using discretionary criteria encoded into the system.

The robot is built specifically to exploit trend periods on the USDJPY pair, which historically tends to move with conviction during macroeconomic cycles or interest rate differentials. Most EAs fail in trending markets due to their mean-reversion logic. USDJPY Killer thrives in them.

Overall, there are three main parameters for this psychological levels' strategy.

1.           The choice of the symbol

The EA can only trade on USDJPY, so before doing anything, make sure you write the name of your broker's USDJPY symbol in the MY_Symbol parameter. You need to write exactly what the broker displays, whether in back testing or live trading. Otherwise, the EA will just open positions randomly. For example, my broker's symbol for USDJPY is: USDJPY.i. 

Yours can be USDJPY or USDJPY.e or USDJPY.w or .... Just make sure you write it as it appears on your MT4 or MT5 platform.

1.           The choice of psychological levels

EA uses hidden psychological levels as they are major key levels and widely used by asset managers who generally act on a long-term basis. The choice is not given to the user for the selection of these psychological levels. The criteria used to select them are the result of discretionary trading experience.

2.           Position management

EA uses several levels of confirmations to manage position, but all of them are hidden. The user is only allowed to act on:

- TSL_Trigger_Points : this is an integer number to activate the trailing stop. The higher this number is, the more the EA needs a good trend, but the fewer trades the robot will open. The lower the number, the more trades will be opened but with lower profit.

- Trailing_SL_Points : this is an integer number that sets the distance between the trailing stop and the current market price.

- Trailing_Step_Points : this is an integer number that moves the trailing stop each time the current market price reaches this distance.

3.           The use of the partial closing

The user can choose to proportion of the position to close each time the EA reach a psychological resistance level. The user has just to modify the percentage settings that is set on 0.3 in default. This means the EA will close 30% of the position each time it reaches a possible resistance.

4.           The Time

The EA is allowed to trade at any time and keeps position until it don't touch the stop loss. This choice was made because the EA uses machine learning to know when to open the position, so it is not possible to know the best time level before opening the trade. It is therefore allowed to restrict the EA to trade certain period of time. This can improve his efficiency, but I do not use it. Also, like the EA enjoy surfing on big trend I do not force close on Friday, but sometimes it could be better to close on Friday to avoid weekends gaps.

I make sure my configuration works, but if you use a completely crazy setting, I do not want to be responsible for that. Since I've been using EA, she's never had more than 4 consecutive losses. However, as the financial markets are constantly changing, I advise you to use a position size that allows the EA to make 8 consecutive losses. In other words, for a capital of $100,000, use a maximum position size of 2 lots.

After purchasing the EA, Please don't hesitate to reach out for more information.

ilber41
25
ilber41 2025.06.04 23:31 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

