Neuro Resonance

1.

NeuroResonance v13.2 - Advanced Multi-Mode Analysis Indicator

NeuroResonance is a sophisticated, multi-faceted trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide non-repainting signals based on advanced market analysis. The indicator goes beyond traditional methods by integrating cycle analysis, market regime detection (trending vs. mean-reversion), and a proprietary Quantum State Collapse (QSC) engine to identify trading opportunities.

It is designed as a comprehensive trading framework that offers a deep, multi-dimensional view of the market through a clear and intuitive on-chart interface. NeuroResonance features multiple, distinct analysis modes, making it adaptable to various trading styles and market conditions.

Core Features

Non-Repainting Signals: Signals are generated on the close of a bar and are confirmed after a user-defined number of bars (ConfirmationBars). The signals are fixed and will not change, ensuring a consistent experience for backtesting and live trading.

Quantum State Collapse (QSC 2.0) Engine: A unique analysis mode that evaluates the market based on four distinct components: Volatility Singularity, Phase Coherence, Momentum Field Divergence, and Market Entanglement. It is designed to identify moments where market conditions align for a potential directional move.

Neuro-Spectral Resonance (NSR) Filter: A highly selective mode designed to identify signals that meet a strict confluence of criteria, including higher-timeframe trend alignment, volatility expansion, and favorable cycle positioning.

Eight Selectable Signal Modes: Users can choose the algorithm that best fits their analysis, from trend-following and mean-reversion to breakout detection.

Signal Confidence Score: Each signal is assigned a numerical confidence score (0-100), calculated based on the convergence of various internal filters. This allows traders to focus on signals that meet their quality criteria.

Automatic Trade Zones: When a signal is generated, the indicator can automatically draw a Breakout/Entry Zone, up to three Take Profit levels, and a Stop Loss level. These zones are calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to current market volatility.

Info Panel with Market DNA: The on-screen panel displays all critical information, including the active signal, its confidence score, and a "Market DNA" analysis. The DNA section provides an overview of the market's Trend, Volatility, Cycle Phase, and detected Regime.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Filter: The indicator can analyze the price structure on a higher timeframe (e.g., H4) to help traders align their signals with the broader market direction.

Automatic Channel and S/R Levels: An option to automatically draw a dynamic trend channel and key support/resistance levels based on the structure of the H4 timeframe.

Built-in Presets: Includes optimized parameter sets for Forex and Crypto/Gold as a starting point for users.

Full Alert Functionality: Provides on-screen, sound, and push notifications for new signals.

Trading Strategy and Usage

Select an Analysis Mode: From the indicator settings, choose one of the eight signal modes. The MODE_QUANTUM_STATE_COLLAPSE is the flagship mode, while others like MODE_TREND_HUNTER are designed for specific conditions like pullbacks. Wait for a Signal: A Buy (Lime) or Sell (Red) arrow will appear on the chart. Stronger signals, based on the confidence score, are represented by larger arrows. The signal is only locked in after the ConfirmationBars period has passed. Consult the Info Panel: Review the Signal Confidence Score. A higher score indicates that more of the indicator's internal filters are in alignment. Analyze the Market DNA: Use the panel to assess the broader context. Confirming that the signal aligns with the Higher-Timeframe Trend and the detected Market Regime can be a key part of a trading plan. Risk Management: Use the automatically drawn Take Profit and Stop Loss zones as a reference for your trade management. These levels are based on market volatility (ATR) and can be adjusted via input multipliers.

Important Input Parameters

SignalMode : Selects the core algorithm for signal generation.

MinConfidenceScore : The minimum required score for a signal arrow to appear. This acts as the primary quality filter.

ConfirmationBars : The number of closed bars required to confirm a signal. A value of 2 or 3 is recommended to ensure signals are non-repainting.

UseHTFStructureFilter : Enables or disables the multi-timeframe trend filter. MTF_Timeframe sets which higher timeframe to use.

TakeProfitMultiplier / StopLossMultiplier : These inputs control the distance of the TP/SL zones from the entry price, based on multiples of the ATR.

DrawH4Channel : Toggles the visibility of the automatic H4 trend channel.

EnableAlerts / EnablePushNotifications: Control the alert settings.

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



